Red Bow Dresses, Velvet Pants, and Tuxedo Shirts—Emma Roberts Shares What She's Wearing This Holiday Season

Holiday dressing is on my mind, and if you're also trying to get your wardrobe swiftly into gear for parties, family events, and all things festive, then leave it to fashion-forward actress Emma Roberts to help get us inspired.
The Scream Queens star has teamed up with Loft for its latest holiday collection (the brand's first-ever celebrity campaign), and she's handpicked her absolute favorite holiday-ready pieces to get us through the festive season in style. Think sumptuous velvet pants, the perfect bow dress, embellished skirts, and cozy sweaters that will make a statement this season. Best of all, the collection won't break the bank, and most pieces ring in at under $100. I spoke to Roberts and asked her to share what she's wearing for the holiday season from Loft and how she gets into the festive spirit.
When it comes to your wardrobe, how do you get in the holiday-season mood?
I'm adding several of Loft's holiday pieces with bow details to bring in that festive touch. I also love embellishments that add a bit of sparkle or ruffle details and mixing them with different textures, like the velvet Riviera Pants. They're a perfect fit and complete a classic holiday look.
How would you describe the Loft x Emma holiday 2025 collection?
Effortlessly elevated and versatile, it really has everything the season requires: dressy outfits for parties, comfy sweaters you can wear every day, and great gifts for friends, family, and even yourself!
What are you wearing to your upcoming holiday parties from the Loft holiday collection?
Either the charming red bow dress or I'll go monochromatic with the white blazer and jeans. For a more casual occasion, the ruffle top and black barrel jeans. I'm obsessed with the Loft jeans and wear mine year-round.
What's your favorite piece from the collection?
I love the red dress with its chic bow detail. It immediately got me into the holiday mood on set. I also really love the cow-print clutch I paired with the white blazer and jeans.
For those of us hosting a holiday party this year, what would you suggest wearing from the collection?
The classic black-and-white look with the pearl details on the tuxedo shirt, velvet pants, and the black heel with the white bow—it's incredibly timeless and elegant. Add a red lip and call it a day.
Any fun holiday traditions?
I love decorating the tree with my family. We are all obsessed with ornaments and always gift each other a fun one every year. I got my sister a s'mores ornament with a smiley face this year. Last year, she got me a martini ornament, which I love. We put on White Christmas and make hot chocolates. So cozy.
