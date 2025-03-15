I Can Spot an "It" Bag a Mile Off—This Brand-New DeMellier Style Is Destined for Success
I don't mean to alarm anyone, but there appears to be a new It bag on the scene. Interrupting the Instagram feeds of woven bags and roomy clutches, I've noticed a particularly stylish group has quietly come around to the slouchy appeal of DeMellier's new Miami bag.
With its softly rounded shape and perfectly unstructured silhouette, this tote exudes a laid-back elegance that feels refreshingly modern. Designed with an ample pouch roomy enough to house all your daily essentials—yes, even a 13” laptop—it’s the kind of bag that seamlessly moves from outfit to outfit without missing a beat.
Fashion insiders have already snapped up the Miami tote in the brand’s sumptuous chocolate brown suede finish. However, if suede isn’t your thing, DeMellier has a wider offering including glossy leather iterations in an elegant palette comprising soft olive green, a subtle yet sophisticated taupe and much more.
Adding a touch of polish to the otherwise relaxed silhouette, the chunky gold chain handle brings contrast, dimension and a sophisticated edge.
While DeMellier is no stranger to crafting viral, cult-status bags—its structured New York and Vancouver styles have been wardrobe staples for years—the Miami tote feels like a refreshing departure. Priced at £485, it sits below the cost of many designer equivalents, yet offers the same level of timeless appeal and premium craftspersonship. While not exactly an impulse buy, it makes a strong case for itself on a cost-per-wear basis, thanks to its versatility.
Embracing a more relaxed, slightly bohemian spirit while maintaining the brand’s signature sophistication, it’s less prim, more effortless, and, if my colleagues’s growing interest is anything to go by, set to be a firm favourite for seasons to come. Read on to discover and shop the DeMellier Miami bag below, as well as my other favourites from the brand.
SHOP DEMELLIER'S MIAMI BAG:
SHOP MORE CHIC DEMELLIER BAGS:
The croc-effect finish gives this such an expensive-looking edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
