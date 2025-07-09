Emma Stone Knows the One Skirt-and-Sandal Pairing That Never Fails

By
published
in News

The only thing more envy-inducing than Emma Stone's cool cropped haircut is her latest summer look. Recently, the Poor Things actress was spotted in Los Angeles following an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing the smartest two-piece outfit combo we've seen this season.

Stone's silky champagne-colored skirt and black T-shirt evoke a casual yet cool vibe that's perfect for a Hollywood A-lister (or anyone, for that matter). As for the accessories, Stone wore elegant strappy sandals with gold buckles, black oval sunglasses, and a red lip for the perfect punch of color. Keep scrolling to shop pieces to re-create Emma Stone's simple but chic outfit, including her exact shoes.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Emma Stone: Jude sandals; Persol sunglasses

Shop Emma Stone's Exact Sandals

Cross Sandal in Black Leather
Jude
Cross Sandals in Black Leather

Very versatile.

Shop Similar Pieces

Ribbed Merino Mock-Neck Elbow-Sleeve Sweater
Banana Republic
Ribbed Merino Mock-Neck Elbow-Sleeve Sweater

You can count on Banana Republic for basics year-round.

Mango Silk Skirt in Creme
Mango
Midi Satin Skirt

Satin is much more affordable than silk.

Mylee Heels Sandal
Dolce Vita
Mylee Heels Sandals

A little gold bead doing a lot of work.

Lainey 52mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses
DIFF
Lainey 52mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses

How fun are these oval frames?

Jersey Turtleneck Top
Lauren
Jersey Turtleneck Top

Jersey is a good breathable option for summer.

Quince 100% Washable Silk Skirt
Quince
100% Washable Silk Skirt

You have to experience Quince's washable silk for yourself.

Jules Mid Ankle Strap Sandal
Schutz
Jules Mid Ankle Strap Sandals

Another simple but elegant dress sandal.

53mm Oval Sunglasses
Chloé
53mm Oval Sunglasses

BRB, adding these to our summer wish list.

Explore More:
Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸