The Elegant Blouse Trend That Stylish People in Copenhagen and London Are Wearing With Jeans

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

As soon as winter arrived with its cold breezes and dark mornings, I found myself falling for one particular design detail: the integrated scarf.

The drop in temperature saw the humble scarf revived into several iterations; scarf coats, kicked off by Toteme's iconic style that has sparked many high-street alternatives, followed by its move into knitwear with the scarf knit, which I've already covered and is an item that now features prominently in my wardrobe. Now, I'm here to introduce to you my latest obsession: the scarf blouse.

Woman wears scarf blouse

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Like many of us, I'm a dedicated fan of the classic jeans-and-a-nice-top duo. As a tried and true pairing, it's pretty much my go-to for all occasions, but even as an editor, finding the "nice top" part can be tricky. That's where the scarf blouse comes in. Simple in design, most offerings are monochromatic with just the added flair of a scarf detail to do the talking.

Woman wears sage scarf blouse and tapered trousers

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Of course, the trending blouse isn't just reserved for pairing with jeans. Fashion people who have embraced the style have already shown it to be an ideal companion for skirts and tailoring too.

Woman wears scarf blouse

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

From luxury brands to the high street, designers have declared this as the elegant top we'll all be coveting this season, and fashion crowds from Copenhagen to London are already embracing it.

Keep scrolling to shop the scarf-blouse trend.

SHOP THE SCAR- BLOUSE TREND:

The Silk Scarf Blouse
COS
The Silk Scarf Blouse

Currently at the top of my wish list.

net-a-porter,

Róhe
Tie-Detailed Silk-Satin Blouse

Any time you want to add extra polish, look to this elevated blouse.

Zw Collection Scarf Top
ZARA
Scarf Top

You'd never guess this refined style comes from the high street.

Scarf-Detail Silk Blouse
Victoria Beckham
Scarf-Detail Silk Blouse

The exaggerated length of the scarf adds to the sleek appeal of this blouse.

Norella Top
Reformation
Norella Top

Sunny yellow is always welcome, especially in the darker winter months.

Scarf-Detail Wool Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Scarf-Detail Wool Turtleneck Jumper

COS has so many great styles this season.

Junia Top
Reformation
Junia Top

Forgo a necklace and focus on bold earrings.

net-a-porter,

Roksanda
Seraphine Asymmetric Cape-Effect Draped Silk-Satin Top

Fancy a little drama? Look this this draped cape-like top by Roksanda.

Flounce-Trimmed Tie-Neck Blouse
H&M
Flounce-Trimmed Tie-Neck Blouse

Just look at those sleeves.

Massimo Dutti, T-Shirt With Scarf Neck Detail
Massimo Dutti
T-Shirt With Scarf Neck Detail

A top to take you from day to night.

selfridges,

Claudie Pierlot
Detachable-Tie Relaxed-Fit Satin Blouse

This shade is just so good.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸