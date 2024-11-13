The Elegant Blouse Trend That Stylish People in Copenhagen and London Are Wearing With Jeans
As soon as winter arrived with its cold breezes and dark mornings, I found myself falling for one particular design detail: the integrated scarf.
The drop in temperature saw the humble scarf revived into several iterations; scarf coats, kicked off by Toteme's iconic style that has sparked many high-street alternatives, followed by its move into knitwear with the scarf knit, which I've already covered and is an item that now features prominently in my wardrobe. Now, I'm here to introduce to you my latest obsession: the scarf blouse.
Like many of us, I'm a dedicated fan of the classic jeans-and-a-nice-top duo. As a tried and true pairing, it's pretty much my go-to for all occasions, but even as an editor, finding the "nice top" part can be tricky. That's where the scarf blouse comes in. Simple in design, most offerings are monochromatic with just the added flair of a scarf detail to do the talking.
Of course, the trending blouse isn't just reserved for pairing with jeans. Fashion people who have embraced the style have already shown it to be an ideal companion for skirts and tailoring too.
From luxury brands to the high street, designers have declared this as the elegant top we'll all be coveting this season, and fashion crowds from Copenhagen to London are already embracing it.
Keep scrolling to shop the scarf-blouse trend.
SHOP THE SCAR- BLOUSE TREND:
Any time you want to add extra polish, look to this elevated blouse.
The exaggerated length of the scarf adds to the sleek appeal of this blouse.
COS has so many great styles this season.
Forgo a necklace and focus on bold earrings.
Fancy a little drama? Look this this draped cape-like top by Roksanda.
