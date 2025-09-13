Stylish Women Across Europe Are Wearing This 'Dated' Skirt Trend Again—7 Outfits That Prove It's Actually So Chic

These pencil skirt outfits will serve as inspiration for creating looks all season long that feel fresh and elevated.

Three different outfits featuring a pencil skirt
(Image credit: @iamnkirote, @sylviemus_, @ingridedvinsen)
Oh, I remember wearing pencil skirts. But the looks from 15 years ago are by no means comparable to the chic pencil skirt outfits I've spotted emerging with abundance during this summer-to-autumn transition. These options are elevating autumn skirt outfits like nothing else. When I first heard that pencil skirts were trending, I'll admit I was apprehensive; however, I should never doubt the fashion crowd's innate ability to refresh and update any look, no matter my memory of it.

Valeria in a black pencil skirt and white blouse with bowler bag

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Whilst A-line maxi skirts and more voluminous styles will certainly still appear as the season goes on, I appreciate the sleek, sharp cuts of a pencil skirt and how seamlessly they fit into an autumnal wardrobe. The beauty of these is how timeless they are. People seem to be reaching for materials and colours that have staying power, from denim knee-length pencil skirts to black maxi versions. There are also wool and leather pencil skirts in the mix, which feel like they were made for this time of year.

All this to say, the pencil skirt is back and it's holds a lot of promise for this season's outfits. Here are seven different ways you can style it as we welcome in autumn.

Pencil Skirt Outfit Ideas to Rotate This Season:

1. Sleeveless Top + Maxi Pencil Skirt

Abisola in a black pencil skirt and orange top

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Autumn often comes in a rush, but I'm aware that oftentimes we experience quite a few weird weather days, alternating between boiling sun and sheets of rain. That's one reason why I appreciate Abisola's look. Pair a maxi pencil skirt with a sleeveless top, and you have an outfit with endless layering potential. Wear as is, or add a jumper or trench if it's too cold.

2. Jacket + Pencil Skirt + Boots

Rebekah in a grey pencil skirt and boots

(Image credit: @iamnkirote)

Style Notes: I love a taller boot with a long skirt. It's another unique way to incorporate layering and texture. Rebekah proves that a pencil skirt is one of the best silhouettes for skirt and knee-high boots outfits. Opt for a neutral, tonal palette for a look that'll remain a constant in your fall and winter wardrobe.

3. Leather Pencil Skirt + Jacket + Heels

Ingrid in leather pencil skirt and jacket

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Wearing double denim is a go-to look of mine, but I think Ingrid's outfit is hinting at an even cooler rendition that's coming this autumn and winter: double leather. As several leather jacket trends take over this fall, I'm convinced styling a pencil skirt with yours in one of the chicest pairings, whether you opt for a bomber, zip-up or boxy silhouette.

4. Pencil Skirt + Matching Jumper

Sabina in a grey pencil skirt and matching jumper

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: The cosy season has entered the chat. That's why Sabina's look is such an ideal take for autumn dressing. A matching set that features a nice jumper and pencil skirt is bound to keep you both warm and stylish. It's the perfect swap for anyone who's sad to pack away their summer co-ords.

5. Denim Pencil Skirt + Belt + Coat

Sylvie in a denim pencil skirt and tights

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Denim skirts have seen a resurgence in the last couple of years, and they're here to stay, shifting between various styles. I'm a huge fan of Slyvie's take. The knee-length denim pencil skirt is a classic, but she's modernised it with the help of a sleek brown coat and matching tights and a statement belt.

6. Windbreaker + Pencil Skirt

Viki in a white pencil skirt and windbreaker

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Pencil skirts usually lean dressy, whether you think about them in the context of officewear or dinner dates. However, I find them incredibly cool when they're styled in a more casual manner, as Viki has done so perfectly here. On mild autumn days that call for laid-back attire, pair yours with a windbreaker and a cool handbag.

7. Leather Jacket + Black Pencil Skirt + Heels

Anouk in a leather jacket and black pencil skirt

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: For another classic pencil skirt outfit that you'll happily have on rotation, look to Anouk for inspiration. Her monochrome, all-black ensemble works for any occasion. You can dress it up with boots and heels for nicer moments, or swap those out for trainers when you want a cool outfit that's impeccably put together.

