The Jacquemus-Backed Color Trend That's Set to Dominate All Summer

Model wearing turquoise on the runway at the Jacquemus fall/winter 2024 show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Earlier this month, Jacquemus did what the French brand does best when it broke the internet with a F/W 24 runway show held in Capri, Italy at Villa Malaparte, a picturesque compound on the Mediterranean. Founder and creative director Simon Porte Jacquemus's shows are always big—remember the lavender fields?—but given that this one marked the 15th anniversary of his namesake brand, this one was always going to be particularly special. And that it was. With Jean-Luc Godard's film Le Mépris (known in the US as Contempt, which was likewise filmed at Villa Malaparte) as his inspiration; Dua Lipa, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Tina Kunakey, and yes, Gwyneth Paltrow as his guests; and a dreamy selection of turquoise (and more) pieces as his latest masterpieces, Jacquemus's show was a hit.

Jacquemus isn't just great at producing a buzzy moment, though. The 34-year-old designer also has a knack for knowing what women want to wear before even they do. Extra small bags, extra big bags, and bubble hems are all examples that immediately come to mind, though there are certainly more—many, many more. And if his most recent 47-piece collection tells us anything about what trend is next to get the Jacquemus treatment, it's that turquoise is set to become 2024's next It color.

Dua Lipa at the F/W 24 Jacquemus show:

Dua Lipa attends the Jacquemus "La Casa" Cruise at Casa Malaparte on June 10, 2024 in Capri, Italy.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

On Dua Lipa: Jacquemus Ameno Draped Silk Chiffon Maxi Dress ($1235)

Ameno Draped Silk Chiffon Maxi Dress
Jacquemus
Ameno Draped Silk Chiffon Maxi Dress

The fashion wheels are already turning in the direction of the vibrant, Aquamarine-esque shade, with even more momentum building from the beloved Instagram account Data But Make It Fashion posting about the color in the days following Jacquemus' F/W 24 show. "Hearing turquoise was seen in 36% of Jacquemus' new collection," the post, which featured a still of Sara Paxton in the 2006 cult-favorite film, reads. It continued: "So could this be the next color of the season??" Will I dye streaks of my hair turquoise this summer? Probably not. Am I tempted to buy the turquoise micro-miniskirt that's currently on sale at Tory Burch right now? 1000%.

On the runway at Jacquemus:

Model wearing turquoise on the runway at the Jacquemus fall/winter 2024 show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Model wearing turquoise on the runway at the Jacquemus fall/winter 2024 show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Model wearing turquoise on the runway at the Jacquemus fall/winter 2024 show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you, too, are feeling the urge to ditch everything and buy into the Jacquemus-backed turquoise color trend not in the fall when the brand's collection comes out but right now, I've got you covered. Scroll down to shop some of my favorite pieces in 2024's most-talked about shade of the summer so far, from swimwear to formalwear and everything in between.

Shop the turquoise color trend:

Delilah Linen Dress
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress

This dress has been sitting in my cart ever since the Jacquemus show. Do I press purchase? I'm leaning toward yes.

Iro
Ancient Greek Sandals
Iro

Everyone's talking about jelly sandals right now.

Zara, Oversized Cotton T-Shirt
Zara
Oversized Cotton T-Shirt

For an easy way to slide into this trend, go for this affordable tee from Zara.

Jean Seersucker Bandeau Bikini
HUNZA G
Jean Seersucker Bandeau Bikini

Everyone I know who owns a Hunza G swimsuit raves about it.

Arizona Big Buckle High Shine Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle High Shine Sandals

Wait, these are so cute.

Zara, Print Bandana
Zara
Print Bandana

I'm going to have a bandana summer. Hopefully it'll help my scalp from burning, too, on my next beach day.

Printed Satin-Jersey Tank Top
Pucci
Printed Satin-Jersey Tank Top

I'm low-key obsessed with Pucci lately. This top is just perfect.

Ruched Mini Skirt
Tory Burch
Ruched Mini Skirt

I think about this skirt (and this entire Tory Burch collection) too often.

Topanga Dress
Reformation
Topanga Dress

There's something so '90s rom-com about this dress.

Jenny's Cashmere Tank Top
TWP
Jenny's Cashmere Tank Top

Cute! Easy! Understated!

Mini Eleanor Pebble Leather Satchel
Tory Burch
Mini Eleanor Pebble Leather Satchel

The Eleanor bag is glamorous no matter what color it's in, but this light turquoise shade is especially stunning.

Akiya Tank Dress
L'AGENCE
Akiya Tank Dress

This is what I like to call a one-and-done dress.

Missoni, Bikini
Missoni
Bikini

I know that this bikini is pricey, but I couldn't not include it. It's literally my dream bathing suit for a European beach vacation.

X Revolve Diana Gown
Norma Kamali X Revolve
Diana Gown

If it's good enough for Carrie Bradshaw, it's good enough for me.

Pirua 70 Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Pirua 70 Suede Mules

These are selling out so quickly now that they're on sale. Act fast.

zara, BASIC KNIT SWEATER
Zara
Basic Knit Sweater

If you love a red sweater tied around your shoulders, buy this color next.

Semi-Transparent Skirt Dress With Brooch
MANGO
Semi-Transparent Skirt Dress With Brooch

Okay Mango, go off.

Zara, Textured One-Piece Stretch Swimsuit
Zara
Textured One-Piece Stretch Swimsuit

This $50 one-piece is perfect for swimming in the ocean. It'll stay put and look spectacular in photos.

Roupao Stretch-Mesh Mini Dress
JACQUEMUS
Roupao Stretch-Mesh Mini Dress

From the master himself.

Zara, Purl Knit Knee Socks
Zara
Purl Knit Knee Socks

The styling possibilities with these are endless.

Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals

I can't think of a single reason why you and I both shouldn't snag a pair of these while they're on sale.

zara, Basic Knit Short-Sleeve Top
Zara
Basic Knit Short-Sleeve Top

Talk about eye-catching.

Mini Leather Swing Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch
Mini Leather Swing Crossbody Bag

I just think this bag is so cute. Pair it with jeans, a white tee, and a cool silk scarf all summer and early fall.

Phillipa Linen Dress
Reformation
Phillipa Linen Dress

Reformation never fails to impress me when it comes to linen dresses.

X Ella Rose Vacation Blues Top
Lovers and Friends X Ella Rose
Vacation Blues Top

I rarely wear color, but when it comes to bikinis, my collection is a literal rainbow.

Shop the matching Vacation Blues Bottom ($88).

Cadel Slip Splash
Araks
Cadel Slip Splash

Does anyone remember when Zoë Kravitz wore this dress on a date with Channing Tatum and it broke the internet? Same.

Small Andiamo
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo

I'm the Andiamo bag's number one fan.

Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown
Norma Kamali
Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown

If it has a halter neck, I want it. Period.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

