It's Time For A Summer 2026 Shoe Update: These 25 From Nordstrom Are So So Chic

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Kristen wears white summer dress black clutch and black slides.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)
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Summer is officially here, which means it's time to take a closer look at your footwear for the season ahead. Those worn-out sandals might be on their last leg, but don't worry, there are so many stylish and well-priced summer shoe finds that will easily become your new favorite. Nordstrom is such a perfect one-stop shop for a variety of summer shoe needs. I utilized my shopping editor expertise to sift through the latest arrivals and recommend some solid shoes worth adding to your rotation for the hot summer days ahead.

Yes, you heard right. I'm coming to you with fresh shoe selections that you'll want to wear for many months ahead. Are you in need of a new pair of cute sandals? Need some solid on-trend sneaker and flats recommendations? Look no further than my expert curation of amazing summer 2026 shoe picks ahead. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite footwear finds.

Shop Editor-Approved Nordstrom Summer 2026 Shoe Arrivals