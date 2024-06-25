The Jacquemus-Backed Color Trend That's Set to Dominate All Summer
Earlier this month, Jacquemus did what the French brand does best when it broke the internet with a F/W 24 runway show held in Capri, Italy at Villa Malaparte, a picturesque compound on the Mediterranean. Founder and creative director Simon Porte Jacquemus's shows are always big—remember the lavender fields?—but given that this one marked the 15th anniversary of his namesake brand, this one was always going to be particularly special. And that it was. With Jean-Luc Godard's film Le Mépris (known in the US as Contempt, which was likewise filmed at Villa Malaparte) as his inspiration; Dua Lipa, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Tina Kunakey, and yes, Gwyneth Paltrow as his guests; and a dreamy selection of turquoise (and more) pieces as his latest masterpieces, Jacquemus's show was a hit.
Jacquemus isn't just great at producing a buzzy moment, though. The 34-year-old designer also has a knack for knowing what women want to wear before even they do. Extra small bags, extra big bags, and bubble hems are all examples that immediately come to mind, though there are certainly more—many, many more. And if his most recent 47-piece collection tells us anything about what trend is next to get the Jacquemus treatment, it's that turquoise is set to become 2024's next It color.
Dua Lipa at the F/W 24 Jacquemus show:
On Dua Lipa: Jacquemus Ameno Draped Silk Chiffon Maxi Dress ($1235)
The fashion wheels are already turning in the direction of the vibrant, Aquamarine-esque shade, with even more momentum building from the beloved Instagram account Data But Make It Fashion posting about the color in the days following Jacquemus' F/W 24 show. "Hearing turquoise was seen in 36% of Jacquemus' new collection," the post, which featured a still of Sara Paxton in the 2006 cult-favorite film, reads. It continued: "So could this be the next color of the season??" Will I dye streaks of my hair turquoise this summer? Probably not. Am I tempted to buy the turquoise micro-miniskirt that's currently on sale at Tory Burch right now? 1000%.
On the runway at Jacquemus:
If you, too, are feeling the urge to ditch everything and buy into the Jacquemus-backed turquoise color trend not in the fall when the brand's collection comes out but right now, I've got you covered. Scroll down to shop some of my favorite pieces in 2024's most-talked about shade of the summer so far, from swimwear to formalwear and everything in between.
Shop the turquoise color trend:
This dress has been sitting in my cart ever since the Jacquemus show. Do I press purchase? I'm leaning toward yes.
Everyone's talking about jelly sandals right now.
For an easy way to slide into this trend, go for this affordable tee from Zara.
I'm going to have a bandana summer. Hopefully it'll help my scalp from burning, too, on my next beach day.
I'm low-key obsessed with Pucci lately. This top is just perfect.
I think about this skirt (and this entire Tory Burch collection) too often.
The Eleanor bag is glamorous no matter what color it's in, but this light turquoise shade is especially stunning.
I know that this bikini is pricey, but I couldn't not include it. It's literally my dream bathing suit for a European beach vacation.
If it's good enough for Carrie Bradshaw, it's good enough for me.
These are selling out so quickly now that they're on sale. Act fast.
This $50 one-piece is perfect for swimming in the ocean. It'll stay put and look spectacular in photos.
I can't think of a single reason why you and I both shouldn't snag a pair of these while they're on sale.
I just think this bag is so cute. Pair it with jeans, a white tee, and a cool silk scarf all summer and early fall.
Reformation never fails to impress me when it comes to linen dresses.
I rarely wear color, but when it comes to bikinis, my collection is a literal rainbow.
Shop the matching Vacation Blues Bottom ($88).
Does anyone remember when Zoë Kravitz wore this dress on a date with Channing Tatum and it broke the internet? Same.
