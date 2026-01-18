Let me start this by saying: my relationship with exercise is an intermittent one. It’s not that I don’t enjoy working out or even that I’m yet to discover my “thing” (I’m a diehard pilates princess, through and through), but rather, that no matter how much I know I’ll enjoy working out in the moment, motivating myself to actually get going is always a struggle.
To combat this, I’ve turned my attention to an age-old motivation method: Updating my gymwear collection in an attempt to inject a little more joy into my workouts. That has meant months of researching the best gym trainers, workout accessories and, in my case, the best petite gym leggings. After all, there’s nothing worse than finally making it to that class, the gym or even just out the door for a walk around your local park, to find your kit isn’t performing quite as it should.
As someone who stands as 4'11", this is even more important, as the wrong leggings can make a workout feel much more uncomfortable. Think waistbands that roll when you’re trying to stretch and twist, leg lengths that bunch at the ankle for an unflattering fit or simply styles which aren’t designed with petite proportions in mind. There’s nothing to make you ditch your workout quicker than an outfit that doesn’t fill you with confidence or promises to hinder your workout before you even get started.
But it’s not all bad. In my research, I’ve discovered that there are so many great brands that deliver when it comes to petite-friendly gym leggings. From shorter 7/8 leg lengths, ideal for petite frames, to little added details that will enable you to tailor your fit, today there are more options for those of us who stand at 5”4 and under than ever before.
To prove it, I’ve rounded up seven of the best petite gym leggings, all of which I’ve been testing over the past few weeks (see, my motivation trick worked). So, whether you’re a gym goer, a run club recruit or a pilates princess like myself, these are the styles you need to know about…
The Best Petite Gym Leggings I've Tried:
1. Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch
Size range: 4-24
Leg lengths: 23", 25", 28", 31"
Shade range: Blue, black, pink, green and more
Style notes: First up, we’ve got my absolute favourite gym leggings for all styles of exercise — Lululemon’s Align leggings. Made from the brand's Nulu fabric, they’re buttery soft, sitting close to the body with the perfect amount of stretch for ease of movement. They also feature a high waistband, which sits just above the belly button without rolling or bunching. Best of all, Lululemon’s leggings come in multiple lengths, including a 23” and 25” inseam, which are perfect for petite frames. I’m wearing the 25” above which finish at the ankle; however, I also love the shorter length too for wearing with chunky trainers when I want a flash of skin on show.
Style notes: Next, we have Alo Yoga’s Heart Throb leggings, which I’ve recently been wearing on repeat. Unlike many gym leggings, which are made from high-stretch Lycra fabrics, Alo’s style feels more akin to fashion leggings than traditional activewear, making them an ultra-comfy choice for light exercise like yoga or pilates. They feature an elasticated waistband, which prevents them from slipping or moving around mid-exercise, while the piping detail adds a trend-led twist. If you’re someone who likes high-impact cardio, these aren’t the leggings for you; however, for gentle movement, I’m a big fan.
Pros
leg lengthening stripe detail
Cons
Not suitable for an intense workout
Elasticated waistband may irritate some
3. Adanola Ultimate Leggings 7/8
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings 7/8
Size range: XXS-XXXL
Leg lengths: 7/8, regular and tall
Shade range: Black, brown, burgundy and more
Style notes: By comparison, for gym leggings that can stand up to whatever you throw at them, I think you’d be hard-pressed to find better than Adanola’s Ultimate Leggings. Stretchy, sculpting and coming in at just £40, they’re the perfect choice for everything from exercise classes to run clubs. For petite frames, the 7/8 length falls just above the ankle, allowing for a great fit without any unwanted bunching at the ankle. And, there are 21 colours to choose from, so whether you’re a classic black fan or want to try something more unique, like this burgundy hue, they’ve got you covered.
Pros
Multiple colour options
Great for a variety of workouts
Cons
Nothing!
4. ASOS 4505 Petite Icon Soft Touch High Waist Slim Kick Yoga
ASOS 4505
Petite Icon Soft Touch High Waist Slim Kick Yoga
Size range: 2-16
Leg lengths: Petite
Shade range: Black and burgundy
Style notes: For an affordable option, I’m a big fan of ASOS 4505 activewear, where you’ll find petite gym leggings in a variety of styles from traditional cuts to sculpting designs and even yoga flares. Their soft touch yoga flares are my current obsession, so much so that I’ve ordered them in three different colourways. They’re soft, sculpting and fall at the perfect length for my petite frame, flaring from the knee and finishing just below my ankle. I also love that they feel a little more elevated than traditional leggings, meaning there’s no need to change out of them for any after-pilates plans if I don’t want to.
Pros
Fashion-forward style
Cons
Flare can get in the way in some exercises
5. Sweaty Betty7/8 Power Gym Leggings
Sweaty Betty
7/8 Power Gym Leggings
Size range: XXS-4XL
Leg lengths: 7/8 and regular
Shade range: Black, khaki, teal and more
Style notes: For petite-friendly gym leggings that blend performance with practicality, check out Sweaty Betty’s offering. Honestly, these leggings answer problems I didn’t even know I had until I slipped them on. In terms of fit, the 7/8 length is ideal for petite frames with sizes ranging from XXS-4XL. To take things even further, however, Sweaty Betty’s leggings also feature a drawcord at the waist, which can be adjusted to allow for an even better fit — If you’ve ever felt that waistband gape at the back of your leggings, this is the answer. You’ll also find multiple pockets, including a zip-style at the back for valuables, and a high-waistband for a snug fit. These leggings may look simple, but trust me, they’re anything but.
6. M&S Go Move High Waisted 7/8 Gym Leggings
M&S
Go Move High Waisted 7/8 Gym Leggings
Size range: 6-24
Leg lengths: 7/8
Shade range: Black and blue
Style notes: If you don’t want to stump up close to £90 on Sweaty Betty’s leggings (although in my opinion, they’re so worth it), M&S’ Good Move style is the next best thing. Stretchy without going see-through and in a practical 7/8 length, they’re a great choice for all forms of workout. Much like Sweaty Betty’s style, they also feature a drawcord at the waist for a snug fit and plenty of pockets. If you like these, snap them up quickly, though, as unsurprisingly they tend to sell out fast.
7. Avo Activewear The Senara Legging
Avo Activewear
The Senara Legging
Size range: XXS-XL
Leg lengths: Petite
Shade range: Black, grey, navy and more
Style notes: If you haven’t heard of Avo Activewear, allow me to introduce you to them. Created by Ally Patterson, who stands at 5”1’ herself, the brand focuses solely on activewear designed for petite proportions. Each of their leggings features a 23.5” inseam, designed to finish above the ankle on anyone 5”3’ and under. The Senara leggings were the brand's first creation, made from a spandex blend for plenty of stretch and movement; however, they’ve since expanded into additional legging styles, flares and even petite maternity leggings, so there are plenty of options to suit all petite needs.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.