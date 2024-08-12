I've Studied the Runways—These Are the 6 Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends With Lasting Power

Marking the start of fashion's favourite season, Copenhagen Fashion Week delivered the high-fashion feast we've been craving since February. In typical Scandi fashion, the runways delivered plenty of sharp silhouettes, refined colour palettes and floaty designs all of which had the Who What Wear group chat buzzing all week.

In a sea of stylish ensembles, a few major trends floated up above the rest. Spotted across a range of collections, these major runway moments mark next summer's most in-demand buys. I've studied the runways so that you don't have to. Read on to discover the 6 major runway trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week S/S 2025 here.

1. X-RAY VISION

Style Notes: Guazy dresses, see-through shirts and transparent tailoring peppered runway collections this season. Domino Tan layered sheer blouses over minimalistic bras whilst OpéraSPORT went without. Appearing across a spattering of collections, the transparent fashion trends nods to the slow embrace of a more daring side of styling.

SHOP THE TRANSPARENT TREND:

Paloma Wool Alice Sheer Asymmetric Dress £390 SHOP NOW The cotton and silk composition makes this lightweight and breathable for the summer months.

& Other Stories Sheer Mesh Top £29 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

The Frankie Shop Lenore Semi Sheer Midi Skirt £139 SHOP NOW Style with a boxy tee or wear with a fitted tank.

2. GREEN GODDESS

Style Notes: Praising nature's beauty by means of a fresh colour trend, khaki, olive and forrest green shades were key player across the Copenhagen runways. Often styled from head-to-toe, the green colour trend permeated collections—cementing the shade as a new-season staple.

SHOP THE KHAKI TREND:

Zara Plain Knit Crop Top £23 SHOP NOW This also comes in white and navy.

Mango Midi Satin Skirt £46 SHOP NOW Style with sandals or wear with knee high boots.

Reformation Delilah Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW This elegant halterneck dress also comes in three other shades.

3. A CASE FOR CAPRIS

Style Notes: There's no doubt about it—the capri pants trend is here to stay. Styled in a relaxed manner across a number of collections Copenhagen has asserted that, if they aren't already—capri pants will be in your wardrobe by summer 2025.

SHOP THE CAPRI TREND:

Reformation Posie Pedal Pusher Pant £128 SHOP NOW The capri pants trend is going to be big news this season.

Massimo Dutti Highwaist Stretch Capris £70 SHOP NOW Capri pants always look chic when styled with a kitten heel.

Arket Ribbed Capri Leggings £47 £30 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

4. PUCKERED PERFECTION

Style Notes: Pretty pleats thrived on the runway this season, ushering in a new wave of romantic dressing. Indulging in volume and excess, the emerging trend show us how the Scandi set have interpreted the growing boho trend—and its charming silhouette makes it destined for success.

SHOP THE PLEATED TOP TREND:

Anthropologie Mare Mare Sleeveless Pleated Top £90 SHOP NOW This pretty top is such an easy way to add interest to your look.

Rohe Strapless Pleated Cotton-Poplin Top £510 SHOP NOW Style this with white trousers for an elegant tonal look.

Zara Pleated Halter Top £23 SHOP NOW The halterneck trend is taking off this season.

5. SUMMER LEATHER

Style Notes: An unexpected staple on the runways this year, leather thrived in Copenhagen's spring/summer shows. Playing with shapes, Lovechild brought us a thigh-length jacket worn sans trousers, whilst Hundred let us know that brown leather is set to be big news next year.

SHOP THE SUMMER LEATHER TREND:

Urban Outfitters Paige Motocross Jacket £87 SHOP NOW The perfect transeasonal jacket.

Mango Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt £36 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 4—26.

Reformation Veda Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Leather Trousers £360 SHOP NOW The dark brown shade styles so well with creams and pinks.

6. RUNWAY OR RUN TRACK

Style Notes: This summer has been the season of sport, and the runways have picked up on our athletic leanings—dishing out a health serving of sports-inspired styling. Spotted across a number of collections, the sportswear trend isn't slowing down any time soon.

SHOP THE SPORTY TREND:

H&M Oversized Polo Shirt £22 SHOP NOW This cosy shirt also comes in white.

Marni Logo-Appliquéd Cashmere Polo Shirt £795 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with a voluminous skirt.