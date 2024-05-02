Say Hello to Ôrəbella, Bella Hadid's New Fragrance Line That Editors Are Freaking Out Over

As an editor who tests new fragrances on a weekly basis, I can say that I almost always experience a knee-jerk, love-it-or-hate it reaction. And truthfully, it's usually the latter. (Supremely picky scent lover over here!) So when I received Bella Hadid's trio of new fragrances a few weeks ago in advance of the official launch, I was skeptical. Not only are most celebrity lines underwhelming, but there's often a feeling of disconnect between the celebrity and the product itself.

Hadid's new line, Ôrəbella, however, is one of the few exceptions. In fact, every single thing about the launch oozes the model and activist's approach to and preference when it comes to scent. Not to mention, after weeks of smelling and wearing each of the three perfumes—Salted Muse, Window2Soul, and Blooming Fire—I can confirm that there is not one weak link in the bunch. In fact, rather annoyingly, I've had trouble choosing a favorite or recommending just one to a colleague or friend. Each medley of notes feels so carefully curated and perfect for a different type of mood and feeling. Trust me when I say you're going to want all three geode-shaped bottles (an ode to Hadid's mother's vintage perfume collection) on your vanity this summer. Keep scrolling for every last detail about the launch—from the first-of-its-kind, alcohol-free and hydrating formula to the brand's charitable initiative via Ôrəbella's Alchemy Foundation.

Behind Ôrəbella

Catch a whiff of any of the three Ôrəbella scents, and you'll smell a passion project that runs deeply personal for Hadid. Though the model has had a long-standing love for fragrance, a sensitivity to traditional alcohol-based perfumes inspired her to create completely unique, high-quality alternatives. Hadid began concocting her own essential oil blends, growing lavender, and even distilling oils herself on her family farm. Finding joy in the art of creating her own bespoke scents and witnessing the glowing feedback from family and friends spurred her path to creating and founding Ôrəbella.

Coined by the brand as the "skinification of fragrance," each perfume formula is not only free of harsh alcohols that many find irritating but also beautifully hydrating to the skin thanks to a signature bi-phase formula, which boasts two separate layers. The first is the nourishing (and trademarked) Ôrəlixir, comprised of hydrating snow mushroom and a moisturizing blend of five oils (camellia, almond, olive, jojoba, and shea) that condition the skin while enhancing the longevity of each scent. The second layer is designed to boost and elevate the wearer's mood and aura via a special blend of aromatherapy essential oils and fine fragrance notes featuring the high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients. A very important note: In order to activate the bi-phase formula, shake the bottle before you spray it directly onto your skin.

Inspired by Hadid's memories, the three scents (which we'll be diving into shortly) were developed by Hadid in partnership with top global fragrance houses Firmenich and Robertet. And because giving back is a key pillar of Hadid's role as an activist, Ôrəbella's Alchemy Foundation has launched in tandem with the fragrances to create tangible impacts of positive change across various communities. According to the press release from the brand, this charitable initiative will continuously support multiple organizations aligned with Ôrəbella's ethos via a minimum donation of 1% of all net sales plus further support via service hours, community outreach, and social promotion. (For now, said programs include The Lower East Side Girls Club and PATH International.)

Get to Know the Ôrəbella Fragrances

Salted Muse

Top: sea salt, pink pepper, CO2 extract

Middle: olive tree accord, fig, lavender

Base: cedarwood, sandalwood, amber



Twist my arm, and I'll tell you that Salted Muse is probably (for the time being, at least) my favorite. To me, it feels like a day of windy, salt-crusted sailing or what your clothes and hair might smell like after a night camping out on the beach under the stars.

Ôrəbella Salted Muse Parfum $100

Window2Soul

Top: lemon, geranium, mint

Middle: jasmine, Damask rose

Base: tonka bean

If you love floral fragrances, Window2Soul is the bottle I'd place in your hand. You know that walk you take when you get those first, soul-lifting hints of spring in the air? Yeah, it's like a deep inhale of that.

Ôrəbella Window2soul Parfum $100

Blooming Fire

Top: bergamot, cedarwood, clove leaf, cardamom

Middle: Tahitian monoi, jasmine

Base: patchouli

Blooming Fire is hard to put in a box. On the one hand it's warm and earthy, but unlike lots of warmer scents on the market, it's not over-spiked with spice or sweetness. I like to describe it as a warm and delicious scent that's almost skin-like—in other words, what you might wish you smelled like naturally, sans perfume.