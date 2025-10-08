I'm a Bridal Stylist—These Are the Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $500

Something for every type of ceremony.

Influencers wearing wedding guest dresses.
(Image credit: @lefevrediary; @livvperez; @angelafink)
Anny Choi's avatar
By
published
in News

Anny Choi is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a stylist, a creative brand consultant, and the founder of bridal styling studio Anny Choi Brides.

I've spent the past seven years as a bridal stylist, and while most of my time is devoted to curating all-white weekend wardrobes for the bride, I'm often tapped to style the entire bridal party and family too. My goal? To make sure the bridal party looks incredible together in photos as well as when they are mingling with the rest of the crowd. One of the best compliments I've ever received from a client was that her bridal party looked like a perfectly coordinated group during photos while also being the best dressed guests.

The first step in styling a bridal party always comes down to budget. Not everyone wants—or needs—to splurge on a dress they'll only wear once, especially students or expecting moms whose wardrobes are in flux. Once I understand everyone's comfort zone, the real fun begins: the hunt for chic, affordable dresses.

There are a handful of labels I return to again and again for under-$500 finds. Reformation, Rixo, and Sachin & Babi top the list thanks to their size-inclusive ranges and silhouettes that actually work for different body types. Reformation's just-launched collaboration with Nara Smith, for example, is packed with pieces that add a dose of glamour to any fall wedding. Meanwhile, a timeless LBD is always a safe bet for a more formal setting and will still feel relevant come spring wedding season.

Whether it's a scrumptious velvet number by Sea for a mountaintop ceremony or a bold zebra-print gown from Lauren Ralph Lauren for a Western-inspired fête, I've rounded up 35 of the best wedding guest dresses that fit every dress code—all under $500.