I Saved $1540 on 16 of My Favorite Big-Ticket Beauty Products During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
This is major.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially arrived, and oh my god is it incredible. For context, I usually reserve all my beauty restocking for this very moment when my favorite luxury brands are slashed up to 50% off. (Seriously—Augustinus Bader for less than $100?! Feels like stealing.) And I'm truly spoiled for choice this year, as the spendy products and tools I use on the regular (and genuinely fear running out of) are included. Nordstrom, I swear you can read my mind…
Do I need another Le Labo hand soap right this second? Perhaps not, but when I can save big bucks on a staple I know I'll end up buying as soon as I finish (no lie, it makes my NYC one-bedroom feel like a luxury hotel), I'll go ahead and bite. In fact, after tallying up my cart, it turns out I can save $1540 on all of my tried-and-true favorites. (Yes, really. I did the math!) Discover them below, and shop these gems while you still can; the sale concludes on August 3, but I don't expect them to stay available until then.
Quick Highlights
- The Hand Soap That's Pure Luxury: Le Labo Jumbo Hinoki Hand Soap ($49)
($70)
- The Viral Perfume You Won't Regret: Byredo Mojave Ghost Trio ($265)
($350)
- The Designer Lipstick Everyone Will Want to Steal: Prada Mini 3-Piece Lip Set ($37)
($55)
- The Serum That Makes My Skin Look Like Glass: Dr. Diamond's Metacine Instafacial Plasma Serum Duo ($280)
($399)
- The Cult-Famous Collection Celebs Love: Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Mini Skin Care Routine ($98)
($232)
Our entire beauty team is deeply obsessed with this Chloé perfume, so much so that it won our Best "Timelessly Classic" Fragrance award this year. I'm still currently going through my first bottle, but I truly never want to be without this stunning staple, so I'm definitely going to score another while I can. A bonus? This set also comes with a travel size and body lotion version.
Oh wow, this perfume! Amouage Guidance just makes you smell expensive. (It earned a spot in our WWW 100 Beauty Awards for a reason!) No lie, it lasts all day long—meaning plenty of "You smell amazing" compliments from sunup to sundown.
I didn't know how badly I needed high-end hand soap until I tried this gorgeous Le Labo number. Seriously, it elevates my bathroom into a luxury spa. My fiancé even keeps asking if we can buy that "really good-smelling hand soap" again—that's when you know it's impressive.
I take a baby Delina with me on every vacation. Not only does it make me smell like a French baroness, but the gorgeous, tasseled bottle is a work of art. My friends borrow a spritz or two whenever they see it in my cosmetic bag, so I can't wait to add a mini Valaya and Delina Exclusif to the rotation.
Whenever someone asks me if Augustinus Bader products really work, I say, "Unfortunately, yes." They do cost a pretty penny (that's the unfortunate part), but the impressive skin-tightening results are 1000% worth it. Whenever they do go on sale, especially a sale this major, it'd be a sin not to take advantage of the magic.
I'm on a mission to perfect flat-iron waves this summer (a much beachier result than full barrel curls), and this one-inch straightener will do just the trick. The custom blend ceramic plates simultaneously smooth down the hair cuticles, resulting in less frizz and glossy shine.
Yes, La Mer's Eye Concentrate is really worth it. It smooths fine lines and plumps the delicate skin like no other, and I'd snag four at a time if I had the budget. Just one jar is tagged at $275, so I highly recommend getting yourself a duo for when you inevitably run out.
I've tried more hyaluronic acid serums than I can count, and I always come back to Dr. Barbara Sturm's magic potion. Truly nothing plumps and hydrates my skin like this winner, so I will be taking advantage of the full-size option here, along with those nourishing glow drops to really take the dewiness up a notch.
Call me dramatic, but I let out an audible "Noooo!" when I realized I ran out of this skin-smoothing serum. A ton of products claim to be "Botox in a bottle," but this formula is the closest it comes, IMO. It's straight-up liquid gold. I couldn't hit "add to cart" fast enough.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
