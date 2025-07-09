Emma Stone Knows the One Skirt-and-Sandal Pairing That Never Fails

The only thing more envy-inducing than Emma Stone's cool cropped haircut is her latest summer look. Recently, the Poor Things actress was spotted in Los Angeles following an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing the smartest two-piece outfit combo we've seen this season.

Stone's silky champagne-colored skirt and black T-shirt evoke a casual yet cool vibe that's perfect for a Hollywood A-lister (or anyone, for that matter). As for the accessories, Stone wore elegant strappy sandals with gold buckles, black oval sunglasses, and a red lip for the perfect punch of color. Keep scrolling to shop pieces to re-create Emma Stone's simple but chic outfit, including her exact shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Emma Stone: Jude sandals; Persol sunglasses

Shop Emma Stone's Exact Sandals

Jude Cross Sandals in Black Leather $450 SHOP NOW Very versatile.

Shop Similar Pieces