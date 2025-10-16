From New York, Milan, and Paris to Your Closet: 7 Spring Runway Looks You Can Re-Create Now

The season that was has finally come to a close, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve already started taking mental notes of everything that caught your eye: Tory Burch’s low-rise, knee-length straight skirts styled with shell jewelry that would make Sally, she of the seashore fame, envious; Versace’s printed silk shirts (double up if you dare); and shoes by Trevor Houston, the footwear maestro behind Khaite and creative director of Herbert Levine. And of course, we’re all still dreaming of getting our hands on a piece of Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel. The list goes on and on and on.
While we can make educated guesses about the prices (I’ve been checking Moda Operandi trunk shows; did you know the Calvin Klein underwear dress clocks in at $9000?!), the truth is most of us will have to pick and choose where we want to invest once spring deliveries arrive. But here’s the good news: I’m not promising endless loot to spend on Blazy’s Chanel, but I will let you in on a little secret. You don’t have to wait until February or March to start shopping for the look. In many ways, you can get it now.
Because here’s the thing: What we’re seeing on the runways isn’t so much about reinventing silhouettes anymore. True novelty in 2025 is rare, not because designers have lost their imagination but because the bar for “new” keeps getting higher. Instead, the runway has become a master class in styling, an exercise in showing us how to wear what we already have differently. Think an apron layered over a strong-shouldered leather jacket, a neckful of multicolored beads spilling over a cream dinner jacket cinched at the waist, or opera-length gloves paired with a military jumpsuit. These styling cues are all achievable now!
Below, I’ve pulled together seven standout looks from the recent S/S 26 shows and sourced pieces from around the web to help you re-create them today, no waiting required.
Tory Burch
As you can tell, this season was all about decade-hopping, the '80s, the '60s, and now the '20s with a touch of '70s at Tory Burch. The pants and skirts sat low on the waist and were paired with fitted polos or ribbed, body-skimming tanks, finished off with beautiful beaded shell jewelry that will no doubt be the accessory of next spring and summer.
Frame
Le Sleek Straight Corduroy
Guest in Residence
Showtime Cashmere Knit Button-Front Shirt
Chan Luu
Scallop Necklace Smoky Quartz
Tory Burch
Romy Leather Tote
Emme Parsons
Elana Heel
TWP
The beauty of Trish Wescoat Pound’s label, TWP, is that while some designers aim to transport us to far-off places with clothes designed for an aspirational life rather than our actual ones, TWP remains grounded in a reality that doesn’t feel out of reach. What made the clothes especially appealing were the subtle styling choices that made all the difference: Le Chameau wellies worn with boxer shorts or chinos tucked in, eyeglass holders in the form of Sherman Field pendants on cords from her new fine-silver line, and leather totes meant to be used and not just Instagram fodder. Real, easy clothes for real, everyday life.
Hunter
Original Tall Rain Boot
COS
Wool-Trimmed Car Coat
Donni.
the Stripe Pop Boxers
gigi burris
Lehigh Hat
JAMES PERSE
Brushed Waffle-Knit Sweater
Miu Miu
The big takeaway from Miu Miu was the apron in all its forms: the pinafore, the assembly-line utilitarian version, the chintz floral housewife style, the French-maid iteration, and so on. The collection was inspired by Helga Paris’s portrait book Women at Work, which documented German factory workers. While Miu Miu made a strong case for aprons as everyday wear, I understand that might be, well, a challenge for some. That’s why something like the silk shantung Feedbag Pockets from Attersee feel like a clever nod to the idea. That small, fashion-forward addition instantly elevates your everyday blue pants and gray V-neck.
Attersee
The Feedbag Pockets
TWP Clothing
Jersey High V Shirt
ALC
Theo Oil Cloth Jacket
Le Laboureur x Gardenheir
French Cotton Farm Pant
Frye
Kate Pull
Versace
Dario Vitale’s debut for Versace was one of this season’s many talked-about first showings. His collection returned to the house’s roots under Gianni Versace while still feeling youthful in its approach to layering, color and print mixing, and accesorizing. As I mentioned, the '80s were a major talking point this season, and Vitale’s Versace played a big role in that conversation. References to past decades can sometimes veer into retro territory, but to keep things feeling current, it’s best to experiment with modern silhouettes while playing with color and proportion.
Amir Taghi
Toni Pintuck Straight-Leg Cuffed Crop Pants
quakermarine
Brighton Jacket in Navy
La Ligne
James Tee
ALEXIS BITTAR
Brut Gold Long Tassel Necklace
Larroudé
Venice Wedge
Jil Sander
Simone Bellotti was also part of this season’s wave of debuts, presenting his first collection for Jil Sander after a string of editor-favorite outings at Bally. Much like his work there, Bellotti managed to take wardrobe essentials and give them just enough of a twist to make them feel new again. Another welcome shift was the burst of color and the playful use of color blocking throughout the collection.
AFLALO
Orwell Jeans
Co
Small Clutch
Gap
Modern Rib Crop T-Shirt
suzie kondi
The Kismet Crewneck Sweater
Camper
Right Nina
Burberry
Daniel Lee has really been hitting his stride these past few seasons at Burberry, and his S/S 26 collection marked a noticeable shift from his usual polished yet slightly grungy take on the heritage brand. Said to be inspired in part by the new Beatles film, the silhouettes leaned more mod this time around. The pants were slimmer, coats were a touch more shrunken, and the colors moved between washed and muted tones to something almost artful, with flashes of bubblegum pink and primary green.