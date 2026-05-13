"Pretty and Chic" Is How I'd Describe These 30 On-Trend Nordstrom, Zara, and J.Crew Items

From stunning dresses to cool sandals.

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Zara model wearing a white summer dress.
(Image credit: Zara)
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Okay, I already gave it away in the title, but today's shopping edit circles around three retailers many of us love—Nordstrom (especially the in-house labels like Open Edit), Zara, and J.Crew. The focus is on those particularly pretty pieces. This means modern styles that feature lovely prints, fun shapes, and chic designs.

All three of these brands are stocked with on-trend summer 2026 items, including amazing dresses that could work for a variety of occasions. There are also beautiful tops to wear with jeans, stunning sandals (yes, even pretty flip-flops), and darling skirts to style with other basics. Keep scrolling for all of that and more.

The Prettiest Items at Nordstrom, Zara, and J.Crew

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