No One Panic! I Just Found the Chicest Tops to Wear With Low-Rise Trousers This Year

The noughties silhouette is here to stay, and these are the five tops that keep them looking polished and modern.

By
published
in Features
Influencers Caroline Lin, Johanna Lager and Mimi Nguyen wearing low-rise trousers.
(Image credit: @thecarolinelin @johannalager @mimixn)
As a fashion editor, I've seen a lot of trends come and go. Some are liked, some are disliked, some stand the test of time, and some fade away, but not before having left their mark on our collective consciousness. Low-rise jeans and trousers fall very much into the latter category, or at least they did.

A product of the early noughties, the low-rise silhouette dominated red carpets and music videos everywhere, to the point of becoming a sartorial symbol of the noughties era. But when it came to wearability, the pelvic-bone flaunting cut didn't have much to offer the average woman, and so the low-rise faded into infamy.

Twenty-five years later, and the Y2K trend has had the fashion world looking back on that time through a different lens. A cut that once divided the room has evolved, and the low-slung look has been integrated into modern-day styles of jeans and trousers that give this rise a more relevant, wearable, and versatile quality.

The comeback may have started with jeans, and while I'm a fan of the grungier, slouchier approach to the trend with wide-leg and barrel-leg cuts, the arrival of low-rise trousers has given the style a timelessness I didn't think possible.

So whether you're a spurned millennial willing to give the low-rise look another chance, or a long-time fan overjoyed by the comeback, I've scoured the internet to find the five best tops to style with low-rise trousers. Read on to shop.

5 TOPS TO STYLE WITH LOW-RISE TROUSERS:

1. Polo Shirt

Influencer Caroline Lin wearing low-rise trousers with a polo shirt.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

STYLE NOTES: Polo shirts already have ties to the noughties era, so this pairing is already tried and tested, but for a modern take it's all about volume and movement. A low-rise pair of barrel-leg or balloon trousers balances the structured nature of the polo shirt. Lean into the this with a loose-fitting polo, or make the trousers the statement with a more form-fitting option.

Shop Polo Shirts:

2. Crew-Neck T-shirt

Influencer Camilla Birkbaek wearing low-rise trousers and a crew-neck t-shirt

(Image credit: @camillabirkebaek)

STYLE NOTES: You can't go wrong with a classic, and the crew-neck t-shirt is the perfect accompaniment to low-rise trousers. Treat these trousers as part of your capsule basics and team them with pieces you know elevate. A boxy crew-neck will accentuate the low-rise and elongate your silhouette.

Shop Crew Neck T-shirts:

3. Vest Top

Influencer Mimi Nguyen wearing low-rise trousers and a white vest top.

(Image credit: @mimixn)

STYLE NOTES: An alternative to a crew-neck for hotter days, the vest top has a thrown-on, off-duty ease to it that feels model-esque. A good-quality vest-top is key, so look for thick, good-quality fabric, ribbed texture and a figgure-hugging fit.

Shop Vest Tops:

4. Cardigan

Influencer Salome Mory wearing low-rise jeans and a black cardigan.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

STYLE NOTES: Utilise the button placement on a cardigan to show-off a low-rise cut but leaving the bottom two buttons unfastened, creating an hourglass shape that shows off just the right amount of stomach. Keep the cardigan minimal and streamlined with a fine knit or stretchy cotton fabric, and avoid bulky, oversized wool styles.

Shop Cardigans: