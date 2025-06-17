It's Here: The It-Girl Skirt Trend to Wear With Flats This Summer

Sometimes, when two celebrities wear the same item, it's just a coincidence. Other times, it's an indicator of a brewing trend. In this case, I think it's the latter. You may recall that last summer, the quiet luxury look was still going very strong, and white midi skirts were practically the poster child of the aesthetic. This summer, there are a few skirt trends that are in the running to replace them, and Gigi Hadid and Sofia Richie Grainge just wore one of them: yellow slip skirts.

Hadid was photographed wearing one with a yellow polo shirt, leather Miu Miu jacket, and Miu Miu loafers while walking to dinner with Bradley Cooper. In the meantime, Richie posted herself wearing one with a white tank top, a white Chanel bag, and white Alaïa flats while on holiday in Saint-Tropez. The It girls in question styled their yellow slip skirts in very different ways, but both wore the trending piece with flat shoes. Make of that what you will, but I don't think this is the last time we'll see this pairing before summer ends.

Keep scrolling to shop trendy yellow slip skirts to wear with flat shoes, whether for date night or while travelling.

Gigi Hadid wearing a leather jacket and yellow polo and slip skirt with white socks and loafers, walking with Bradley Cooper

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu jacket; Guest in Residence top; Bella Venice skirt; Loro Piana bag; Miu Miu Leather Coin Penny Loafers (£860)

Sofia Richie wearing a yellow slip skirt in Saint-Tropez

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Chanel bag; Alaïa Ballet Flats (£690)

Shop Yellow Slip Skirts:

Layla Satin Skirt
Reformation
Layla Satin Skirt

This skirt comes in Reformation's extended sizing.

Midi Skirt
H&M
Midi Skirt

A butter-yellow interpretation.

Clover Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
TOVE
Clover Silk-Satin Midi Skirt

For something bolder, look to Tove.

Yas Satin Midi Skirt in Pale Yellow
YAS
Satin Midi Skirt in Pale Yellow

How great does a yellow skirt look with white separates?

Buttermilk Yellow
Next
Buttermilk Yellow

A maxi style will always look elegant.

Al Duca D'aosta, Satin Skirt
Al Duca D'aosta
Satin Skirt

Try pairing this with a cornflower blue cotton shirt.

Reclaimed Vintage Satin Midi Skirt With Lace Trim in Buttermilk Yellow
Reclaimed Vintage
Reclaimed Vintage Satin Midi Skirt With Lace Trim in Buttermilk Yellow

The lace trim makes this skirt feel even more on trend.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

