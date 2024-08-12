I've Studied the Runways—These Are the 6 Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends With Lasting Power
Marking the start of fashion's favourite season, Copenhagen Fashion Week delivered the high-fashion feast we've been craving since February. In typical Scandi fashion, the runways delivered plenty of sharp silhouettes, refined colour palettes and floaty designs all of which had the Who What Wear group chat buzzing all week.
In a sea of stylish ensembles, a few major trends floated up above the rest. Spotted across a range of collections, these major runway moments mark next summer's most in-demand buys. I've studied the runways so that you don't have to. Read on to discover the 6 major runway trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week S/S 2025 here.
1. X-RAY VISION
Style Notes: Guazy dresses, see-through shirts and transparent tailoring peppered runway collections this season. Domino Tan layered sheer blouses over minimalistic bras whilst OpéraSPORT went without. Appearing across a spattering of collections, the transparent fashion trends nods to the slow embrace of a more daring side of styling.
SHOP THE TRANSPARENT TREND:
The cotton and silk composition makes this lightweight and breathable for the summer months.
2. GREEN GODDESS
Style Notes: Praising nature's beauty by means of a fresh colour trend, khaki, olive and forrest green shades were key player across the Copenhagen runways. Often styled from head-to-toe, the green colour trend permeated collections—cementing the shade as a new-season staple.
SHOP THE KHAKI TREND:
3. A CASE FOR CAPRIS
Style Notes: There's no doubt about it—the capri pants trend is here to stay. Styled in a relaxed manner across a number of collections Copenhagen has asserted that, if they aren't already—capri pants will be in your wardrobe by summer 2025.
SHOP THE CAPRI TREND:
4. PUCKERED PERFECTION
Style Notes: Pretty pleats thrived on the runway this season, ushering in a new wave of romantic dressing. Indulging in volume and excess, the emerging trend show us how the Scandi set have interpreted the growing boho trend—and its charming silhouette makes it destined for success.
SHOP THE PLEATED TOP TREND:
This pretty top is such an easy way to add interest to your look.
5. SUMMER LEATHER
Style Notes: An unexpected staple on the runways this year, leather thrived in Copenhagen's spring/summer shows. Playing with shapes, Lovechild brought us a thigh-length jacket worn sans trousers, whilst Hundred let us know that brown leather is set to be big news next year.
SHOP THE SUMMER LEATHER TREND:
The dark brown shade styles so well with creams and pinks.
6. RUNWAY OR RUN TRACK
Style Notes: This summer has been the season of sport, and the runways have picked up on our athletic leanings—dishing out a health serving of sports-inspired styling. Spotted across a number of collections, the sportswear trend isn't slowing down any time soon.
SHOP THE SPORTY TREND:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
