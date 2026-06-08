Summer is officially here, which means it's time to take a closer look at your footwear for the season ahead. Those worn-out sandals might be on their last leg, but don't worry, there are so many stylish and well-priced summer shoe finds that will easily become your new favorite. Nordstrom is such a perfect one-stop shop for a variety of summer shoe needs. I utilized my shopping editor expertise to sift through the latest arrivals and recommend some solid shoes worth adding to your rotation for the hot summer days ahead.
Yes, you heard right. I'm coming to you with fresh shoe selections that you'll want to wear for many months ahead. Are you in need of a new pair of cute sandals? Need some solid on-trend sneaker and flats recommendations? Look no further than my expert curation of amazing summer 2026 shoe picks ahead. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite footwear finds.
Shop Editor-Approved Nordstrom Summer 2026 Shoe Arrivals
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker
This popular style is perfect for your summer adventures and cute travel outfits.
Melissa
X Ganni Slim Flip Flop
I love the ruffle straps.
Jeffrey Campbell
Ilocos Sandal
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flop
These are the go-to flip flop all fashion people are jumping to.
Steve Madden
Seleste Wedge Slide Sandal
The mesh and wedge combo is *chef's kiss*.
Such a beautiful brown leather.
Jeffrey Campbell
Cocoa Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Steve Madden
Remedy Block Heel Sandal
The beed is so cute and a great contrast to the white leather.
Zebra print is such a vibe.
Marc Fisher LTD
Arcee Sandal
These are a much more affordable alterantive to the similar Margaux sandals.
MANGO
Ankle Strap Ballet Flat
Netted styles of flats will be prominent over summer.
Seychelles
Perfect Wish Sandal