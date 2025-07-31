Bored of Black? COS Has Declared These the Chicest Colours to Wear Right Now

For most of the year, my wardrobe is centred around neutrals. In the cooler months of autumn and winter, shades of black, white and grey are my key palette, with just a few select hints of red and khaki. But in summer, even as a dedicated minimalist, I find myself drawn towards more interesting hues. Perhaps it's the bright blue skies, yellow sunshine and vibrant flora that encourage this extroverted shift in shade, but as much as I can appreciate the brilliance of white in the summer months, it's the richer hues that catch and hold my attention.

From the simplest tank top to the most considerately designed dress, colour has a huge impact on a piece. With longevity in mind, I'm sticking to the timeless silhouettes and designer-looking cuts that I rely on most, just with an updated colourway to make them feel new and still true to my style. Of all the brands to turn to, COS consistently impresses me with its expensive-looking creations, and this season, it's honed in on 6 colour trends that make even the most beautifully designed pieces look that much more elegant.

With one swift scroll through the COS new-in section, clear colour trends quickly emerged. The palette of the season has officially been declared, and every buttery yellow and deep burgundy evokes a sense of newness even when the design is completely classic. From staple shirts to crisp tailoring, the brand has considered the longevity of its designs as well as the exact shade of each colour that feels the most elevated. All together, these are the 6 expensive-looking colour trends to consider right now.

Keep scrolling to explore the 6 colour trends COS is backing for summer 2025.

1. Rich Burgundy

Style Notes: Whilst often associated with the autumn and winter months, COS is bringing rich burgundy into the warmer months, and I for one am so pleased that it has. Accenting pretty dresses and classic tops, the shade brings an elevated appeal even through the summer days, and is sure to continue feeling elevated for years to come.

Gathered V-Neck Maxi Dress

Gathered V-Neck Maxi Dress

This pretty dress is at the top of my wish list.

Draped Turtleneck Tank Top

Draped Turtleneck Tank Top

Classic and understated in equal measure.

Sleeveless Knitted Midi Dress

Sleeveless Knitted Midi Dress

The perfect throw-on-and-go style.

Knitted Cotton Waistcoat

Knitted Cotton Waistcoat

Add to your wardrobe now, and rewear all the way through autumn and winter.

2. Ice Blue

Style Notes: Another unexpected shade to break through this season is ice blue. Contrasting the predictable aqua shades of summer, this specific shade of light blue is eye-catching and surprisingly easy to style. Consider pairing this soft shade with deep browns below.

Draped Jersey T-Shirt

Draped Jersey T-Shirt

An elevated take on the classic T-shirt.

Sheer Column Skirt

Sheer Column Skirt

This skirt set our editor group chat alight.

Oversized Boxy T-Shirt

Oversized Boxy T-Shirt

COS does capsule pieces so well.

Sheer Shirt

Sheer Shirt

No matter the season, you'll find yourself creating chic looks with this sheer shirt.

3. Baby Pink

Style Notes: The spring/summer 2025 runways hinted at the return of baby pink, and COS's elegant designs have done the revival of this shade justice. From the smallest jewellery accent to the most striking blazer designs, this is a shade that will not only revitalise monochrome looks, but also support more colourful outfits too.

Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt

Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt

Give your white shirt a break, and let this soft pink version take over.

Oversized Fluid Blazer

Oversized Fluid Blazer

The perfect light layer to ease your wardrobe into autumn.

Straight-Leg Denim Shorts

Straight-Leg Denim Shorts

These shorts are already selling fast.

Stone Pendant Necklace

Stone Pendant Necklace

This summer, I'm swapping my metal jewellery out for cool stone styles.

4. Dark Brown

Style Notes: No matter the season, I always find myself drawn to the rich look of dark brown. Unlike the stark effect of black, there's a slight softness to brown hues, and this deep shade is one that can instantly step into your looks to replace your classic black pieces. From sharp tailoring, to elevated accessories, it's easy to find a deep brown piece to love this season.

Sailor-Collar Cotton Mini Dress

Sailor-Collar Cotton Mini Dress

Just add sandals and a basket bag.

Fluid Drawstring Trousers

Fluid Drawstring Trousers

COS's tailored trousers are a well-known favourite amongst stylish people.

Oversized Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia

Oversized Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia

Rely on this elevated raffia bag every single year.

V-Neck Linen-Cotton Shirt

V-Neck Linen-Cotton Shirt

Pair with tailoring, jeans and skirts, or throw over beachwear on your next holiday.

5. Butter Yellow

Style Notes: We often turn to white in the summer months to lighten up our looks, but COS offers a very chic alternative instead: butter yellow. With all the versatility of white and cream, butter yellow is a fashion person favourite when adding a little intrigue to a simple look.

Bubble-Hem Midi Dress

Bubble-Hem Midi Dress

I can't believe that this designer-looking dress is still in stock.

Twist-Detail Linen Mini Dress

Twist-Detail Linen Mini Dress

Even the smallest details can make a big impact.

Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts

Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts

Smarten up your summer looks with these polished shorts.

Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

I'm already thinking of all the ways I'll style this skirt.

6. Light Green

Style Notes: Pistachio, sage, mint—light green has been tipped as a key colour trend of the season since summer began, and we're already spotting it everywhere. Minimalists will be drawn to this softer take on green that sits between bolder forest shades and dark khaki.

Voluminous Culottes

Voluminous Culottes

I spotted someone wearing these the other day and couldn't believe they were a high street find.




Elasticated-Hem Linen Maxi Dress

I want to recreate this look immediately.




Oversized Linen Shirt

So classic.

Smocked Midi Dress

Smocked Midi Dress

For comfort and style, look to a smocked midi dress.

