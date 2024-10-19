Chic Women in Portugal Are Wearing These 4 Fall Trends on Repeat
I just realized something: I haven't been on a flight for three months. For me, that's quite a long dry spell. When I can't travel, I tend to live vicariously through my favorite Instagrammers around the world. (Even if it sparks more than a little envy.) Right now, I'm particularly fascinated by what women are wearing in Portugal because four of my favorite fashion influencers are based there: Rita Montezuma, Vicky Montanari, Mafalda Patrício, and Inês Isaías.
After scouring these ladies' Instagram accounts, I found a handful of common themes. For instance, they all seem to own one specific outerwear item: a colorful, printed, quilted jacket. It's a piece of clothing I don't currently own, but after seeing chic Portuguese women wear it, I'm suddenly convinced I need one in my closet. Scroll down to see and shop the fall trends they're wearing on repeat.
1. Colorful Quilted Jackets
There are so many jacket styles on the market right now, but if you want to emulate my favorite Portuguese influencers, I highly suggest trying a colorful quilted version. Bonus points if you style it with pieces in contrasting prints.
Shop the Trend
2. Sweater-Vests
These aren't your grandpa's sweater-vests. Rita and Mafalda both like styling printed versions over white long-sleeve tops, and the resulting outfits are pitch-perfect.
Shop the Trend
3. Biker Boots
Sleek ankle boot will always be in style, but why not go for something a bit more daring this season? Biker boots are a popular choice among women in Portugal right now.
Shop the Trend
4. XL Hair Scrunchies
Okay, so this trend isn't necessarily fall-related, but I wanted to include because all four aforementioned ladies wear them. Rita, in particular, styles supersize scrunchies with nearly every outfit.
Shop the Trend
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.