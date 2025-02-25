10 Elegant 2025 Trends the Show Attendees Were Wearing at London Fashion Week

The F/W 25 London Fashion Week has just come to an end, but the best street style from the five days of shows will undoubtedly linger in our memories. London street style is actually known for being quite eclectic and experimental, no matter the season, but this time, there were a great many standout elegant looks. There's been lots of chatter about loud trends making a comeback for spring 2025, but elegance is still very much in play.

As I mentioned, London fashion can be quite bold, but I also get a lot of classic trend inspiration whenever I study style in the city. As proof, I've highlighted ten standout trends spotted on the streets of London during fashion week that feel fresh this year but also fit the elegant description, for one reason or another. Some are color trends, some outerwear, some shoe, and so on—and all are completely wearable while being a dead giveaway that the person wearing said trend is a fashion person. Keep scrolling to see these elegant LFW street style trends I speak of and shop them for yourself to wear in 2025.

1. Butter Yellow

Among a sea of neutral colors on the streets of London, there were a few color trends that stood out. One of them was pale yellow, which is always elegant on its own or combined with other hues.

Shop the Trend

Posse Rio Linen Shift Jacket $400 SHOP NOW

Reformation Hays Knit Two Piece $168 SHOP NOW

2. Funnel-Neck Jackets

I'm happy to report that the funnel-neck outerwear trend is carrying over into spring. It elevates an outfit in an instant and is a dead giveaway that the wearer is a fashion person.

Shop the Trend

Nour Hammour Rue Leather Jacket $1055 SHOP NOW

COS Trapeze Wool-Blend Coat $350 SHOP NOW

3. Denim-on-Denim

While jeans and a denim shirt is the classic Canadian tuxedo, it being London, I actually spotted quite a few examples of denim midi skirts with matching shirts or jackets.

Shop the Trend

Madewell Cocoon-Sleeve Denim Lady Jacket $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell Pleated Denim Midi Skirt in Essex Wash $128 SHOP NOW

4. Leather Trench Coats

A trench coat is the quintessential Londoner wardrobe staple, and our very own Kristen Nichols played the part of a native well in her camel one. She wasn't alone—I spotted several leather trench coats on the streets, all of which looked far more luxe than a traditional trench.

Shop the Trend

Aritzia Babaton New Tabloid Trench Coat $298 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Leather Trench Coat $1500 $1200 SHOP NOW

5. Cream Handbags

Londoners are ready to swap their black bags for cream, which is just as versatile as brown, black, and navy (maybe even more so).

Shop the Trend

BOTTEGA VENETA Lauren 1980 Small Intrecciato Leather Clutch $3900 SHOP NOW

Staud The Dude Shoulder Bag $295 SHOP NOW

6. Neckties

Perhaps one of the freshest (and also most polarizing) trend on the streets of LFW was neckties. Given that the S/S 25 runways were littered with them, this trend doesn't come as I surprise, but it was exciting to see the unexpected ways in which showgoers styled them.

Shop the Trend

J.Crew Italian Silk Repp Tie in Dot $70 SHOP NOW

MANGO Smooth Micro-Structured Tie $46 SHOP NOW

7. Capelets

Caped outerwear has been a popular elegant trend this winter, but as we transition into the warmer months, you can expect to see the spring version of the cape trend: capelets. They look especially chic over (or as part of) a dress.

Shop the Trend

Marina Moscone Twisted Satin Capelet $395 SHOP NOW

ZARA 100% Leather Zipper Cape $279 SHOP NOW

8. Dark Denim Flared Jeans

In case you haven't heard over the past couple of weeks, flared jeans are very much back, and the most elegant wash to wear them in is dark denim.

Shop the Trend

Gap High Rise '70s Flare Jeans in Dark Wash $80 SHOP NOW

DL1961 Rachel Ultra High Rise Flare Jeans $199 SHOP NOW

9. Patent Leather Shoes

The patent leather shoe trend is another one that's made the jump from 2024 to 2025, and I have a hunch it's going to be even more popular this year. The fashion crowd in London seemed to be partial to flat patent leather shoes.

Shop the Trend

ZARA Faux Patent Leather Moccasin $50 $36 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Criss Cross Patent-Leather Ballet Flats $1150 SHOP NOW

10. Oversized Suiting

Oversized suiting was a standout trend on the Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta S/S 25 runways, and the London crowd fully embraced it for the F/W 25 shows.

Shop the Trend

The Frankie Shop Bea Blazer - Chocolate $345 SHOP NOW