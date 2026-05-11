Let's Go, Fashion People—These Are the 11 Items I Recommended to the Stylish People I Know

Your shopping director here.

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As you probably guessed from the title, we're talking about shopping today. Yes, as a shopping director, I'm basically chatting about shopping every day, and I specifically wanted to jump in here to share the 11 modern staples I recently suggested to super-stylish people in my life when they've asked for my advice. Hey, these picks could also potentially inspire your spring and summer wardrobe.

Below, you'll find the tee I'm wearing on repeat and sending to anyone who will listen, the most beautiful pair of forever earrings (hi, Chanel), and, of course, the sandals that will carry you through the entire season. I also rounded up even more new arrivals for summer 2026 to expand upon my initial list.

My Shopping Director–Approved List