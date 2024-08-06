The Nearly-Naked Fashion Trend That Chic People in Copenhagen and New York Can't Stop Wearing
Sorry to my micro shorts, but this season the fashion set are levelling-up their nearly-naked styling with the help of a key summer trend. Bringing a feminine and playful element to their daily rotation, the chicest people I know are embracing the lace fashion trend this season and committing to it.
In the form of anything and everything: capri pants, slinky vest tops, floor-skimming dresses and see-through skirts—lace details have been emerging everywhere this season. Skirting "prim" and "dated" connotations, this season's lace trend is more playful and versatile than anything overtly sassy—styling just as well with football shirts as it does pretty blouses. There is, however, one noticeable thing missing: slips and cover-up layers. Lace is commonly being worn with very little underneath but that's not to say you have to follow suit—there are many other modest ways to layer a little lace into your looks.
Cropping up in the wardrobes of the most stylish people I follow, I've already seen the trend enter Alexa Chung's rotation this season. Styling a lace-hemmed skirt during a trip to New York the model and presenter showed that lace can feel relaxed and wearable when worn with a laid-back styling combination. Wearing hers with an oversized white cotton shirt and a silver chainmail bag, Chung's lace skirt detail nodded to her penchant for the ultra-femme in a subtle yet chic way.
Effortlessly adding texture to your outfit, the lace fashion trend looks especially good when layered with contrasting, unexpected fabrics. Whilst a leather and lace combination is destined to pay dividends in compliments and errs on the side of classic, more unusual combinations such as wool and denim can look surprisingly chic when matched with the pretty material.
Rifting off the boho aesthetic that also brought frills and fringing to the fore this year, the lace trend is set to carry on into the autumn months, layered over dark denim and styled with richer shades.
Blooming across the chicest corners of the internet, the trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Read on to shop it here, as well as discover some new-season styling inspiration below.
DISCOVER HOW FASHION PEOPLE ARE STYLING THE LACE TREND HERE:
Style Notes: The lace fashion trend is an easy way to add texture and variety to your summer wardrobe.
Style Notes: Lace doesn't have to be intimidating—style a see-through skirt with a boxy tee and an oversized blazer to tone down the statement buy.
Style Notes: For a cool-girl take on the pretty trend, style a lace skirt with a leather jacket and square-toe shoes.
Style Notes: Sleek and sexy, a lace embellished slip dress always looks elegant throughout the height of summer.
Style Notes: A lacy tank top is the easiest way to add a feminine edge to your daily style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
