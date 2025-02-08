It's True: The Coolest People in East London Have Been Wearing This Skirt Trend On Repeat
In my opinion, the perfect new trend balances three key elements. First, it should riff on a silhouette that fashion enthusiasts are already somewhat familiar with. Second, it must introduce a notable point of difference—be it a fresh cut, an unexpected texture, or an innovative fabrication. Third, the trend should feel both wearable and fun—a true joy to incorporate into your wardrobe. I’ve found all three in the lace skirt trend.
Crafted in a a mix of either fully transparent lace or with a satin base that features a lace trim, the lace skirt trend is a refined evolution of the naked dressing aesthetic that has been making waves both on and off the red carpet for years. A touch more modest than the lengths celebrities take things to in the spotlight, this nod to the semi-sheer is most commonly balanced out with high-coverage layers, giant knickers or chunky footwear to grunge it up.
Despite its risqué finish, this trend has already been widely embraced by the fashion set this season. Scrolling through Instagram, I’ve noticed countless influencers and industry insiders styling it to perfection. At Fashion Week, attendees showcased myriad interpretations, while just this week, model Alex Consani paired a white lace skirt with chunky biker boots and a cosy, butter yellow knit, demonstrating the skirt's versatility.
Consani’s outfit exemplifies my favourite way to style the trend—balancing elegance with a casual, cool lean. If you prefer a more polished effect, swap the biker boots for sleek pointed-toe heels. For an everyday approach, try pairing your lace skirt with ballet flats or Mary Janes. As for tops, a slouchy knit adds an effortless feel, while an oversized white tee or a form-fitting tank creates a modern, minimalist look.
Fortunately, the high street is brimming with tempting options. H&M’s delicate white lace skirt immediately caught my attention mid-scroll, while Zara’s rich burgundy iteration has been on my mind ever since I saw it. Beyond the high street, designers such as Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler offer elegant interpretations, while labels like Michael Kors, Baum und Pferdgarten, and Dries Van Noten have all woven the trend into their spring/summer 2025 collections.
Model Paloma Elsesser wears a lace skirt on the Michael Kors spring/summer 2025 runway.
Already making waves, I spotted numerous stylish dressers embracing the look as I wandered through East London last weekend—a clear tell that a trend will reverberate out soon.
Set to take off as a major trend this spring/summer, read on to discover our curated edit of the best lace skirts below.
SHOP LACE SKIRTS:
Style with biker boots for a casual finish or dress up with a heel to take the skirt into the evening.
Wear these with full-coverage briefs or fitted black shorts for a more comfortable finish.
The scallop detailing adds such a pretty touch.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
