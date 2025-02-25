10 Elegant 2025 Trends the Show Attendees Were Wearing at London Fashion Week

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)
Allyson Payer
published
The F/W 25 London Fashion Week has just come to an end, but the best street style from the five days of shows will undoubtedly linger in our memories. London street style is actually known for being quite eclectic and experimental, no matter the season, but this time, there were a great many standout elegant looks. There's been lots of chatter about loud trends making a comeback for spring 2025, but elegance is still very much in play.

As I mentioned, London fashion can be quite bold, but I also get a lot of classic trend inspiration whenever I study style in the city. As proof, I've highlighted ten standout trends spotted on the streets of London during fashion week that feel fresh this year but also fit the elegant description, for one reason or another. Some are color trends, some outerwear, some shoe, and so on—and all are completely wearable while being a dead giveaway that the person wearing said trend is a fashion person. Keep scrolling to see these elegant LFW street style trends I speak of and shop them for yourself to wear in 2025.

1. Butter Yellow

London Fashion Week street style F/W 25

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Among a sea of neutral colors on the streets of London, there were a few color trends that stood out. One of them was pale yellow, which is always elegant on its own or combined with other hues.

Shop the Trend

Rio Linen Shift Jacket
Posse
Rio Linen Shift Jacket

Hays Knit Two Piece
Reformation
Hays Knit Two Piece

2. Funnel-Neck Jackets

London Fashion Week street style F/W 25

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

I'm happy to report that the funnel-neck outerwear trend is carrying over into spring. It elevates an outfit in an instant and is a dead giveaway that the wearer is a fashion person.

Shop the Trend

Rue Leather Jacket
Nour Hammour
Rue Leather Jacket

Trapeze Wool-Blend Coat
COS
Trapeze Wool-Blend Coat

3. Denim-on-Denim

London Fashion Week street style F/W 25

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

While jeans and a denim shirt is the classic Canadian tuxedo, it being London, I actually spotted quite a few examples of denim midi skirts with matching shirts or jackets.

Shop the Trend

Madewell, Cocoon-Sleeve Denim Lady Jacket
Madewell
Cocoon-Sleeve Denim Lady Jacket

Madewell, Pleated Denim Midi Skirt in Essex Wash
Madewell
Pleated Denim Midi Skirt in Essex Wash

4. Leather Trench Coats

London Fashion Week street style F/W 25

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

A trench coat is the quintessential Londoner wardrobe staple, and our very own Kristen Nichols played the part of a native well in her camel one. She wasn't alone—I spotted several leather trench coats on the streets, all of which looked far more luxe than a traditional trench.

Shop the Trend

New Tabloid Trench Coat
Aritzia
Babaton New Tabloid Trench Coat

Banana Republic, Leather Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Leather Trench Coat

5. Cream Handbags

London Fashion Week street style F/W 25

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Londoners are ready to swap their black bags for cream, which is just as versatile as brown, black, and navy (maybe even more so).

Shop the Trend

Lauren 1980 Small Intrecciato Leather Clutch
BOTTEGA VENETA
Lauren 1980 Small Intrecciato Leather Clutch

Staud the Dude Shoulder Bag
Staud
The Dude Shoulder Bag

6. Neckties

London Fashion Week street style F/W 25

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Perhaps one of the freshest (and also most polarizing) trend on the streets of LFW was neckties. Given that the S/S 25 runways were littered with them, this trend doesn't come as I surprise, but it was exciting to see the unexpected ways in which showgoers styled them.

Shop the Trend

Italian Silk Repp Tie in Dot
J.Crew
Italian Silk Repp Tie in Dot

MANGO, Smooth Micro-Structured Tie
MANGO
Smooth Micro-Structured Tie

7. Capelets

London Fashion Week street style F/W 25

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Caped outerwear has been a popular elegant trend this winter, but as we transition into the warmer months, you can expect to see the spring version of the cape trend: capelets. They look especially chic over (or as part of) a dress.

Shop the Trend

Twisted Satin Capelet
Marina Moscone
Twisted Satin Capelet

100% Leather Zipper Cape
ZARA
100% Leather Zipper Cape

8. Dark Denim Flared Jeans

London Fashion Week street style F/W 25

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

In case you haven't heard over the past couple of weeks, flared jeans are very much back, and the most elegant wash to wear them in is dark denim.

Shop the Trend

Gap, High Rise '70s Flare Jeans in Dark Wash
Gap
High Rise '70s Flare Jeans in Dark Wash

Dl1961 Rachel Ultra High Rise Flare Jeans
DL1961
Rachel Ultra High Rise Flare Jeans

9. Patent Leather Shoes

London Fashion Week street style F/W 25

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

The patent leather shoe trend is another one that's made the jump from 2024 to 2025, and I have a hunch it's going to be even more popular this year. The fashion crowd in London seemed to be partial to flat patent leather shoes.

Shop the Trend

Faux Patent Leather Moccasin
ZARA
Faux Patent Leather Moccasin

Criss Cross Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Criss Cross Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

10. Oversized Suiting

London Fashion Week street style F/W 25

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Oversized suiting was a standout trend on the Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta S/S 25 runways, and the London crowd fully embraced it for the F/W 25 shows.

Shop the Trend

Bea Blazer - Chocolate
The Frankie Shop
Bea Blazer - Chocolate

Bea Suit Pants - Chocolate
The Frankie Shop
Bea Suit Pants - Chocolate

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

