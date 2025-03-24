Our Editors Tried On Hundreds of New Spring Pieces—These 14 Elite Buys Were the Best of the Best

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from some of your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and to read candid reviews, so we hope that this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.

If you set Who What Wear editors a task, it's just not in our DNA to do a bad job. So, when The Great Try-On came along for spring 2025 and we were let loose on the shopping streets of London to put the latest new-in collections to the test, it's no surprise that the team came back with tonnes of opinions, pictures, videos and expert insights. We're pretty sure that between us we tried hundreds of products, from trench coats to T-shirts, jeans to dresses and plenty of accessories. Divide and conquer we did, with some editors trying the high street's finest and some heading to find the luxury buys worth investing in.

While you'll find all our in-depth, brand-specific reviews here, below you'll find only the best of the best. The 14 elite items that impressed us the most. Whether for their quality, timelessness, wearability or sheer beauty. Suede jackets were a standout across the board this year, but Zara and Massimo Dutti produced the best versions according to Deputy Editor, Maxine Eggenberger, and Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi. Unsurprisingly Toteme impressed me with its stunning take on the barn jacket, but their jeans were another particular winner that came out of left field. Contributing Editor Chloe Street put the bag we've all been dreaming of, Bottega Veneta's Andiamo, to the test, and it passed with flying colours. Don't sleep on COS's delicious chocolate brown linen-blend dress which News Writer Natalie Munro is predicting to be the sellout dress of the summer (I mean, how chic and comfy?!). And H&M and Sezane are battling it out for the very best trench coat—you might have to decide the verdict of that one for yourself.

Seeing so many products in our day to day jobs makes us extremely picky, so you can have confidence that these 14 key buys excel in every way. Scroll on to read our editors' reviews and shop all the pieces now...

1. ZARA SUEDE LEATHER JACKET

Maxine's Review: "Like so many other people, I've been contemplating investing in a suede jacket for months, but never quite finding the right style for me. I love blazers, but I wanted a jacket that worked with all of my outfits—jeans, dresses, skirts, the lot. And sometimes a blazer just doesn't quite cut it.

Before I headed in store, I had a quick browse on Zara.com to see if anything piqued my interest. Of course, there are no guarantees that the items I like online will still be in store, but it always helps to have an idea of things to look out for. As soon as I spotted this jacket, I knew I was on to a good thing. Even digitally the suede looked very high quality, and I enjoyed how the barn jacket silhouette had been translated into a premium material.

You can imagine my shock, then, when I came across a full rail of them in the corner of the store. Not only were they discretely merchandised, but there was full stock. Something that never seems to be in Zara stores. I picked up a medium, threw it on with what I was wearing and it just worked.

It's weighty, flanked with robust hardware and has a very elevated feel to it. It's lined well and hangs just so from the body. Featuring a roomy cut (I'm wearing a medium here), it'll work with layers underneath but I also know it'll look the chic part thrown over a tee with blue jeans or perhaps a cotton skirt when temperatures rise. Full disclosure, I didn't buy anything after my try on, as I'm on a spending hiatus until the end of the month, but I'm really hoping this is still available when I de-freeze my bank account."

SHOP THE JACKET:

ZARA Contrast 100% Suede Leather Jacket With Pleat £169 SHOP NOW

2. TOTEME TWISTED SEAM FULL LENGTH JEANS

Emily's Review: "I was hella impressed by the fit and shape of these jeans. While the stiffer raw denim style doesn't scream spring, I've been searching for a perfect darker, smarter jean for so long that I ended up purchasing this exact pair. They looked really chic with just a simple white tank top too, so I know I can wear them in summer and through autumn/winter too. Here I'm wearing a size 27 in a 30 leg and I have a mid-heel boot on for reference.



The lighter blue pair are perfect for spring and just so versatile. If I didn't already have a boat load of jeans this colour, they would have come home with me too. While I'm only short at 5'2", I enjoyed how the full length style puddled over my loafers to create a cooler straight-leg vibe than a crop would (these are size 27 waist, 30 length)."

SHOP THE JEANS:

Toteme Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Off-White £270 SHOP NOW

Toteme Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Worn Blue £290 SHOP NOW

Toteme Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Raw £260 SHOP NOW

3. SAINT LAURENT SUIT

Chloe's Review: "Suits and ties have been bubbling away as a trend for several seasons now, but it was arguably the stellar spring/summer 2025 Saint Laurent collection Anthony Vaccarello showed back in September that really put "boyish" tailoring on our radars. The image of Bella Hadid sauntering the runway in a black, double-breasted wool suit, white shirt, black wide tie and tinted shades became one of the most-shared from the season and bumped Saint Laurent tailoring to the top of my wish list.

Just as Bottega Veneta is known for its leather and Chanel for its bouclé, Saint Laurent, the brand which invented tuxedos for women (with founder Yves Saint Laurent’s Le Smoking), is famous for its tailoring. And the suits you’ll find in Saint Laurent stores this spring are truly some of the best we've been treated to in years. The Bordeaux-coloured double-breasted wool suit I tried was look 19 from the S/S 25 runway, and the moment I put it on, I understood why people wax lyrical about Saint Laurent suiting.

The jacket is power-shouldered but there’s an ever-so-slight cinch at the waist to give it a softer, more "feminine" shape. I felt instantly confident and put-together without feeling swamped by fabric. The jacket is long enough that you could wear it over a black minidress for a date-night look, ensuring maximum cost-per-wear.

The trousers are my favourite part of the ensemble. They’re super wide and yet so expertly cut that they’re really flattering; the double-pleat front gathers into a nipped-in waist trim enough that you could also wear them separately with a bodysuit and heels for a dinner outfit. I am 5’9”, and they were a bit too long on me even when I tried them with 11cm heels, so I expect most would need a tailor to take some of the length off—a service Saint Laurent offers in-store, but you could do it more affordably elsewhere. The same suit also comes in grey, taupe and black, but the store I visited had just one sample as the pieces have only just launched."

SHOP THE SUIT:

YSL Women's Jacket in Wool Canvas in Beige Chine £2465 SHOP NOW

YSL Women's Wide-Leg Pants in Wool Chiné in Bordeaux £1180 SHOP NOW

YSL Women's Régine Pumps in Satin Crepe in Black £945 SHOP NOW

4. SEZANE LACE BLOUSE + TRENCH COAT

Florrie's Review: "The first item I picked up in Sezane was the Clyde Trench Coat . Years after its release, this trench remains a timeless staple for the milder months, ready to become a wardrobe hero when spring rolls around (and knowing the British weather, destined to be worn on repeat until the end of autumn). It certainly didn't disappoint. I chose a size 10, my usual choice in outerwear, and the fit was spot on. Whilst Sézane hones in on the classic design of a trench, the finer details are what makes this coat constantly sell out. The placement of the shoulder seams gives a relaxed feel rather than a structured silhouette, adding to the ease of the piece, whilst a checked lining gives a playful nod to the brand's French heritage.

A delicate guipure lace shirt was next to call my name, intricately woven to bring a contrasting texture to a classic button-down design, and whilst it has no lining, the placement means you can wear this with a nude bra and still feel put-together. It's a truly beautiful piece that would elevate any spring wardrobe."

SHOP THE BLOUSE + TRENCH:

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat £275 SHOP NOW

Sezane Chlo Shirt £95 SHOP NOW

5. COS LINEN-BLEND MAXI DRESS

(Image credit: @natalieemunro)

Natalie's Review: "My ultimate goal for this try-on? Find the perfect easy-breezy dress, and this chocolate-hued number secured the top spot before anything else even had a chance. Crafted from heavyweight linen, it strikes the ideal balance: light enough to keep me cool on scorching days as we move into summer but substantial enough to drape beautifully and maintain a refined, luxurious finish.

In a deep brown shade, it feels like a seamless transition into the warmer months—more effortless than a bright colour yet just as seasonally appropriate. But what truly won me over was the silhouette. Billowy but structured, it delivers a chic, voluminous shape without overwhelming my frame. The wide cut means it moves beautifully as I walk, creating the perfect amount of swish with every step. And with the all-important addition of pockets, what more could I ask for?

Falling just above my ankles, it’s a true maxi on me. If you’re on the shorter side, you might consider hemming it, whilst taller people may find it closer to a midi length. For styling, I loved it with simple black flats and a small clutch bag, but I can see it working just as easily for an evening look with a strappy sandal, or even paired with a suede boot as we move through early spring’s chillier weeks."

SHOP THE DRESS:

COS A-Line Linen-Blend Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW

6. ALIGNE DAPHNE BLAZER + MIDI SKIRT

(Image credit: Future)

Imani's Review: "As a true wardrobe staple , a black blazer can elevate any outfit, and I couldn't not try Aligne's Daphne style . I'm always looking for pieces that can transition from work to play, and this exceeded my expectations. The waist is cinched with a buckle at the back which helps to nip you in, and when paired with this A-line skirt, casual chic is easily achieved. I'd say the blazer is true to size, and I found a UK size 8 slightly too tight around the bust—worth taking into consideration, as this is a style you'd wear buttoned-up more than open.

The skirt fell long enough for my preference (I'm 5'10" and it hit just above my ankles), but I found it to run a little big, so I went for an 8 rather than my usual 10, and it was a great fit. For me, a reliable cotton skirt is a necessity in the run-up to summer, and this one just became my new favourite. It has an easy-breezy quality with a stretchy waistband and a slight balloon hem which creates visual interest, and I know it would elevate even the most mundane outfit."

SHOP THE BLAZER + SKIRT:

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Blazer £175 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW

7. MASSIMO DUTTI SUEDE JACKET

Hannah's Review: "Okay, confession time! I was on my way out of the store in Battersea Power Station (which, by the way, is so nice and peaceful), and I spotted this tan suede jacket flat on a table. How had I missed it when I did my initial swoop of the building?! Ignore the rest of the outfit as those are my own pieces from other brands, and let's zone in on this perfect little suede creation. Firstly, the suede feels like heaven. The colour is beyond expensive-looking, and I adore the slightly worn-in finish, which is something I spotted a lot on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, especially at my go-to brand for inspiration: Prada .

The size 12 is perfect for a slightly oversized cut, and I could still layer a knit underneath on colder mornings. I would wear this gem of a jacket with everything from this pleated skirt outfit to breezy summer dresses or with leopard-print jeans on the weekend. It was my number-one pick of the entire try-on. I have no negatives, and I think it needs to come home with me."

SHOP THE JACKET:

Massimo Dutti Short Suede Leather Jacket With Topstitching £299 SHOP NOW

8. BOTTEGA VENETA ANDIAMO BAG

Chloe's Review: "When it comes to investing in a designer handbag, I am personally most interested in the pieces that will still feel relevant and beautiful 10, 20 or even 50 years from now. Designers produce several bag styles each season; some are Instagram catnip, some have more longevity and some you just know are destined to become a future classic. That’s exactly what happened when Matthieu Blazy debuted the Andiamo as part of his sophomore collection for Bottega in September 2022.

Meticulously crafted from fine calf leather in the Bottega Veneta atelier, the Andiamo—which means "let’s go" in Italian—uses the intrecciato leather technique (a brand signature) and is the perfect everyday bag. The original is similar in size to that of a Birkin, although much less rigid and it will fit a 13" laptop, making it great for the occasional commute. I love that the boxy top-handle design is smart enough for meetings whilst the bag has a slouchy element that gives it a super-chic nonchalance. It’s also very versatile; the leather rope with knotted metal hardware that loops through several holes on the upper can be rejigged to make a shoulder strap or a crossbody, and can even be removed entirely to be worn as a belt.

The Andiamo now comes in a smaller and larger size, an east-west silhouette and a clutch, but I’m drawn to the proportions of the original, which feels timeless. I fell for the deep tobacco-brown colour because it's deep and dark and thus will go with everything, but it feels more interesting and luxe than black. The brand has also just released the bag in an ecru colour that would be gorgeous with summer whites."

SHOP THE BAG:

Bottega Veneta Women's Andiamo in Fondant £4030 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Women's Small Andiamo in Ecru £3410 SHOP NOW

9. TOTEME COUNTRY JACKET

Emily's Review: "I'd heard incredible reviews from my fellow shopping editor, Florrie, after she also tried this jacket on recently, and it did not disappoint. I adored the silhouette of it—the pleats at the back give it a nice swing shape, especially when worn over simple slim trousers or jeans, and the wide cuffs on the sleeves also make it feel really design-led. These details along with the beautiful minimalist design of the pockets really make it standout from other similar barn jacket styles on the market right now. The organic cotton fabric is water-repelling to survive any unexpected showers, but it's also super lightweight, so it could definitely be worn into the summer months as well (especially in good old Blighty). The dark brown corduroy collar is a delicious touch. I will say it's really oversized, so while I normally opt for an 8-10, I went for a size 32 here which translates to a UK 6 and it was perfect for my petite (5'2") frame."

SHOP THE JACKET:

Toteme Summer Country Jacket Peanut £600 SHOP NOW

10. REFORMATION VIKA DRESS + CASHMERE SWEATER

(Image credit: Future)

Ava's Review: "This has the hallmarks of a classic Reformation outfit: a gorgeous floral maxi dress, strappy white heeled sandals and a slouchy sweater. Now, after trying it on and with warm weather on the horizon, I can also call this a classic "me in spring" outfit. There were so many charming dresses to choose from, but I was drawn to this sweet ditsy violet print because it’s unlike anything else I already own. (Sure, I have simple slip dresses and a couple of floral minis, yet nothing with a scoop neck and a thigh-high slit!).

I really like how strong the material of this dress is. Compared to other crepe fabrics I’ve worn, this feels incredibly durable to the touch whilst still being butter-soft—a quality that’s a testament to the substantial lining. In saying that, I do wish the lining featured the same print at the very least, as when I walked around, I could glimpse the block white layer underneath in the mirror. I'm wearing a size 8 here, and it was as slim-cut as Reformation’s website claims it to be. It might be too body-conscious for some tastes—it clung to my waist and hips like glue—but when styled with the knit, I felt it drew the eye away from this tightness.

I had heard incredible things about Reformation’s knitwear and was thrilled when this piece lived up to my expectations. Made from a fine-gauge recycled cashmere blend, it has the perfect amount of slouch and structure whilst feeling ultra-fine (no clunky grandma knits here!). I threw on the Serenity Bare Sandal to finish and was impressed with how comfortable they were. I’ll attribute this to the high-quality cream-toned leather, even though I know they'd be a pain to keep clean and fresh-looking. I really liked the balance this outfit struck—it’s dressy but unfussy and would lend itself well to multiple occasions."

SHOP THE DRESS + JUMPER:

Reformation Vika Dress £148 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW

11. H&M TRENCH COAT

Sophie's Review: "For my third look, I sought out this calf-length trench, which comes in a classic beige shade. Under certain lighting, it looks a little khaki -tinted, which I'm not opposed to. For the most part, the weather is still calling for us to button our trench coats to the top, which I think looks utterly chic and gives this one in particular the look and feel of a midi-dress. I nonchalantly tied the belt into a quick knot; a technique that instantly gives the waist a cinched-in shape. The trench feels super light yet crisp, and harks back to the timeless shapes from heritage houses Burberry and Aquascutum, albeit at a fraction of the cost. I took this in a size large, which means layering up underneath won't be a problem if necessary."

SHOP THE TRENCH COAT: