Bored of Black? COS Has Declared These the Chicest Colours to Wear Right Now

For most of the year, my wardrobe is centred around neutrals. In the cooler months of autumn and winter, shades of black, white and grey are my key palette, with just a few select hints of red and khaki. But in summer, even as a dedicated minimalist, I find myself drawn towards more interesting hues. Perhaps it's the bright blue skies, yellow sunshine and vibrant flora that encourage this extroverted shift in shade, but as much as I can appreciate the brilliance of white in the summer months, it's the richer hues that catch and hold my attention.
From the simplest tank top to the most considerately designed dress, colour has a huge impact on a piece. With longevity in mind, I'm sticking to the timeless silhouettes and designer-looking cuts that I rely on most, just with an updated colourway to make them feel new and still true to my style. Of all the brands to turn to, COS consistently impresses me with its expensive-looking creations, and this season, it's honed in on 6 colour trends that make even the most beautifully designed pieces look that much more elegant.
With one swift scroll through the COS new-in section, clear colour trends quickly emerged. The palette of the season has officially been declared, and every buttery yellow and deep burgundy evokes a sense of newness even when the design is completely classic. From staple shirts to crisp tailoring, the brand has considered the longevity of its designs as well as the exact shade of each colour that feels the most elevated. All together, these are the 6 expensive-looking colour trends to consider right now.
Keep scrolling to explore the 6 colour trends COS is backing for summer 2025.
1. Rich Burgundy
Style Notes: Whilst often associated with the autumn and winter months, COS is bringing rich burgundy into the warmer months, and I for one am so pleased that it has. Accenting pretty dresses and classic tops, the shade brings an elevated appeal even through the summer days, and is sure to continue feeling elevated for years to come.
COS
Gathered V-Neck Maxi Dress
This pretty dress is at the top of my wish list.
COS
Draped Turtleneck Tank Top
Classic and understated in equal measure.
COS
Sleeveless Knitted Midi Dress
The perfect throw-on-and-go style.
COS
Knitted Cotton Waistcoat
Add to your wardrobe now, and rewear all the way through autumn and winter.
2. Ice Blue
Style Notes: Another unexpected shade to break through this season is ice blue. Contrasting the predictable aqua shades of summer, this specific shade of light blue is eye-catching and surprisingly easy to style. Consider pairing this soft shade with deep browns below.
COS
Draped Jersey T-Shirt
An elevated take on the classic T-shirt.
This skirt set our editor group chat alight.
COS
Oversized Boxy T-Shirt
COS does capsule pieces so well.
No matter the season, you'll find yourself creating chic looks with this sheer shirt.
3. Baby Pink
Style Notes: The spring/summer 2025 runways hinted at the return of baby pink, and COS's elegant designs have done the revival of this shade justice. From the smallest jewellery accent to the most striking blazer designs, this is a shade that will not only revitalise monochrome looks, but also support more colourful outfits too.
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
Give your white shirt a break, and let this soft pink version take over.
COS
Oversized Fluid Blazer
The perfect light layer to ease your wardrobe into autumn.
COS
Straight-Leg Denim Shorts
These shorts are already selling fast.
COS
Stone Pendant Necklace
This summer, I'm swapping my metal jewellery out for cool stone styles.
4. Dark Brown
Style Notes: No matter the season, I always find myself drawn to the rich look of dark brown. Unlike the stark effect of black, there's a slight softness to brown hues, and this deep shade is one that can instantly step into your looks to replace your classic black pieces. From sharp tailoring, to elevated accessories, it's easy to find a deep brown piece to love this season.
COS
Sailor-Collar Cotton Mini Dress
Just add sandals and a basket bag.
COS
Fluid Drawstring Trousers
COS's tailored trousers are a well-known favourite amongst stylish people.
COS
Oversized Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia
Rely on this elevated raffia bag every single year.
COS
V-Neck Linen-Cotton Shirt
Pair with tailoring, jeans and skirts, or throw over beachwear on your next holiday.
5. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: We often turn to white in the summer months to lighten up our looks, but COS offers a very chic alternative instead: butter yellow. With all the versatility of white and cream, butter yellow is a fashion person favourite when adding a little intrigue to a simple look.
COS
Bubble-Hem Midi Dress
I can't believe that this designer-looking dress is still in stock.
COS
Twist-Detail Linen Mini Dress
Even the smallest details can make a big impact.
COS
Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts
Smarten up your summer looks with these polished shorts.
COS
Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
I'm already thinking of all the ways I'll style this skirt.
6. Light Green
Style Notes: Pistachio, sage, mint—light green has been tipped as a key colour trend of the season since summer began, and we're already spotting it everywhere. Minimalists will be drawn to this softer take on green that sits between bolder forest shades and dark khaki.
I spotted someone wearing these the other day and couldn't believe they were a high street find.
COS
Elasticated-Hem Linen Maxi Dress
I want to recreate this look immediately.
COS
Oversized Linen Shirt
For comfort and style, look to a smocked midi dress.