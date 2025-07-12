I Saved $1540 on 16 of My Favorite Big-Ticket Beauty Products During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially arrived, and oh my god is it incredible. For context, I usually reserve all my beauty restocking for this very moment when my favorite luxury brands are slashed up to 50% off. (Seriously—Augustinus Bader for less than $100?! Feels like stealing.) And I'm truly spoiled for choice this year, as the spendy products and tools I use on the regular (and genuinely fear running out of) are included. Nordstrom, I swear you can read my mind…

Do I need another Le Labo hand soap right this second? Perhaps not, but when I can save big bucks on a staple I know I'll end up buying as soon as I finish (no lie, it makes my NYC one-bedroom feel like a luxury hotel), I'll go ahead and bite. In fact, after tallying up my cart, it turns out I can save $1540 on all of my tried-and-true favorites. (Yes, really. I did the math!) Discover them below, and shop these gems while you still can; the sale concludes on August 3, but I don't expect them to stay available until then.

Quick Highlights