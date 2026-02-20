No One Panic! I Just Found the Chicest Tops to Wear With Low-Rise Trousers This Year

As a fashion editor, I've seen a lot of trends come and go. Some are liked, some are disliked, some stand the test of time, and some fade away, but not before having left their mark on our collective consciousness. Low-rise jeans and trousers fall very much into the latter category, or at least they did.
A product of the early noughties, the low-rise silhouette dominated red carpets and music videos everywhere, to the point of becoming a sartorial symbol of the noughties era. But when it came to wearability, the pelvic-bone flaunting cut didn't have much to offer the average woman, and so the low-rise faded into infamy.
Twenty-five years later, and the Y2K trend has had the fashion world looking back on that time through a different lens. A cut that once divided the room has evolved, and the low-slung look has been integrated into modern-day styles of jeans and trousers that give this rise a more relevant, wearable, and versatile quality.
The comeback may have started with jeans, and while I'm a fan of the grungier, slouchier approach to the trend with wide-leg and barrel-leg cuts, the arrival of low-rise trousers has given the style a timelessness I didn't think possible.
So whether you're a spurned millennial willing to give the low-rise look another chance, or a long-time fan overjoyed by the comeback, I've scoured the internet to find the five best tops to style with low-rise trousers. Read on to shop.
5 TOPS TO STYLE WITH LOW-RISE TROUSERS:
1. Polo Shirt
STYLE NOTES: Polo shirts already have ties to the noughties era, so this pairing is already tried and tested, but for a modern take it's all about volume and movement. A low-rise pair of barrel-leg or balloon trousers balances the structured nature of the polo shirt. Lean into the this with a loose-fitting polo, or make the trousers the statement with a more form-fitting option.
Shop Polo Shirts:
Reiss
Merino Wool Knitted Polo Jumper
A versatile addition to your spring wardrobe.
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Ribbed Cashmere Polo Shirt
A spring shade.
Pointelle-Knit Top - Black
A great workwear piece.
Albaray
Lemon & Camel Stripe Polo
Pairs perfectly with darker washes.
& Other Stories
Brushed Knit Polo T-Shirt
Butter yellow is back for spring.
2. Crew-Neck T-shirt
STYLE NOTES: You can't go wrong with a classic, and the crew-neck t-shirt is the perfect accompaniment to low-rise trousers. Treat these trousers as part of your capsule basics and team them with pieces you know elevate. A boxy crew-neck will accentuate the low-rise and elongate your silhouette.
Shop Crew Neck T-shirts:
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
The fashion crowd's favourite tee.
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt
A go-with-everything neutral.
Reformation
Rowan Crew Tee
For a tonal look.
Boden
Cotton T-Shirt
Layer under denim.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Interlock Crew Neck T-Shirt
100% cotton.
3. Vest Top
STYLE NOTES: An alternative to a crew-neck for hotter days, the vest top has a thrown-on, off-duty ease to it that feels model-esque. A good-quality vest-top is key, so look for thick, good-quality fabric, ribbed texture and a figgure-hugging fit.
Shop Vest Tops:
YSL
Cassandre Tank Top
A chic base layer.
Klayd
Racer Tank
With sculpting technology.
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top
For a sleek all-black look.
M&S
Cotton Rich Premium Slim Fit Tank Top
A vintage take.
Gucci
Ribbed Tank Top With Intarsia
A timeless investment.
4. Cardigan
STYLE NOTES: Utilise the button placement on a cardigan to show-off a low-rise cut but leaving the bottom two buttons unfastened, creating an hourglass shape that shows off just the right amount of stomach. Keep the cardigan minimal and streamlined with a fine knit or stretchy cotton fabric, and avoid bulky, oversized wool styles.