I Tested Reformation’s Bags IRL—These 6 Are Actually Worth It
Reformation may be best known for its effortlessly cool dresses, but its accessories have been quietly making a case for must-have status. When the brand expanded into handbags, I was intrigued—Reformation’s aesthetic translates seamlessly to clothing, but could it deliver the same level of style and quality in a bag? To find out, I put them to the test IRL, stopping by the store and wearing one out and about with me on a rainy day.
After carrying them around for weeks, I have thoughts. Some styles instantly impressed me with their structure and versatility, while others surprised me in ways I didn’t expect. If you’ve been eyeing a Reformation bag and wondering if it’s worth it, I’m breaking down the ones that passed the test—and the ones I’d recommend adding to your cart ASAP.
This was the first bag I saw when I walked into Reformation and it immediately caught my eye. Suede is everywhere right now and I’ve been looking for the perfect bag to try to adopt this trend and this one is pretty great. It basically fit it all, a laptop on the smaller end even, and is the perfect outfit finisher. Highly recommend.
This slouchy tote is the perfect mix of effortless and elevated—it’s structured enough to hold its shape but soft enough to feel relaxed. The suede has a luxe, heavy-weight feel and with the roomy design that easily fits a laptop, it’s the kind of bag I’d reach for every day on my way to work.
You know I had to take something home with me and this bag instantly had me sold. It has a ‘90s vibe and just might just be the chicest thing I’ve seen to date. It looks like a micro mini bag that would only fit a wallet but I was able to squeeze so much in it I felt like Mary Poppins when I showed up to a happy hour with it. My camera, wallet, and several beauty products comfortably fit in.
This bag is so quickly taking over New York City, I’ve been seeing it everywhere. If you’re a fan of the Margaux from The Row, which is rumored to be nearing it’s final days, you’re going to want to save a few thousand dollars and choose this one instead. It comes in so many colors now and simply just screams fashion girl.
This is the kind of bag that looks just as chic thrown over your shoulder as it does sitting pretty on the table next to your matcha. It’s another one that can fit everything you’ll need throughout the day from a laptop to a change of clothes and it just looks so good hanging off the shoulder.
Leopard is such a vibe these days and that’s why I’m obsessed with this mini tote. It makes any outfit feel effortlessly feminine and has a bit of a 60s vibe to it. While it’s on the smaller side it’s just as functional on the rest, there was plenty of room for all the essentials I’d take with me on a night out.
Shop more Reformation handbags:
I’d skip black and go for this pretty olive green colorway in the patrizia bag.
Shop understated bags:
If you’re looking for a great price point on an undersated bag for summer, try this one on for size.
I’ve seen multiple fashion people in this bag and now I want it.
An amazing price for a designer bag.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.
