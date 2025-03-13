I Tested Reformation’s Bags IRL—These 6 Are Actually Worth It

sierra mayhew designer bags
(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)
Sierra Mayhew's avatar
By
published
in Features

Reformation may be best known for its effortlessly cool dresses, but its accessories have been quietly making a case for must-have status. When the brand expanded into handbags, I was intrigued—Reformation’s aesthetic translates seamlessly to clothing, but could it deliver the same level of style and quality in a bag? To find out, I put them to the test IRL, stopping by the store and wearing one out and about with me on a rainy day.

After carrying them around for weeks, I have thoughts. Some styles instantly impressed me with their structure and versatility, while others surprised me in ways I didn’t expect. If you’ve been eyeing a Reformation bag and wondering if it’s worth it, I’m breaking down the ones that passed the test—and the ones I’d recommend adding to your cart ASAP.

sierra mayhew reformation bag

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

This was the first bag I saw when I walked into Reformation and it immediately caught my eye. Suede is everywhere right now and I’ve been looking for the perfect bag to try to adopt this trend and this one is pretty great. It basically fit it all, a laptop on the smaller end even, and is the perfect outfit finisher. Highly recommend.

Shop the bag:

Seleena Bucket Bag
Reformation
Seleena Bucket Bag

sierra mayhew reformation bag

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

This slouchy tote is the perfect mix of effortless and elevated—it’s structured enough to hold its shape but soft enough to feel relaxed. The suede has a luxe, heavy-weight feel and with the roomy design that easily fits a laptop, it’s the kind of bag I’d reach for every day on my way to work.

Shop the bag:

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

sierra mayhew reformation bag

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

You know I had to take something home with me and this bag instantly had me sold. It has a ‘90s vibe and just might just be the chicest thing I’ve seen to date. It looks like a micro mini bag that would only fit a wallet but I was able to squeeze so much in it I felt like Mary Poppins when I showed up to a happy hour with it. My camera, wallet, and several beauty products comfortably fit in.

Shop the bag:

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag

sierra mayhew reformation bag

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

This bag is so quickly taking over New York City, I’ve been seeing it everywhere. If you’re a fan of the Margaux from The Row, which is rumored to be nearing it’s final days, you’re going to want to save a few thousand dollars and choose this one instead. It comes in so many colors now and simply just screams fashion girl.

Shop the bag:

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

sierra mayhew reformation bag

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

This is the kind of bag that looks just as chic thrown over your shoulder as it does sitting pretty on the table next to your matcha. It’s another one that can fit everything you’ll need throughout the day from a laptop to a change of clothes and it just looks so good hanging off the shoulder.

Shop the bag:

Medium Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Medium Silvana Bucket Bag

sierra mayhew reformation bag

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

Leopard is such a vibe these days and that’s why I’m obsessed with this mini tote. It makes any outfit feel effortlessly feminine and has a bit of a 60s vibe to it. While it’s on the smaller side it’s just as functional on the rest, there was plenty of room for all the essentials I’d take with me on a night out.

Shop the bag:

Naomi Mini Tote
Reformation
Naomi Mini Tote

Shop more Reformation handbags:

Isabella Tote
Reformation
Isabella Tote

The ideal pool day accessory.

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag

Need to own a summer rendition of this bag.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

This will pair perfectly with my white summer dresses.

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

I’d skip black and go for this pretty olive green colorway in the patrizia bag.

Sofia Tote
Reformation
Sofia Tote

If this is your work bag, I envy you.

Iliana Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Iliana Shoulder Bag

A very pretty bag to look at.

Small Caterina Top Handle
Reformation
Small Caterina Top Handle

This one screams luxury.

Patrizia Crossbody Bag
Reformation
Patrizia Crossbody Bag

Hands free for summer in Europe.

Shop understated bags:

Ciao Ciao Large Leather Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Ciao Ciao Large Leather Tote

I can’t shut up about this one.

Jw Pei Hana Mini Faux Suede Tote Bag
Jw Pei
Hana Mini Faux Suede Tote Bag

I wouldn’t believe you if you told me this was under $100.

Madewell Woven Shoulder Bag
Madewell
Woven Shoulder Bag

If you’re looking for a great price point on an undersated bag for summer, try this one on for size.

Audrey Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Audrey Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Simply wow.

Simkhai Mod Handle Bag
Simkhai
Mod Handle Bag

1960s core.

Bel Air Carry All Medium Leather Tote
BALENCIAGA
Bel Air Carry All Medium Leather Tote

I’ve seen multiple fashion people in this bag and now I want it.

Coach Suede Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Suede Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

A bag that truly carries it all.

Madewell the Carmen Mini Bag
Madewell
Carmen Mini Bag

I’m currently on the hunt for a pop of color bag.

Staud Harlow Bag
Staud
Harlow Bag

This has potential as the next it-bag.

Gg Emblem Mini Leather-Trimmed Printed Coated-Canvas Shoulder Bag
GUCCI
Gg Emblem Mini Leather-Trimmed Printed Coated-Canvas Shoulder Bag

An amazing price for a designer bag.

Explore More:
Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸