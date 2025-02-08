It's True: The Coolest People in East London Have Been Wearing This Skirt Trend On Repeat

In my opinion, the perfect new trend balances three key elements. First, it should riff on a silhouette that fashion enthusiasts are already somewhat familiar with. Second, it must introduce a notable point of difference—be it a fresh cut, an unexpected texture, or an innovative fabrication. Third, the trend should feel both wearable and fun—a true joy to incorporate into your wardrobe. I’ve found all three in the lace skirt trend.

Crafted in a a mix of either fully transparent lace or with a satin base that features a lace trim, the lace skirt trend is a refined evolution of the naked dressing aesthetic that has been making waves both on and off the red carpet for years. A touch more modest than the lengths celebrities take things to in the spotlight, this nod to the semi-sheer is most commonly balanced out with high-coverage layers, giant knickers or chunky footwear to grunge it up.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Despite its risqué finish, this trend has already been widely embraced by the fashion set this season. Scrolling through Instagram, I’ve noticed countless influencers and industry insiders styling it to perfection. At Fashion Week, attendees showcased myriad interpretations, while just this week, model Alex Consani paired a white lace skirt with chunky biker boots and a cosy, butter yellow knit, demonstrating the skirt's versatility.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Consani’s outfit exemplifies my favourite way to style the trend—balancing elegance with a casual, cool lean. If you prefer a more polished effect, swap the biker boots for sleek pointed-toe heels. For an everyday approach, try pairing your lace skirt with ballet flats or Mary Janes. As for tops, a slouchy knit adds an effortless feel, while an oversized white tee or a form-fitting tank creates a modern, minimalist look.

Fortunately, the high street is brimming with tempting options. H&M’s delicate white lace skirt immediately caught my attention mid-scroll, while Zara’s rich burgundy iteration has been on my mind ever since I saw it. Beyond the high street, designers such as Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler offer elegant interpretations, while labels like Michael Kors, Baum und Pferdgarten, and Dries Van Noten have all woven the trend into their spring/summer 2025 collections.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model Paloma Elsesser wears a lace skirt on the Michael Kors spring/summer 2025 runway.

Already making waves, I spotted numerous stylish dressers embracing the look as I wandered through East London last weekend—a clear tell that a trend will reverberate out soon.

Set to take off as a major trend this spring/summer, read on to discover our curated edit of the best lace skirts below.

SHOP LACE SKIRTS:

H&M Long Lace Skirt £38 SHOP NOW Style with biker boots for a casual finish or dress up with a heel to take the skirt into the evening.

Zara Asymmetric Lace Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Style with a black slouchy knit for a chic, monochrome look.

Anthropologie Sheer Lace Midi Skirt £68 SHOP NOW Wear these with full-coverage briefs or fitted black shorts for a more comfortable finish.

NA-KD Lace Maxi Skirt £28 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it actually is.

H&M Lace Skirt £38 SHOP NOW This warm beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Saint Laurent Scalloped Cotton-Blend Lace Midi Skirt £2740 SHOP NOW The scallop detailing adds such a pretty touch.

Zara Lace Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW Add a subtle wash of colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.

Reformation Rylee Skirt £198 SHOP NOW This has a pencil skirt design for a sleek, polished finish.