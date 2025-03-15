I Can Spot an "It" Bag a Mile Off—This Brand-New DeMellier Style Is Destined for Success

I don't mean to alarm anyone, but there appears to be a new It bag on the scene. Interrupting the Instagram feeds of woven bags and roomy clutches, I've noticed a particularly stylish group has quietly come around to the slouchy appeal of DeMellier's new Miami bag.

With its softly rounded shape and perfectly unstructured silhouette, this tote exudes a laid-back elegance that feels refreshingly modern. Designed with an ample pouch roomy enough to house all your daily essentials—yes, even a 13” laptop—it’s the kind of bag that seamlessly moves from outfit to outfit without missing a beat.

Influencer wears the DeMellier Miami Tote bag

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Fashion insiders have already snapped up the Miami tote in the brand’s sumptuous chocolate brown suede finish. However, if suede isn’t your thing, DeMellier has a wider offering including glossy leather iterations in an elegant palette comprising soft olive green, a subtle yet sophisticated taupe and much more.

Adding a touch of polish to the otherwise relaxed silhouette, the chunky gold chain handle brings contrast, dimension and a sophisticated edge.

Influencer wears the DeMellier Miami Tote bag

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

While DeMellier is no stranger to crafting viral, cult-status bags—its structured New York and Vancouver styles have been wardrobe staples for years—the Miami tote feels like a refreshing departure. Priced at £485, it sits below the cost of many designer equivalents, yet offers the same level of timeless appeal and premium craftspersonship. While not exactly an impulse buy, it makes a strong case for itself on a cost-per-wear basis, thanks to its versatility.

Embracing a more relaxed, slightly bohemian spirit while maintaining the brand’s signature sophistication, it’s less prim, more effortless, and, if my colleagues’s growing interest is anything to go by, set to be a firm favourite for seasons to come. Read on to discover and shop the DeMellier Miami bag below, as well as my other favourites from the brand.

