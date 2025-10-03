We’re Picky Fashion Editors—These Are the Only Pieces Worthy of Our Winter Wish Lists

Soon enough, winter will be here, and our editors are getting ahead by sharing the top pieces on their winter wish lists.

Collage of winter editor wish list picks
By
Now that al fresco dinners and sun-soaked days are officially behind us, my attention has turned to the cooler months. As fashion editors, our first glimpse of this season’s collections occurred way back at the start of the year, and ever since, I’ve been secretly counting down the days until considered layers, cosy knitwear and soft coats return to the everyday. In the office yesterday, I found that I was not alone in this. My fellow editors, too, are ready to be reacquainted with their treasured winter buys, and are already planning out their new season wardrobes. Surrounded by such a stylish bunch, I figured I’d tap the experts for the top pieces on their winter wish lists.

As a group, we all have our own distinct personal style. Some have dedicated their wardrobes to refined minimalism, leaning on sculptural form and finer details to bring a polished appeal. Others are masters of print and pattern, seamlessly pulling on bolder styles to denote their maximalist status. And in between, there are those who put colour palettes and textures at the front of every outfit decision. But one thing that binds us is our approach to shopping. New additions are thoughtfully considered, weighed up for their longevity in our wardrobes, with styling options and seasonality thought through before checking out. Here, each piece that we’ve bookmarked for the season has been through a series of checks to ensure that they are worthwhile additions, no matter the price point. Now, we’ve got a highly elevated edit of new season buys worth seeing.

With the cooler days rolling in, many of us have turned our attention to securing the perfect winter coat. It’s a staple that will see us all the way through until the first blooming flowers of spring, and therefore demands versatility and style prowess in equal measure. As our linens rest once again in storage, denim is back to take over as the trusted trouser fabric that will support our day and evening looks. Some editors are returning to the classics of wide-leg silhouettes and cropped styles, whilst others lean into the key trends of the season, notably indigo shades and barrel-leg silhouettes. One aspect of winter dressing that we mutually adore is the return of accessories to the everyday. Whilst there’s an ease to the simplicity of summer dressing, depth and richness can be added to our winter looks by way of the accessories that are about to become daily features, from cosy lined gloves to sumptuous scarves, as well as a few standout jewellery options for good measure.

Keep scrolling to explore the key pieces on our editors’ wish lists for winter 2025.

Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Acting Deputy Editor

Shop Rebecca's Picks:

Poppy Nash, Managing Editor

Shop Poppy's Picks:

Natalie Munro, News Writer

Shop Natalie's Picks:

Marina Avraam, Senior Shopping Editor

Shop Marina's Picks:

Sophie Watson, Acting Fashion Editor

Shop Sophie's Picks:

Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor

Shop Florrie's Picks:

Ava Gilchrist

Shop Ava's Picks:

Humaa Hussain, Junior Branded Content Editor

Shop Humaa's Picks:

