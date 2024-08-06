The Nearly-Naked Fashion Trend That Chic People in Copenhagen and New York Can't Stop Wearing

Sorry to my micro shorts, but this season the fashion set are levelling-up their nearly-naked styling with the help of a key summer trend. Bringing a feminine and playful element to their daily rotation, the chicest people I know are embracing the lace fashion trend this season and committing to it.

In the form of anything and everything: capri pants, slinky vest tops, floor-skimming dresses and see-through skirts—lace details have been emerging everywhere this season. Skirting "prim" and "dated" connotations, this season's lace trend is more playful and versatile than anything overtly sassy—styling just as well with football shirts as it does pretty blouses. There is, however, one noticeable thing missing: slips and cover-up layers. Lace is commonly being worn with very little underneath but that's not to say you have to follow suit—there are many other modest ways to layer a little lace into your looks.

Cropping up in the wardrobes of the most stylish people I follow, I've already seen the trend enter Alexa Chung's rotation this season. Styling a lace-hemmed skirt during a trip to New York the model and presenter showed that lace can feel relaxed and wearable when worn with a laid-back styling combination. Wearing hers with an oversized white cotton shirt and a silver chainmail bag, Chung's lace skirt detail nodded to her penchant for the ultra-femme in a subtle yet chic way.

Effortlessly adding texture to your outfit, the lace fashion trend looks especially good when layered with contrasting, unexpected fabrics. Whilst a leather and lace combination is destined to pay dividends in compliments and errs on the side of classic, more unusual combinations such as wool and denim can look surprisingly chic when matched with the pretty material.

Rifting off the boho aesthetic that also brought frills and fringing to the fore this year, the lace trend is set to carry on into the autumn months, layered over dark denim and styled with richer shades.

Blooming across the chicest corners of the internet, the trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Read on to shop it here, as well as discover some new-season styling inspiration below.

DISCOVER HOW FASHION PEOPLE ARE STYLING THE LACE TREND HERE:

Style Notes: The lace fashion trend is an easy way to add texture and variety to your summer wardrobe.

Style Notes: Lace doesn't have to be intimidating—style a see-through skirt with a boxy tee and an oversized blazer to tone down the statement buy.

Style Notes: For a cool-girl take on the pretty trend, style a lace skirt with a leather jacket and square-toe shoes.

Style Notes: Sleek and sexy, a lace embellished slip dress always looks elegant throughout the height of summer.

Style Notes: A lacy tank top is the easiest way to add a feminine edge to your daily style.

SHOP THE LACE TREND HERE:

lace top
Zara
Lace Camisole Top

Style with denim or wear with a silky skirt.

Lace Dress With Ruffle Design
Mango
Lace Dress With Ruffle Design

Style with heels or wear with ballet flats.

bandeau top
Bershka
Rustic Bandeau Top

This also comes in red and black.

Asymmetric-Hem Lace-Trim Woven Maxi Dress
Acne Studios
Asymmetric-Hem Lace-Trim Woven Maxi Dress

This is well on its way to selling out.

skirt
Stradivarius
Long Lace Layered Skirt

Style with a boxy tee or wear with a fitted tank.

Adriano Lace Knit Top
Reformation
Adriano Lace Knit Top

This also comes in a sage green shade.

All Day Lace Capris
Intimately
All Day Lace Capris

These feature a high-rise cut for a comfortable fit.

Stradivarius, Lace Top With Open Back
Stradivarius
Lace Top With Open Back

The open back detail adds an elevated edge.

Black Lace Maxi Skirt
River Island
Black Lace Maxi Skirt

This features godet inserts which add volume to the skirt.

Topshop Jersey Hanky Hem 90s Length Lace Skirt in Yellow
Topshop
Jersey Hanky Hem 90s Length Lace Skirt

The asymmetrical hem adds a playful edge.

Eye Candy Cami
Intimately
Eye Candy Cami

Every great wardrobe starts with a chic tank top.

Topshop Lace Racer Vest in Ecru
Topshop
Topshop Lace Racer Vest in Ecru

This features a racer back design.

