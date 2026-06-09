As a plus-sized shopping editor, I'm always on the hunt for the best finds. Since summer is finally here, I'm loving the idea of using pretty pieces to round out my hot-weather wardrobe. If you're like me, then you've landed in the perfect place. I've hunted down some cute, curve-friendly styles that are great for tackling the summer months ahead. Don't worry. I've highlighted my top picks this week ahead just for you.
Whether you're headed on vacation or need a cute summer dress for brunch with your besties, there is a range of fun, on-trend pieces included in the mix ahead. Some stand-out brands included in my curation are Dolce Vita, Eloquii, and Anthropologie. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite warm-weather wardrobe items.
Banana Republic
Sculpted Stripe Maxi Dress
While this dress only goes up to an XXL, creators that typically wear a size 3XL have been wearing this beauty with no problems.
Abercrombie
Bra-Free Smocked Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
A&F has great pieces that work well for summer.
DOLCEVITA
Brevel Wide Heels Saddle Leather
Adding to my cart immediately.
Eloquii
Strapless Pleated Bubble Dress
The cobalt blue color trend is huge for 2026.
Eloquii
Board Short Culotte
It's a long short summer. These board style shorts are great for wearing casually and dressing up wit a cute wedge or kitten heel.
This poncho style top is perfect for taking along on vacation.
Anthropologie
Siempre Slim Knit Maxi Dress
Anthropologie
Curaae Plus Seatra Ruffle Midi Dress
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Overlay Cape Slip Dress
Anthropologie
Maeve Poplin Halter Midi Dress
It's halter dress season.
RAT BOI
Bias Midi Slip Skirt in Chili Pepper
I'm loving Ratboi's latest arrivals. This pretty polka dot print is perfect for the season.
Margaux
The Clara - Black Calf
Elevated-looking mules that'll go with so much.
DOLCEVITA
Reyes Wide Ballet Flats Lt Natural Woven Raffia
Such an on-trend take on summer ballet flats.
DOLCEVITA
Qaily Wide Wedges Camel Suede