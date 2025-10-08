I'm a Bridal Stylist—These Are the Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $500

Anny Choi is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a stylist, a creative brand consultant, and the founder of bridal styling studio Anny Choi Brides.
I've spent the past seven years as a bridal stylist, and while most of my time is devoted to curating all-white weekend wardrobes for the bride, I'm often tapped to style the entire bridal party and family too. My goal? To make sure the bridal party looks incredible together in photos as well as when they are mingling with the rest of the crowd. One of the best compliments I've ever received from a client was that her bridal party looked like a perfectly coordinated group during photos while also being the best dressed guests.
The first step in styling a bridal party always comes down to budget. Not everyone wants—or needs—to splurge on a dress they'll only wear once, especially students or expecting moms whose wardrobes are in flux. Once I understand everyone's comfort zone, the real fun begins: the hunt for chic, affordable dresses.
There are a handful of labels I return to again and again for under-$500 finds. Reformation, Rixo, and Sachin & Babi top the list thanks to their size-inclusive ranges and silhouettes that actually work for different body types. Reformation's just-launched collaboration with Nara Smith, for example, is packed with pieces that add a dose of glamour to any fall wedding. Meanwhile, a timeless LBD is always a safe bet for a more formal setting and will still feel relevant come spring wedding season.
Whether it's a scrumptious velvet number by Sea for a mountaintop ceremony or a bold zebra-print gown from Lauren Ralph Lauren for a Western-inspired fête, I've rounded up 35 of the best wedding guest dresses that fit every dress code—all under $500.
Mare Mare
Sleeveless Ruffled Satin Chiffon Maxi Dress
Flowy, feminine, and impossible to ignore on the dance floor.
MANGO
Crystal Open-Back Dress
Sparkle up the back—perfect for those weddings around the holidays.
By Anthropologie
Mixed Floral Faux-Feather Midi Dress
This feather-trimmed mixed-media dress could pass for designer!
Reformation
Drizzle Dress
Make a statement in a sequin number. It's also available in petite and plus sizing.
MANGO
Long-Sleeved Leopard-Print Dress
Wild print meets refined silhouette.
Misha
Sisal One-Shoulder Twist Mesh Maxi Dress
Channel your inner Grecian goddess.
MANGO
Printed Dress With Bow Detail
Autumnal green with vintage-inspired details.
Reformation x Nara Smith
Honey Knit Dress
For understated glamour, try Smith's latest Reformation collaboration.
Sachin & Babi
Kayla Floral High-Neck Gown
BHLDN
Nesta Strapless Scarf Slip High-Shine Satin Maxi Dress
Try the neck-scarf trend this fall.
Earthy tone meets evening elegance.
De La Vali
Sabia Chiffon Maxi Dress
You can't go wrong with puff sleeves.
STAUD
Esther Cutout Crepon Turtleneck Mini Dress
RIXO
Florida Midi Dress in Mini Dot Navy
Farm Rio
Marvelous Garden Floral Midi Dress
Vibrant garden florals in autumnal hues.
L'Academie By Marianna
Sidney Gown
Sleek, sculpted, and always the black-dress hero.
SEROYA
Noel Off Shoulder Midi Dress
A slinky body-con dress that will turn heads.
ROTATE
3D Mesh Maxi Dress
Shona Joy
La Lune Cowled Open-Back Maxi Dress
Love an open-back moment.
SEA
Norabelle Lace-Trimmed Crushed-Velvet Maxi Dress
Luxurious velvet for those chilly receptions.
Shona Joy
Agnes Draped Ruffle Maxi Dress
Unique ruffle details that will move beautifully with you all night long.
Cinq à Sept
Mae Bouquet Jelica Floral Halterneck Midi-Dress
Pair it with some turquoise jewelry and cowboy boots for those Western festivities.
Delicate floral details on a frame-flattering peplum dress.
Delfi Collective
Serena Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Sheer Silk Maxi Dress
Third Form
Gaia Maxi Dress
Tiered for twirling and ready for every celebration.
The ruffled neck and pleated hem are made for dancing!
This butter-yellow halter dress is a quiet standout.
Hill House Home
The Sloane Dress in Blue Floral Block Stripe Jersey
Floral stripes meet jersey comfort.
Favorite Daughter
The Who Me? Ruffled Chiffon Maxi Dress
Ruffled chiffon perfection.
ZARA
Limited Edition Beaded Midi Dress
Beaded brilliance without breaking the bank.
RIXO
Clementina Dress in Claudia Rose Cream
A rose print with a vintage flair.
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Maritza Watercolor Tile Print Asymmetric Maxi Dress
Unexpected tile print in an asymmetric maxi.
Lauren
Zebra Print Ruffle Trim Georgette Gown