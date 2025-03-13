Reformation may be best known for its effortlessly cool dresses, but its accessories have been quietly making a case for must-have status. When the brand expanded into handbags, I was intrigued—Reformation’s aesthetic translates seamlessly to clothing, but could it deliver the same level of style and quality in a bag? To find out, I put them to the test IRL, stopping by the store and wearing one out and about with me on a rainy day.

After carrying them around for weeks, I have thoughts. Some styles instantly impressed me with their structure and versatility, while others surprised me in ways I didn’t expect. If you’ve been eyeing a Reformation bag and wondering if it’s worth it, I’m breaking down the ones that passed the test—and the ones I’d recommend adding to your cart ASAP.

This was the first bag I saw when I walked into Reformation and it immediately caught my eye. Suede is everywhere right now and I’ve been looking for the perfect bag to try to adopt this trend and this one is pretty great. It basically fit it all, a laptop on the smaller end even, and is the perfect outfit finisher. Highly recommend.

Reformation Seleena Bucket Bag $498 SHOP NOW

This slouchy tote is the perfect mix of effortless and elevated—it’s structured enough to hold its shape but soft enough to feel relaxed. The suede has a luxe, heavy-weight feel and with the roomy design that easily fits a laptop, it’s the kind of bag I’d reach for every day on my way to work.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $498 SHOP NOW

You know I had to take something home with me and this bag instantly had me sold. It has a ‘90s vibe and just might just be the chicest thing I’ve seen to date. It looks like a micro mini bag that would only fit a wallet but I was able to squeeze so much in it I felt like Mary Poppins when I showed up to a happy hour with it. My camera, wallet, and several beauty products comfortably fit in.

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag $398 SHOP NOW

This bag is so quickly taking over New York City, I’ve been seeing it everywhere. If you’re a fan of the Margaux from The Row, which is rumored to be nearing it’s final days, you’re going to want to save a few thousand dollars and choose this one instead. It comes in so many colors now and simply just screams fashion girl.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag $598 SHOP NOW

This is the kind of bag that looks just as chic thrown over your shoulder as it does sitting pretty on the table next to your matcha. It’s another one that can fit everything you’ll need throughout the day from a laptop to a change of clothes and it just looks so good hanging off the shoulder.

Reformation Medium Silvana Bucket Bag $398 SHOP NOW

Leopard is such a vibe these days and that’s why I’m obsessed with this mini tote. It makes any outfit feel effortlessly feminine and has a bit of a 60s vibe to it. While it’s on the smaller side it’s just as functional on the rest, there was plenty of room for all the essentials I’d take with me on a night out.

Reformation Naomi Mini Tote $298 SHOP NOW

Shop more Reformation handbags:

Reformation Isabella Tote $248 SHOP NOW The ideal pool day accessory.

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag $248 SHOP NOW Need to own a summer rendition of this bag.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $298 SHOP NOW This will pair perfectly with my white summer dresses.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag $598 SHOP NOW I’d skip black and go for this pretty olive green colorway in the patrizia bag.

Reformation Sofia Tote $498 SHOP NOW If this is your work bag, I envy you.

Reformation Iliana Shoulder Bag $398 SHOP NOW A very pretty bag to look at.

Reformation Small Caterina Top Handle $348 SHOP NOW This one screams luxury.

Reformation Patrizia Crossbody Bag $348 SHOP NOW Hands free for summer in Europe.

Shop understated bags:

BOTTEGA VENETA Ciao Ciao Large Leather Tote $8900 SHOP NOW I can’t shut up about this one.

Jw Pei Hana Mini Faux Suede Tote Bag $99 SHOP NOW I wouldn’t believe you if you told me this was under $100.

Madewell Woven Shoulder Bag $138 SHOP NOW If you’re looking for a great price point on an undersated bag for summer, try this one on for size.

KHAITE Audrey Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag $3400 SHOP NOW Simply wow.

Simkhai Mod Handle Bag $525 SHOP NOW 1960s core.

BALENCIAGA Bel Air Carry All Medium Leather Tote $5300 SHOP NOW I’ve seen multiple fashion people in this bag and now I want it.

Coach Suede Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW A bag that truly carries it all.

Madewell Carmen Mini Bag $128 SHOP NOW I’m currently on the hunt for a pop of color bag.

Staud Harlow Bag $325 SHOP NOW This has potential as the next it-bag.

GUCCI Gg Emblem Mini Leather-Trimmed Printed Coated-Canvas Shoulder Bag $1350 SHOP NOW An amazing price for a designer bag.