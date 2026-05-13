Okay, I already gave it away in the title, but today's shopping edit circles around three retailers many of us love—Nordstrom (especially the in-house labels like Open Edit), Zara, and J.Crew. The focus is on those particularly pretty pieces. This means modern styles that feature lovely prints, fun shapes, and chic designs.
All three of these brands are stocked with on-trend summer 2026 items, including amazing dresses that could work for a variety of occasions. There are also beautiful tops to wear with jeans, stunning sandals (yes, even pretty flip-flops), and darling skirts to style with other basics. Keep scrolling for all of that and more.
The Prettiest Items at Nordstrom, Zara, and J.Crew
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Camisole
Wear this top on its own or under a lightweight sweater.
Open Edit
Print Midi Skirt
Also pretty styled with the cami above.
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Shorts
These shorts keep selling out.