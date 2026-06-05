I Thought I Wanted a Kelly, But I Might Like Gigi Hadid's Understated Bag Even More

When I think of the designer handbags I would love to invest in one day, iconic silhouettes like the Hermès Kelly, The Row Margaux, and Chanel Flap Bag all sit high up on my wish list thanks to their impeccable craftsmanship and timeless status. But every so often, a new contender comes across my proverbial desk that rivals even my longest-held handbag obsessions. So when I spotted Gigi Hadid carrying a beautiful but unknown-to-me bag today, I immediately needed to know more.
Hadid was carrying an ivory leather Loro Piana Loom Bag, a top-handle shape that features a polished flap closure and gold padlock at the center. While few styles can come close to the Kelly, the Loom might be one of the strongest rivals I've seen in a while—and it's definitely more affordable and easier to get your hands on. Hadid is the first person I've seen to carry it, based on what I know about celebs and their quiet-luxury handbags, I can only predict it to be on the arm of everyone very soon.
While out in NYC, Hadid styled the understated leather tote with one of her signature laid-back looks—in this case, a pair of relaxed jeans, vintage crewneck sweatshirt, and Alaïa fishnet flats—and the addition of the Loro Piana just proves that sometimes the most luxurious bags look even better when dressed down. Defined by its clean lines, supple leather, and discreet detailing, the Loom Bag embodies the growing shift toward stealth wealth accessories that prioritize quality and craftsmanship over overt branding.
What makes the Loom Bag especially compelling is its quieter vibe. It has the refined elegance of a Kelly or Birkin but feels a bit more relaxed and understated. In a market saturated with It bags designed to attract attention, Loro Piana's Loom Bag is catching my eye because it doesn't try to. After seeing Hadid carry it, I have to admit: my dream Kelly suddenly has some competition.
See her look here and shop the Loom Bag and then see more of my favorite quiet-luxury Loro Piana handbags below.