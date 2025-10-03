We’re Picky Fashion Editors—These Are the Only Pieces Worthy of Our Winter Wish Lists

Now that al fresco dinners and sun-soaked days are officially behind us, my attention has turned to the cooler months. As fashion editors, our first glimpse of this season’s collections occurred way back at the start of the year, and ever since, I’ve been secretly counting down the days until considered layers, cosy knitwear and soft coats return to the everyday. In the office yesterday, I found that I was not alone in this. My fellow editors, too, are ready to be reacquainted with their treasured winter buys, and are already planning out their new season wardrobes. Surrounded by such a stylish bunch, I figured I’d tap the experts for the top pieces on their winter wish lists.
As a group, we all have our own distinct personal style. Some have dedicated their wardrobes to refined minimalism, leaning on sculptural form and finer details to bring a polished appeal. Others are masters of print and pattern, seamlessly pulling on bolder styles to denote their maximalist status. And in between, there are those who put colour palettes and textures at the front of every outfit decision. But one thing that binds us is our approach to shopping. New additions are thoughtfully considered, weighed up for their longevity in our wardrobes, with styling options and seasonality thought through before checking out. Here, each piece that we’ve bookmarked for the season has been through a series of checks to ensure that they are worthwhile additions, no matter the price point. Now, we’ve got a highly elevated edit of new season buys worth seeing.
With the cooler days rolling in, many of us have turned our attention to securing the perfect winter coat. It’s a staple that will see us all the way through until the first blooming flowers of spring, and therefore demands versatility and style prowess in equal measure. As our linens rest once again in storage, denim is back to take over as the trusted trouser fabric that will support our day and evening looks. Some editors are returning to the classics of wide-leg silhouettes and cropped styles, whilst others lean into the key trends of the season, notably indigo shades and barrel-leg silhouettes. One aspect of winter dressing that we mutually adore is the return of accessories to the everyday. Whilst there’s an ease to the simplicity of summer dressing, depth and richness can be added to our winter looks by way of the accessories that are about to become daily features, from cosy lined gloves to sumptuous scarves, as well as a few standout jewellery options for good measure.
Keep scrolling to explore the key pieces on our editors’ wish lists for winter 2025.
Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Acting Deputy Editor
Shop Rebecca's Picks:
DIOTIMA
Marcus Wool-Twill Blazer
“Although I have many long, tailored wool coats, this season I’m in the market for a shorter option. I love the silhouette on this one—the way it cinches in at the waist and finishes just below the hip—I think you could wear this with literally anything below it and look elegant.”
DALA
Twisted Alley Hurricane Jeans
“Dala is one of my favourite denim brands, and I’ve had my eye on this pair of jeans for a little while as I’m quite obsessed with this almost zig-zag detail running down the front and back. I have to admit, I haven’t bought black denim in years, but I do think it’s about time it made a comeback… You heard it here first!”
Monica Vinader
Sterling Silver Aria Cord Necklace
“Where shell pendants seemed to reign supreme in summer, I feel the winter alternatives are more sculptural styles that use rope, natural stones and organic-shape metals. After years and years of us all wearing fine silver and gold chains, these feel like a welcome change.”
Poppy Nash, Managing Editor
Shop Poppy's Picks:
Róhe
Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket
"I’m a summer girl through and through, so I always struggle to dress for autumn and winter. Each year, I try to build a wardrobe of elevated staples that will see me through the colder months and this year I’m eyeing up this gorgeous wool jacket from Rohe—an incredibly chic Amsterdam-based brand. I’d wear it both as a jacket over jeans and as a top on its own, and I know it would instantly make me feel put-together. If my budget doesn’t quite stretch, Massimo Dutti has a similar style in shirt form that’s a great alternative."
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
"Speaking of jeans, I desperately need to invest in a new pair this season, as all my current ones are either too big, too small, or far too faded. Like most people, I find denim shopping daunting, but I’ve heard excellent things about COS’s Arch jeans. I’m leaning towards the indigo pair, which look so much more premium than their price tag."
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper / Ecru Leather
"I have a soft spot for what my boyfriend calls a “silly shoe.” These aren’t the most practical colour choice, but they’re undeniably chic and such an easy way to freshen up my go-to winter outfits. Whoever said white shoes couldn't look classy, these shoes should change your mind!"
Natalie Munro, News Writer
Shop Natalie's Picks:
COS
Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
"Not only are gloves a practical addition when the weather inevitably cools, but also an elegant finishing touch when composed of supple leather. COS's pair is also cashmere-lined for an extra cosy finish."
Damson Madder
Marissa Sheer Midi Dress - Multi Check
"The check print trend that is rising for autumn is expected to come into its own this winter, and Damson Madder’s pretty long-sleeve dress is hard to look past. Worn on its own, it holds up during fairer days, before layering well with chunky knits and biker boots as the weather continues to cool."
PARIS TEXAS
Jane Leather Knee Boots
"A little bit western, a little bit slouchy, these block heel boots offer everything I look for in a winter shoe. Wearing well with mid-length and minidresses, I can also see myself wearing these over jeans with a black tailored coat for a more directional winter look."
Marina Avraam, Senior Shopping Editor
Shop Marina's Picks:
COS
Knitted Alpaca-Blend T-Shirt
“The moment I slipped this alpaca-blend tee on, I felt cocooned in softness—the woolly drape feels luxe yet light. The taupe mélange hue pairs effortlessly with everything from my tailored trousers to denim, and I love that it gives me a t-shirt's ease with knitwear’s texture.”
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
“It’s rare to find trousers that feel this effortless yet elegant, but these satin bias-cut pants nail it. The mid-rise sits comfortably, the fabric skims the body beautifully, and the subtle sheen makes even a simple knit feel elevated. I can see myself wearing them with an oversized jumper and trainers by day, then switching to a slingback heel and cami for evening.”
NOUR HAMMOUR
Tate Belted Suede Trench Coat
“Putting on this belted suede trench feels like armour in the chicest way—its warm suede tone and tailored wrap silhouette will give you instant presence. I can’t wait to wear it over black jeans or a slip dress; it’s that trench you want as the final flourish to every outfit.”
Sophie Watson, Acting Fashion Editor
Shop Sophie's Picks:
Whistles
Brown Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
"Whistles has brought back its best-selling Clean Bonded leather jacket in a rich brown hue. It has a wealth-whispering appeal and is spot on for the oncoming season. I’m teaming it with dark jeans and biker boots."
Ruby Yazmin
Sage Skirt
"Ruby Yazmin is the emerging brand to know now. This Dalmatian print is so chic, and the waist detail looks super luxe. Paired with a leather jacket, white tee, and ballet flats, it's the perfect show-stopping piece this season."
Charles & Keith
Gael Studded Crossover-Strap Bow Mary Janes
"Equal parts pretty and practical, these Charles & Keith ballet flats are coming home with me this season. We truly are still living in the ballet flat era, and these are the perfect finisher to any look, be that jeans, a skirt or a floor-length dress."
Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor
Shop Florrie's Picks:
Bottega Veneta
Women's Campana in Black
"Bottega Veneta has relaunched one of it's heritage bags for 2025—the Campana. The sweet everyday style features the brand's iconic intrecciato leather and currently comes in two sizes and a variety of chic shades. I just know this classic black will go the distance."
Toteme
Double-Sleeve Turtleneck Champagne
"My knitwear collection is calling out for a contemporary update, and Toteme's new style ticks all the boxes. A buttery yellow shade brings a joyful new palette to my wardrobe, and the cool design brings the look of a waist-tied knit to the humble turtleneck."
RIXO
Milly - Bohemia Leopard
"I've spent the last year thinking about this sleek leopard print coat, and finally I'm ready to make it mine. As someone who wears a lot of neutrals, this coat is ready to reinvigorate my wardrobe for the cooler period, bringing a touch of elegance in its classic design and long silhouette."
Ava Gilchrist
Shop Ava's Picks:
PROENZA SCHOULER
Laney Leather Jacket
"I have a confession—I find leather jackets especially hard to shop for, especially when buying online. This soft-as-butter Proenza Schouler style solved all my woes. With the perfect amount of slouch and a chic protruding neckline that envelopes and protects against the winter chill."
GANNI
Leather-Trimmed Canvas-Jacquard Ballet Flats
"Now, I'm someone who is firmly anti-trainer, but that doesn't mean I won't invest in a chic and practical flat come winter. This square-toe shape from Copenhagen cool girl label Ganni checks both boxes. Rendered with a delicious floral fabric and an edgy buckle leather strap, I'll be wearing this to elevate humble wardrobe staples like blue jeans and white button-downs."
Henne
Portia Pant
"Khaki trousers have swiftly become the most in-demand trouser trend of the year. I'm riding the wave with this puddle-esque pair from beloved Melbourne-based label Henne. The matching top is just divine too, and I can't wait to style them up with the above jacket and chic pointed toe boots."
Humaa Hussain, Junior Branded Content Editor
Shop Humaa's Picks:
ARKET
Doublé Wool-Blend Blazer
"Blazers are a year-round staple for me, but this wool one with an attached scarf will definitely be the real MVP in my winter wardrobe."
Toteme
Bevel Suede Bag Black
"I’ve been on the hunt for a good suede tote and Toteme has really delivered this season. It’s big enough for my laptop, diary, makeup bag, keys, wallet and still has room—win."
DÔEN
Clarke Fair Isle Wool-Blend Cardigan
"No winter wardrobe is complete without a fair isle sweater and my current one has seen its day so I’m in dire need of this chic cream one from Doen."
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.