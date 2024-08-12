I've Studied the Runways—These Are the 6 Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends With Lasting Power

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Marking the start of fashion's favourite season, Copenhagen Fashion Week delivered the high-fashion feast we've been craving since February. In typical Scandi fashion, the runways delivered plenty of sharp silhouettes, refined colour palettes and floaty designs all of which had the Who What Wear group chat buzzing all week.

In a sea of stylish ensembles, a few major trends floated up above the rest. Spotted across a range of collections, these major runway moments mark next summer's most in-demand buys. I've studied the runways so that you don't have to. Read on to discover the 6 major runway trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week S/S 2025 here.

1. X-RAY VISION

Style Notes: Guazy dresses, see-through shirts and transparent tailoring peppered runway collections this season. Domino Tan layered sheer blouses over minimalistic bras whilst OpéraSPORT went without. Appearing across a spattering of collections, the transparent fashion trends nods to the slow embrace of a more daring side of styling.

Model on the Domino Tan runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Domino Tan)

Model on the Operasport runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Operasport)

Model on the The Garment runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / The Garment)

Model on the Roege Hove runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Roege Hove)

SHOP THE TRANSPARENT TREND:

Alice Sheer Asymmetric Dress
Paloma Wool
Alice Sheer Asymmetric Dress

The cotton and silk composition makes this lightweight and breathable for the summer months.

Sheer Mesh Top
& Other Stories
Sheer Mesh Top

This looks more expensive than it is.

Lenore Semi Sheer Midi Skirt - Grey
The Frankie Shop
Lenore Semi Sheer Midi Skirt

Style with a boxy tee or wear with a fitted tank.

2. GREEN GODDESS

Style Notes: Praising nature's beauty by means of a fresh colour trend, khaki, olive and forrest green shades were key player across the Copenhagen runways. Often styled from head-to-toe, the green colour trend permeated collections—cementing the shade as a new-season staple.

Model on the Maraschin runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Maraschin)

Model on the Lovechild runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Lovechild)

Model on the Domino Tan runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Domino Tan)

Model on the Deadwood runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Deadwood)

SHOP THE KHAKI TREND:

top
Zara
Plain Knit Crop Top

This also comes in white and navy.

Midi Satin Skirt
Mango
Midi Satin Skirt

Style with sandals or wear with knee high boots.

Delilah Linen Dress
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress

This elegant halterneck dress also comes in three other shades.

3. A CASE FOR CAPRIS

Style Notes: There's no doubt about it—the capri pants trend is here to stay. Styled in a relaxed manner across a number of collections Copenhagen has asserted that, if they aren't already—capri pants will be in your wardrobe by summer 2025.

Model on the Herskind runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Herskind)

Model on the Filippa K runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Filippa K)

Model on the Remain runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Remain)

Model on the Operasport runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Operasport)

SHOP THE CAPRI TREND:

Posie Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Posie Pedal Pusher Pant

The capri pants trend is going to be big news this season.

capri pants
Massimo Dutti
Highwaist Stretch Capris

Capri pants always look chic when styled with a kitten heel.

capri pants
Arket
Ribbed Capri Leggings

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

4. PUCKERED PERFECTION

Style Notes: Pretty pleats thrived on the runway this season, ushering in a new wave of romantic dressing. Indulging in volume and excess, the emerging trend show us how the Scandi set have interpreted the growing boho trend—and its charming silhouette makes it destined for success.

Model on the The Garment runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / The Garment)

Model on the Herskind runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Herskind)

Model on the Gestuz runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Gestuz)

Model on the Forza runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Forza)

SHOP THE PLEATED TOP TREND:

top
Anthropologie
Mare Mare Sleeveless Pleated Top

This pretty top is such an easy way to add interest to your look.

top
Rohe
Strapless Pleated Cotton-Poplin Top

Style this with white trousers for an elegant tonal look.

top
Zara
Pleated Halter Top

The halterneck trend is taking off this season.

5. SUMMER LEATHER

Style Notes: An unexpected staple on the runways this year, leather thrived in Copenhagen's spring/summer shows. Playing with shapes, Lovechild brought us a thigh-length jacket worn sans trousers, whilst Hundred let us know that brown leather is set to be big news next year.

Model on the Lovechild runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Lovechild)

Model on the Hundred runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Hundred)

Model on the Gestuz runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Gestuz)

Model on the Lovechild runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Lovechild)

SHOP THE SUMMER LEATHER TREND:

leather jacket
Urban Outfitters
Paige Motocross Jacket

The perfect transeasonal jacket.

Mango, Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt
Mango
Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt

This comes in sizes 4—26.

Veda Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Leather Trousers
Reformation
Veda Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Leather Trousers

The dark brown shade styles so well with creams and pinks.

6. RUNWAY OR RUN TRACK

Style Notes: This summer has been the season of sport, and the runways have picked up on our athletic leanings—dishing out a health serving of sports-inspired styling. Spotted across a number of collections, the sportswear trend isn't slowing down any time soon.

Model on the Operasport runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Operasport)

Model on the Marimekko runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Marimekko)

Model on the Deadwood runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Deadwood)

Model on the Baum und Pferdgarten runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Baum und Pferdgarten)

SHOP THE SPORTY TREND:

Oversized Polo Shirt
H&M
Oversized Polo Shirt

This cosy shirt also comes in white.

Logo-Appliquéd Cashmere Polo Shirt
Marni
Logo-Appliquéd Cashmere Polo Shirt

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a voluminous skirt.

Amelia Striped Stretch-Jersey Golf Polo Top
Bogner
Amelia Striped Stretch-Jersey Golf Polo Top

This is already on its way to selling out.

Explore More:
Copenhagen Fashion Week
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸