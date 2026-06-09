These Are The Chic Plus-Size Friendly Buys I Have My Eye On This Week

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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Danielle wears t-shirt with black skirt and studded bag with sambas.
(Image credit: @daniellevanier)

As a plus-sized shopping editor, I'm always on the hunt for the best finds. Since summer is finally here, I'm loving the idea of using pretty pieces to round out my hot-weather wardrobe. If you're like me, then you've landed in the perfect place. I've hunted down some cute, curve-friendly styles that are great for tackling the summer months ahead. Don't worry. I've highlighted my top picks this week ahead just for you.

Whether you're headed on vacation or need a cute summer dress for brunch with your besties, there is a range of fun, on-trend pieces included in the mix ahead. Some stand-out brands included in my curation are Dolce Vita, Eloquii, and Anthropologie. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite warm-weather wardrobe items.