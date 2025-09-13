Oh, I remember wearing pencil skirts. But the looks from 15 years ago are by no means comparable to the chic pencil skirt outfits I've spotted emerging with abundance during this summer-to-autumn transition. These options are elevating autumn skirt outfits like nothing else. When I first heard that pencil skirts were trending, I'll admit I was apprehensive; however, I should never doubt the fashion crowd's innate ability to refresh and update any look, no matter my memory of it.
Whilst A-line maxi skirts and more voluminous styles will certainly still appear as the season goes on, I appreciate the sleek, sharp cuts of a pencil skirt and how seamlessly they fit into an autumnal wardrobe. The beauty of these is how timeless they are. People seem to be reaching for materials and colours that have staying power, from denim knee-length pencil skirts to black maxi versions. There are also wool and leather pencil skirts in the mix, which feel like they were made for this time of year.
All this to say, the pencil skirt is back and it's holds a lot of promise for this season's outfits. Here are seven different ways you can style it as we welcome in autumn.
Pencil Skirt Outfit Ideas to Rotate This Season:
1. Sleeveless Top + Maxi Pencil Skirt
Style Notes: Autumn often comes in a rush, but I'm aware that oftentimes we experience quite a few weird weather days, alternating between boiling sun and sheets of rain. That's one reason why I appreciate Abisola's look. Pair a maxi pencil skirt with a sleeveless top, and you have an outfit with endless layering potential. Wear as is, or add a jumper or trench if it's too cold.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Ruched Knitted Top
The ruching gives this top the perfect amount of visual interest.
MANGO
Long Pencil Skirt
A black maxi skirt will pair well with nearly top or shoe.
Charles & Keith
Leslie Metallic-Accent Slingback Pumps
These will work now and long into winter party season.
2. Jacket + Pencil Skirt + Boots
Style Notes: I love a taller boot with a long skirt. It's another unique way to incorporate layering and texture. Rebekah proves that a pencil skirt is one of the best silhouettes for skirt and knee-high boots outfits. Opt for a neutral, tonal palette for a look that'll remain a constant in your fall and winter wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Soft Bomber Jacket
Essential for wearing over everything, from T-shirts to jumpers.
H&M
Pencil Skirt
The cut and shade of grey impressed me on this H&M skirt.
KHAITE
Andee Crinkled-Leather Knee Boots
Crinkle leather, perfect heel height—these are absolutely on my autumn wish list.
3. Leather Pencil Skirt + Jacket + Heels
Style Notes: Wearing double denim is a go-to look of mine, but I think Ingrid's outfit is hinting at an even cooler rendition that's coming this autumn and winter: double leather. As several leather jacket trends take over this fall, I'm convinced styling a pencil skirt with yours in one of the chicest pairings, whether you opt for a bomber, zip-up or boxy silhouette.
Shop the Look:
Free People
We the Free Hera Vegan Leather Jacket
One of the most convincing faux leather jackets I've ever spotted. The button-up style is trending too.
KHAITE
Loxley Leather Maxi Skirt
Knowing that this is Khaite, I can guarantee it won't stay in stock for long.
Accessorize
Je Taime Sheer Socks
I think sheer socks are such a fun way of switching up your usual shoe-and-sock pairings.
4. Pencil Skirt + Matching Jumper
Style Notes: The cosy season has entered the chat. That's why Sabina's look is such an ideal take for autumn dressing. A matching set that features a nice jumper and pencil skirt is bound to keep you both warm and stylish. It's the perfect swap for anyone who's sad to pack away their summer co-ords.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
The perfect pairing.
Baukjen
Eliza Wool Tailored Pencil skirt
Cosy and chic all in one.
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks
An eternally chic pair of shoes to have on hand.
5. Denim Pencil Skirt + Belt + Coat
Style Notes: Denim skirts have seen a resurgence in the last couple of years, and they're here to stay, shifting between various styles. I'm a huge fan of Slyvie's take. The knee-length denim pencil skirt is a classic, but she's modernised it with the help of a sleek brown coat and matching tights and a statement belt.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Wool-Blend Coat – Dark Brown
A chocolate brown wool coat is a modern autumn staple that's replaced my usual black version. It's such a gorgeous tone!
H&M
Knee-Length Denim Skirt
The perfect length and shade of blue. This will be as versatile as your favourite pair of jeans.
MANGO
Textured Square Buckle Belt
A statement belt gives the just the right dose of texture to a classic outfit.
6. Windbreaker + Pencil Skirt
Style Notes: Pencil skirts usually lean dressy, whether you think about them in the context of officewear or dinner dates. However, I find them incredibly cool when they're styled in a more casual manner, as Viki has done so perfectly here. On mild autumn days that call for laid-back attire, pair yours with a windbreaker and a cool handbag.
Shop the Look:
Uniqlo
UV Protection Pocketable Parka
I love that this packs down into a small pocket-size parcel. So convenient for days out and autumn travels.
Reformation
Layla Linen Skirt Es
Linen is perfect for the nicer autumn days that often appear when we least expect them.
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag
I haven't stopped thinking about this Alaïa bag since it dropped. The shape is so unique, and the colour options are made for fall outfits.
7. Leather Jacket + Black Pencil Skirt + Heels
Style Notes: For another classic pencil skirt outfit that you'll happily have on rotation, look to Anouk for inspiration. Her monochrome, all-black ensemble works for any occasion. You can dress it up with boots and heels for nicer moments, or swap those out for trainers when you want a cool outfit that's impeccably put together.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Veda Harrison Leather Oversized Bomber
I'd say this is the definition of a perfect leather bomber jacket. The funnel neck is too good.
Soeur
Black Flavia Skirt
A gorgeous skirt made of 100% cotton. It'll be breathable but easy to warm up with a long coat or tights.
Aeyde
Delfina Suede Ballet Flats
Suede flats are a great autumnal replacement for strappy summer sandals or heels.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.