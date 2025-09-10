Reformation Just Launched Jewelry—Here's What I'm Betting Will Sell Out First

There's a special excitement when one of our favorite brands ventures into something new. A fresh category means a thrilling new chapter for the label, along with more chic pieces for us to add to our wardrobes. Naturally, as shopping-obsessed fashion editors, we're always all in, especially when it's from a brand like Reformation.
It's true: today, the editor-loved label introduced jewelry as its newest category, consulted on by Clare Waight Keller, whom the brand partnered with last fall to debut a limited-edition jewelry collection.
Ref's new jewelry line features a range of necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets designed for the shopper who comes to Reformation to dress like an in-the-know fashion person. "We wanted to create a jewelry assortment that felt like it belonged with our clothing and also brought something new to the category from a design and sustainability perspective," Alison Melville, Chief Innovation Officer of Reformation, tells Who What Wear. Many of the pieces are vintage-inspired, visible through tassel details, 80s-inspired statement studs, cord pendant necklaces, and sculptural designs. "Vintage is an important part of Reformation's overall design language, which we leaned into here through streamlined Art Deco pieces and glitzier 80s-inspired styles," Melville adds.
Aligning with the brand's commitment to sustainability, its new jewelry is just as eco-friendly as its coveted ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, pajamas, and handbags. The collection is made using archival stones (meaning leftover gemstones that have been sitting unused) and 100% recycled metals, including 24-karat gold, sterling silver, and brass; in other words, no new mining was required to make anyof the pieces. "All the materials used within the collection are repurposed, including recycled metals with gemstones that have been sitting unused at supplies for at least 5 years, so there is no new production from a materials sourcing standpoint," Melville shares. The category was also designed with circularity in mind, meaning that Ref jewelry can be recycled through RefRecycling. Scroll down to shop the brand's new jewelry collection and the pieces I'm betting will sell out first.
