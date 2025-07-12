I Saved $1540 on 16 of My Favorite Big-Ticket Beauty Products During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially arrived, and oh my god is it incredible. For context, I usually reserve all my beauty restocking for this very moment when my favorite luxury brands are slashed up to 50% off. (Seriously—Augustinus Bader for less than $100?! Feels like stealing.) And I'm truly spoiled for choice this year, as the spendy products and tools I use on the regular (and genuinely fear running out of) are included. Nordstrom, I swear you can read my mind…

Do I need another Le Labo hand soap right this second? Perhaps not, but when I can save big bucks on a staple I know I'll end up buying as soon as I finish (no lie, it makes my NYC one-bedroom feel like a luxury hotel), I'll go ahead and bite. In fact, after tallying up my cart, it turns out I can save $1540 on all of my tried-and-true favorites. (Yes, really. I did the math!) Discover them below, and shop these gems while you still can; the sale concludes on August 3, but I don't expect them to stay available until then.

L'eau De Parfum Intense Set $220 Value
Chloé
L'Eau de Parfum Intense Set

Our entire beauty team is deeply obsessed with this Chloé perfume, so much so that it won our Best "Timelessly Classic" Fragrance award this year. I'm still currently going through my first bottle, but I truly never want to be without this stunning staple, so I'm definitely going to score another while I can. A bonus? This set also comes with a travel size and body lotion version.

Guidance Eau De Parfum Gift Set $150 Value
AMOUAGE
Guidance Eau de Parfum Gift Set

Oh wow, this perfume! Amouage Guidance just makes you smell expensive. (It earned a spot in our WWW 100 Beauty Awards for a reason!) No lie, it lasts all day long—meaning plenty of "You smell amazing" compliments from sunup to sundown.

The Best of Ysl Lips Set $85 Value
Yves Saint Laurent
The Best of YSL Lips Set

YSL's Loveshine Lip Oil Stick is one of my favorite beauty-bag staples. It provides a perfect kiss of color with just the right amount of juicy shine. I won't rest until I have one in every color!

Jumbo Hinoki Hand Soap $70 Value
Le Labo
Jumbo Hinoki Hand Soap

I didn't know how badly I needed high-end hand soap until I tried this gorgeous Le Labo number. Seriously, it elevates my bathroom into a luxury spa. My fiancé even keeps asking if we can buy that "really good-smelling hand soap" again—that's when you know it's impressive.

Mojave Ghost Trio $365 Value
BYREDO
Mojave Ghost Trio

Can you tell I'm restocking my fragrance shelf? Mojave Ghost is a Byredo best seller, so you really can't go wrong with this one in your collection. I do have the matching hand cream on my desk, and let me tell you it's divine.

Women's Signature Fragrance Trio Set $720 Value
Parfums de Marly
Signature Fragrance Trio Set

I take a baby Delina with me on every vacation. Not only does it make me smell like a French baroness, but the gorgeous, tasseled bottle is a work of art. My friends borrow a spritz or two whenever they see it in my cosmetic bag, so I can't wait to add a mini Valaya and Delina Exclusif to the rotation.

Mini 3-Piece Lip Set $55 Value
Prada
Mini 3-Piece Lip Set

Dropping $50 on a lipstick (chic as it may be) physically pains me, so I will be taking advantage of this $37 set of three.

Oud Wood & Neroli Portofino Eau De Parfum Discovery Set (nordstrom Exclusive) $65 Value
TOM FORD
Oud Wood & Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum Discovery Set

Tom Ford perfumes are pricey—like, over $300 per bottle. So when I see two of the most irresistible potions tagged at a mere $40, you better believe I'm scooping them up ASAP.

The Super Hydrator
U Beauty
The Super Hydrator

I've been using U Beauty's The Super Hydrator every single night for the past month, and I'm genuinely dreading the day I run out of my bottle. The formula truly makes my skin look like cashmere. This jumbo-size version feels like fate!

Face & Neck Mask Discovery Set $156 Value
111SKIN
Face & Neck Mask Discovery Set

111Skin has some of the best sheet masks on the market, but those glowing results do come with a hefty price to match. I cop a few whenever they go on sale, and I suggest you do the same!

The Rich Cream Mini Skin Care Routine $232 Value
Augustinus Bader
The Rich Cream Mini Skin Care Routine

Whenever someone asks me if Augustinus Bader products really work, I say, "Unfortunately, yes." They do cost a pretty penny (that's the unfortunate part), but the impressive skin-tightening results are 1000% worth it. Whenever they do go on sale, especially a sale this major, it'd be a sin not to take advantage of the magic.

Instafacial® Plasma Serum Duo $400 Value
Dr. Diamond's Metacine
Instafacial Plasma Serum Duo

Just one of these serums will set you back $200 on a normal day, so a duo for $280 seems like a no-brainer. Believe the hype—it makes my skin look like glass.

Singlepass Smooth X 1-Inch Ceramic Straightening & Styling Iron
T3
Singlepass Smooth X 1-Inch Ceramic Straightening & Styling Iron

I'm on a mission to perfect flat-iron waves this summer (a much beachier result than full barrel curls), and this one-inch straightener will do just the trick. The custom blend ceramic plates simultaneously smooth down the hair cuticles, resulting in less frizz and glossy shine.

The Eye Concentrate Eye Cream Duo $550 Value
La Mer
The Eye Concentrate Eye Cream Duo

Yes, La Mer's Eye Concentrate is really worth it. It smooths fine lines and plumps the delicate skin like no other, and I'd snag four at a time if I had the budget. Just one jar is tagged at $275, so I highly recommend getting yourself a duo for when you inevitably run out.

Sturmglow™ Serum Essentials Set (nordstrom Exclusive) $485 Value
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Sturmglow Serum Essentials Set

I've tried more hyaluronic acid serums than I can count, and I always come back to Dr. Barbara Sturm's magic potion. Truly nothing plumps and hydrates my skin like this winner, so I will be taking advantage of the full-size option here, along with those nourishing glow drops to really take the dewiness up a notch.

The Regenerative Serum Duo $650 Value
EIGHTH DAY
The Regenerative Serum Duo

Call me dramatic, but I let out an audible "Noooo!" when I realized I ran out of this skin-smoothing serum. A ton of products claim to be "Botox in a bottle," but this formula is the closest it comes, IMO. It's straight-up liquid gold. I couldn't hit "add to cart" fast enough.

