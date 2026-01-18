I'm a 4'11" Fashion Editor Who Has Tried Hundreds of Gym Leggings—These Are the Best for Petite Proportions

Ready to update your activewear? These are the best petite gym leggings, tried and tested by me, a 4'11" fashion editor.

By
published
in Features
Best petite gym leggings
(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)
Jump to category:

Let me start this by saying: my relationship with exercise is an intermittent one. It’s not that I don’t enjoy working out or even that I’m yet to discover my “thing” (I’m a diehard pilates princess, through and through), but rather, that no matter how much I know I’ll enjoy working out in the moment, motivating myself to actually get going is always a struggle.

To combat this, I’ve turned my attention to an age-old motivation method: Updating my gymwear collection in an attempt to inject a little more joy into my workouts. That has meant months of researching the best gym trainers, workout accessories and, in my case, the best petite gym leggings. After all, there’s nothing worse than finally making it to that class, the gym or even just out the door for a walk around your local park, to find your kit isn’t performing quite as it should.

As someone who stands as 4'11", this is even more important, as the wrong leggings can make a workout feel much more uncomfortable. Think waistbands that roll when you’re trying to stretch and twist, leg lengths that bunch at the ankle for an unflattering fit or simply styles which aren’t designed with petite proportions in mind. There’s nothing to make you ditch your workout quicker than an outfit that doesn’t fill you with confidence or promises to hinder your workout before you even get started.

But it’s not all bad. In my research, I’ve discovered that there are so many great brands that deliver when it comes to petite-friendly gym leggings. From shorter 7/8 leg lengths, ideal for petite frames, to little added details that will enable you to tailor your fit, today there are more options for those of us who stand at 5”4 and under than ever before.

To prove it, I’ve rounded up seven of the best petite gym leggings, all of which I’ve been testing over the past few weeks (see, my motivation trick worked). So, whether you’re a gym goer, a run club recruit or a pilates princess like myself, these are the styles you need to know about…

The Best Petite Gym Leggings I've Tried:

1. Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch

Best petite leggings @jazzriaharris Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)

2. Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Heart Throb Legging

Best petite leggings @jazzriaharris Alo Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Heart Throb Legging

(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/jazzriaharris/?hl=en)

3. Adanola Ultimate Leggings 7/8

Best petite leggings @jazzriaharris Adanola Ultimate Leggings 78

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)

4. ASOS 4505 Petite Icon Soft Touch High Waist Slim Kick Yoga

Best Petite Leggings ASOS 4505 Petite Icon Soft Touch High Waist Slim Kick Yoga Jazzria Harris

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)

5. Sweaty Betty7/8 Power Gym Leggings

Best Petite Leggings Sweaty Betty7/8 Power Gym Leggings Jazzria Harris

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)

6. M&S Go Move High Waisted 7/8 Gym Leggings

7. Avo Activewear The Senara Legging

Best Petite Leggings Avo Activewear The Senara Legging

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)
Explore More:
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.