Every Stylish Girl Is Obsessing Over These New Reformation Pajamas Today

By
published
in News

As I write this, I'm working from home in a stained sweatshirt and sweatpants with a hole in them. I wish I was exaggerating. To say that I could level up my WFH outfits would be an understatement. And that's where Reformation comes in. Clothes, shoes, bags, swimsuits, and jewelry weren't enough—now, for the first time ever, Reformation has expanded into sleepwear.

Today, Ref dropped a super cute collection of pajamas and I'm tempted to buy every last piece. Or should I gift them to my mom for Mother's Day? Maybe I'll do both. The line includes a PJ set with long sleeves and pants, a set with short sleeves and shorts, and a set with a tank top and shorts. Plus, there are a few chic sleep dresses if those are more your thing. What I love about the line is that everything can pull double duty and be worn out of the house, too. I'm particularly excited to wear this ruched gingham tank top with jeans. Scroll down to shop Reformation's new sleepwear collection.

Blair Pajama Set
Reformation
Blair Pajama Set

This striped set is at the top of my list.

Coco Pajama Set
Reformation
Coco Pajama Set

There's no guarantee I'll look this chic if I buy these pajamas, but I'm willing to take the risk.

Hazel Pajama Set
Reformation
Hazel Pajama Set

This top would also look cute with jeans.

Holly Sleep Dress
Reformation
Holly Sleep Dress

Easy, breezy.

Hazel Pajama Set
Reformation
Hazel Pajama Set

Pastels for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they sure are cute.

Lila Sleep Dress
Reformation
Lila Sleep Dress

This baby blue hue is calling my name.

Holly Sleep Dress
Reformation
Holly Sleep Dress

Mood.

Coco Pajama Set
Reformation
Coco Pajama Set

Seashells are starfish adorn these cute pajamas.

Hazel Pajama Set
Reformation
Hazel Pajama Set

Simply adorable.

Lila Sleep Dress
Reformation
Lila Sleep Dress

An LBD you can wear 24 hours a day? Count me in.

Blair Pajama Set
Reformation
Blair Pajama Set

How can I possibly choose my favorite?

Explore More:
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸