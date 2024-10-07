It's Official: I Only Want to Dress Like Saoirse Ronan This Fall

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Saoirse Ronan's been one of my all-time favorite actresses for a while now, starring in films like Atonement (which got her an Oscar nomination in 2008 at the age of 13), Lady Bird, Little Women, and Ammonite throughout her 20-year-long career. Come to think of it, I can't remember a picture starring the Irish-American 30-year-old that I didn't adore. That said, it wasn't until a few weeks ago that I first took serious notice of what she's been doing off-screen, or rather, what she's been wearing.

Ronan is currently doing press for her latest project The Outrun, a drama based on British journalist Amy Liptrot's 2015 memoir that came out on October 4, and every look she's debuted on it has been as big of a hit as I'm sure the film will be. Included were two off-the-runway looks from the just-wrapped-up S/S 25 season, a deconstructed barn jacket from Hodakova's F/W 25 collection, and my personal favorite, a resort 25 Ferragamo ensemble that I wish I was wearing right this second (and throughout the remainder of fall and winter).

(Image credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Saoirse Ronan: JW Anderson dress; Oliver Peoples Rosson Sunglasses ($545); Gianvito Rossi Gianvito 105 Leather Pumps ($795)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The brains behind all of these looks? Well, that would be Danielle Goldberg, the same celebrity stylist who's responsible for dressing Ayo Edebiri, Greta Lee, Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier, Olivia Rodrigo, and Solange Knowles, to name a few. She has access to the best pieces by the best designers, often dressing Edebiri in the latest by The Row and Prada, Gerber in new Alaïa, and Rodrigo in vintage Versace and Chanel. Harrier's always set up in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, while Lee, a Loewe ambassador, is often fitted with the Spanish house's most sought-after runway pieces.

"Working with my stylist, Danielle Goldberg—I've learned so much from her," Harrier told Who What Wear's editor-in-chief Kat Collings on the Who What Wear Podcast in July. The two met years ago when Harrier was modeling and Goldberg was an editorial stylist. On the set of one shoot, Harrier recalls telling Goldberg that she wanted to become an actress and when she made it, she'd hire Goldberg as her stylist. "My publicist when I was on Spiderman was like, 'We should start thinking about a stylist and how you want to go about this,' and she named a few people," Harrier says. Goldberg, who had never done celebrity styling before, was on the list. "I was like, oh, of course, that's meant to be. And then we reconnected and are super close, and that's kind of been it ever since," Harrier says.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Saoirse Ronan: Ferragamo shirt, pants, and Eva Pumps ($980)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Today, Goldberg is one of Hollywood's most respected stylists, her clients always finding themselves at the top of every best-dressed list there is, whether they're on the streets of Los Angeles, Paris, New York, or London, or a red carpet.

With all that being said, it should come as a surprise to no one that Ronan partnering up with Goldberg has almost immediately brought her looks to the attention of the fashion world and beyond. On TikTok, videos have begun popping up on my FYP all about Ronan's style transformation since she started working with Goldberg, with creator @hannahzookpop calling the seemingly overnight switch "so satisfying" in a video posted this week that already has close to a million views. "Danielle Goldberg is really gonna take her there," she continued.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Saoirse Ronan: Tory Burch shirt, pants, and belt; Louis Vuitton bag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On a photo posted by Goldberg of Ronan wearing an off-the-runway S/S 25 JW Anderson blue minidress with Gianvito Rossi pumps and Oliver Peoples sunglasses for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, fashion editors ran to the comment section to praise the stylist's work. "I love that you can always [tell] when you start styling someone. It’s always the coolest designers and they always look like the best version of themselves. Obsessed," wrote Tahirah Hairston, Teen Vogue's former fashion and beauty director. New York stylist and former Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson summed it up perfectly in her comment: "Well, yes."

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Saoirse Ronan: Hodakova dress

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The Outrun came out this week and Goldberg and Ronan just started working together, leaving me to believe that the best is yet to come for this duo. Still, I already feel quite comfortable calling Ronan my primary muse this fall and into 2025. Scroll down to shop a few pieces I'm buying to get Ronan's fall look right now.

