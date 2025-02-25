10 Elegant 2025 Trends the Show Attendees Were Wearing at London Fashion Week
The F/W 25 London Fashion Week has just come to an end, but the best street style from the five days of shows will undoubtedly linger in our memories. London street style is actually known for being quite eclectic and experimental, no matter the season, but this time, there were a great many standout elegant looks. There's been lots of chatter about loud trends making a comeback for spring 2025, but elegance is still very much in play.
As I mentioned, London fashion can be quite bold, but I also get a lot of classic trend inspiration whenever I study style in the city. As proof, I've highlighted ten standout trends spotted on the streets of London during fashion week that feel fresh this year but also fit the elegant description, for one reason or another. Some are color trends, some outerwear, some shoe, and so on—and all are completely wearable while being a dead giveaway that the person wearing said trend is a fashion person. Keep scrolling to see these elegant LFW street style trends I speak of and shop them for yourself to wear in 2025.
1. Butter Yellow
Among a sea of neutral colors on the streets of London, there were a few color trends that stood out. One of them was pale yellow, which is always elegant on its own or combined with other hues.
Shop the Trend
2. Funnel-Neck Jackets
I'm happy to report that the funnel-neck outerwear trend is carrying over into spring. It elevates an outfit in an instant and is a dead giveaway that the wearer is a fashion person.
Shop the Trend
3. Denim-on-Denim
While jeans and a denim shirt is the classic Canadian tuxedo, it being London, I actually spotted quite a few examples of denim midi skirts with matching shirts or jackets.
Shop the Trend
4. Leather Trench Coats
A trench coat is the quintessential Londoner wardrobe staple, and our very own Kristen Nichols played the part of a native well in her camel one. She wasn't alone—I spotted several leather trench coats on the streets, all of which looked far more luxe than a traditional trench.
Shop the Trend
5. Cream Handbags
Londoners are ready to swap their black bags for cream, which is just as versatile as brown, black, and navy (maybe even more so).
Shop the Trend
6. Neckties
Perhaps one of the freshest (and also most polarizing) trend on the streets of LFW was neckties. Given that the S/S 25 runways were littered with them, this trend doesn't come as I surprise, but it was exciting to see the unexpected ways in which showgoers styled them.
Shop the Trend
7. Capelets
Caped outerwear has been a popular elegant trend this winter, but as we transition into the warmer months, you can expect to see the spring version of the cape trend: capelets. They look especially chic over (or as part of) a dress.
Shop the Trend
8. Dark Denim Flared Jeans
In case you haven't heard over the past couple of weeks, flared jeans are very much back, and the most elegant wash to wear them in is dark denim.
Shop the Trend
9. Patent Leather Shoes
The patent leather shoe trend is another one that's made the jump from 2024 to 2025, and I have a hunch it's going to be even more popular this year. The fashion crowd in London seemed to be partial to flat patent leather shoes.
Shop the Trend
10. Oversized Suiting
Oversized suiting was a standout trend on the Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta S/S 25 runways, and the London crowd fully embraced it for the F/W 25 shows.
Shop the Trend
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Spotted at NYFW: 7 Trends Seen Among Street Style Attendees This Season
Expect some really great outfit inspo.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
We're Obsessed With Scandi Style—These 5 Elegant Trends Are Taking Off in Copenhagen
Live from fashion week.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With French Girls in Paris
Shop my fave $25 versions.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Sorry, But the UK Is Ahead of the U.S. With Trends—Here's What's Coming Up Next
The looks I see every time I leave the house.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Shirts Londoners Are Willing to Line Up and Down the Street For
The perfect button-down shirt does exist.
By Emma Spedding
-
Stylish Londoners Have Officially Ditched Dresses for Skirts
The bolder, the better.
By Emma Spedding
-
Sorry to My Comfy Flats, But These Heels Are Going to Be Everywhere Next Year
If Miuccia Prada says so.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Denim Trend Fashion People in London Wear to Look Cool
It's all in the jeans.
By Courtney Falsey