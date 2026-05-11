As you probably guessed from the title, we're talking about shopping today. Yes, as a shopping director, I'm basically chatting about shopping every day, and I specifically wanted to jump in here to share the 11 modern staples I recently suggested to super-stylish people in my life when they've asked for my advice. Hey, these picks could also potentially inspire your spring and summer wardrobe.
Below, you'll find the tee I'm wearing on repeat and sending to anyone who will listen, the most beautiful pair of forever earrings (hi, Chanel), and, of course, the sandals that will carry you through the entire season. I also rounded up even more new arrivals for summer 2026 to expand upon my initial list.
My Shopping Director–Approved List
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
A long-sleeve white tee is simple yet chic when styled with relevant pieces, like silk pants. I've sent this COS pick to many people because it's a great weight and the right neckline.
Chan Luu
Techno Taffeta Barrel Pants
One of my best friends asked for a fun pair of pants to wear to events, so I sent these amazing taffeta barrel pants. The fashion crowd is going wild for them.
CHANEL
Coco Crush Earrings
My mom's friend is interested in investing in a pair of everyday earrings. Naturally, I sent her my favorite pair from Chanel's dreamy Coco Crush line.
The Row
Charlotte Clutch Bag
The shape! The size! This clutch is simply stunning.