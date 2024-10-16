The Designer Behind Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Just Debuted a Jewelry Collection At Reformation

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation)

Remember way back on May 19, 2018, when Meghan Markle arrived at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on her wedding day to Prince Harry in a bateau-neck gown made of double bonded silk cady designed by then-Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller? Because I do. It's hard to forget a moment in history like that. It's even harder to forget a dress like that. And all the credit in the world goes to Waight Keller for that.

Today, the lauded designer isn't tied to a fashion house (yet) and is instead experimenting with a new category for Reformation. On Wednesday, the editor-favorite brand opened pre-orders on a 10-piece jewelry collection—its first-ever foray into the jewelry space—designed by none other than Waight Keller. And while it isn't quite at the level of Givenchy Haute Couture jewelry, the pieces included in the line are nothing to scoff at.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation)

Made of recycled 24-karat gold vermeil, 925 sterling silver, and semi-precious stones like pearls and jade, Reformation's just-launched jewelry is equal parts heirloom and everyday, making it perfect for either a buyer just starting their personal jewelry collection or someone with an established treasury who's looking for a gorgeous new addition.

To celebrate the collection, Reformation called on model and actress Dree Hemingway, Ernest Hemingway's granddaughter to be the face of its campaign. Photographed in Paris, the shoot was inspired by the esteemed author's A Moveable Feast, as well as the French city's influential role in American artists and writers during the 1920s, according to a press release.

Shop Ref's first-ever jewelry collection:

By adding jewelry to its offering, Reformation is officially a one-stop shop, especially for a night out. To emphasize this, the brand launched a fresh collection of dresses and separates (made using cycora®, a new molecularly regenerated polyester) in tandem with the jewelry line, all of which were designed to be worn with Waight Keller's baubles throughout the fall and into the holiday season.

Shop the clothing collection:

