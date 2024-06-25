The Jacquemus-Backed Color Trend That's Set to Dominate All Summer

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Earlier this month, Jacquemus did what the French brand does best when it broke the internet with a F/W 24 runway show held in Capri, Italy at Villa Malaparte, a picturesque compound on the Mediterranean. Founder and creative director Simon Porte Jacquemus's shows are always big—remember the lavender fields?—but given that this one marked the 15th anniversary of his namesake brand, this one was always going to be particularly special. And that it was. With Jean-Luc Godard's film Le Mépris (known in the US as Contempt, which was likewise filmed at Villa Malaparte) as his inspiration; Dua Lipa, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Tina Kunakey, and yes, Gwyneth Paltrow as his guests; and a dreamy selection of turquoise (and more) pieces as his latest masterpieces, Jacquemus's show was a hit.

Jacquemus isn't just great at producing a buzzy moment, though. The 34-year-old designer also has a knack for knowing what women want to wear before even they do. Extra small bags, extra big bags, and bubble hems are all examples that immediately come to mind, though there are certainly more—many, many more. And if his most recent 47-piece collection tells us anything about what trend is next to get the Jacquemus treatment, it's that turquoise is set to become 2024's next It color.

On Dua Lipa: Jacquemus Ameno Draped Silk Chiffon Maxi Dress

The fashion wheels are already turning in the direction of the vibrant, Aquamarine-esque shade, with even more momentum building from the beloved Instagram account Data But Make It Fashion posting about the color in the days following Jacquemus' F/W 24 show. "Hearing turquoise was seen in 36% of Jacquemus' new collection," the post, which featured a still of Sara Paxton in the 2006 cult-favorite film, reads. It continued: "So could this be the next color of the season??" Will I dye streaks of my hair turquoise this summer? Probably not. Am I tempted to buy the turquoise micro-miniskirt that's currently on sale at Tory Burch right now? 1000%.

If you, too, are feeling the urge to ditch everything and buy into the Jacquemus-backed turquoise color trend not in the fall when the brand's collection comes out but right now, I've got you covered. Scroll down to shop some of my favorite pieces in 2024's most-talked about shade of the summer so far, from swimwear to formalwear and everything in between.

Reformation Delilah Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW This dress has been sitting in my cart ever since the Jacquemus show. Do I press purchase? I'm leaning toward yes.

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro $125 SHOP NOW Everyone's talking about jelly sandals right now.

Zara Oversized Cotton T-Shirt $28 SHOP NOW For an easy way to slide into this trend, go for this affordable tee from Zara.

HUNZA G Jean Seersucker Bandeau Bikini $230 SHOP NOW Everyone I know who owns a Hunza G swimsuit raves about it.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle High Shine Sandals $170 SHOP NOW Wait, these are so cute.

Zara Print Bandana $23 SHOP NOW I'm going to have a bandana summer. Hopefully it'll help my scalp from burning, too, on my next beach day.

Pucci Printed Satin-Jersey Tank Top $520 SHOP NOW I'm low-key obsessed with Pucci lately. This top is just perfect.

Tory Burch Ruched Mini Skirt $498 $225 SHOP NOW I think about this skirt (and this entire Tory Burch collection) too often.

Reformation Topanga Dress $198 SHOP NOW There's something so '90s rom-com about this dress.

TWP Jenny's Cashmere Tank Top $365 SHOP NOW Cute! Easy! Understated!

Tory Burch Mini Eleanor Pebble Leather Satchel $548 SHOP NOW The Eleanor bag is glamorous no matter what color it's in, but this light turquoise shade is especially stunning.

L'AGENCE Akiya Tank Dress $325 SHOP NOW This is what I like to call a one-and-done dress.

Missoni Bikini $550 SHOP NOW I know that this bikini is pricey, but I couldn't not include it. It's literally my dream bathing suit for a European beach vacation.

Norma Kamali X Revolve Diana Gown $215 SHOP NOW If it's good enough for Carrie Bradshaw, it's good enough for me.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Pirua 70 Suede Mules $795 $477 SHOP NOW These are selling out so quickly now that they're on sale. Act fast.

Zara Basic Knit Sweater $46 SHOP NOW If you love a red sweater tied around your shoulders, buy this color next.

MANGO Semi-Transparent Skirt Dress With Brooch $500 SHOP NOW Okay Mango, go off.

Zara Textured One-Piece Stretch Swimsuit $50 SHOP NOW This $50 one-piece is perfect for swimming in the ocean. It'll stay put and look spectacular in photos.

JACQUEMUS Roupao Stretch-Mesh Mini Dress $610 SHOP NOW From the master himself.

Zara Purl Knit Knee Socks $13 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities with these are endless.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals $825 $495 SHOP NOW I can't think of a single reason why you and I both shouldn't snag a pair of these while they're on sale.

Zara Basic Knit Short-Sleeve Top $40 SHOP NOW Talk about eye-catching.

Tory Burch Mini Leather Swing Crossbody Bag $398 $279 SHOP NOW I just think this bag is so cute. Pair it with jeans, a white tee, and a cool silk scarf all summer and early fall.

Reformation Phillipa Linen Dress $178 SHOP NOW Reformation never fails to impress me when it comes to linen dresses.

Lovers and Friends X Ella Rose Vacation Blues Top $88 SHOP NOW I rarely wear color, but when it comes to bikinis, my collection is a literal rainbow. Shop the matching Vacation Blues Bottom ($88).

Araks Cadel Slip Splash $385 SHOP NOW Does anyone remember when Zoë Kravitz wore this dress on a date with Channing Tatum and it broke the internet? Same.

Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo $4500 SHOP NOW I'm the Andiamo bag's number one fan.