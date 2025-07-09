Emma Stone Knows the One Skirt-and-Sandal Pairing That Never Fails
The only thing more envy-inducing than Emma Stone's cool cropped haircut is her latest summer look. Recently, the Poor Things actress was spotted in Los Angeles following an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing the smartest two-piece outfit combo we've seen this season.
Stone's silky champagne-colored skirt and black T-shirt evoke a casual yet cool vibe that's perfect for a Hollywood A-lister (or anyone, for that matter). As for the accessories, Stone wore elegant strappy sandals with gold buckles, black oval sunglasses, and a red lip for the perfect punch of color. Keep scrolling to shop pieces to re-create Emma Stone's simple but chic outfit, including her exact shoes.
On Emma Stone: Jude sandals; Persol sunglasses
Shop Emma Stone's Exact Sandals
Shop Similar Pieces
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
