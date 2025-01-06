I Predict This £66 Designer-Passing Bag Will Sell Out By This Weekend
With almost a decade of working in the fashion industry under my belt, I've developed a kind of sixth sense when it comes to the pieces that will sell out next. For years I've watched new-in items soar in popularity and spent hours refreshing in case of a restock, and now I'm able to predict the next best-selling items as soon as they appear in the new arrivals section. On my morning scroll of the new-in buys at some of our favourite retailers, my eye was caught by an expensive-looking tote bag that is destined to go out of stock as quickly as it arrived. Let me introduce you to the ASOS Design Suede Bowler Tote.
There are particular details I look out for when predicting the next sell-out piece. First, a refined design, in-line fashion's current love for paired-back minimalist pieces. Next, an anti-trend edge, void of bells and whistles that can quickly date is key in making it a worthwhile addition to any wardrobe. Finally, a colourway that feels current and highly wearable. With a sleek silhouette, refined brown and burgundy shade options and a classic design, this tote bag fits all the criteria.
The bag itself emulates a bowling bag with the curved shape featured on both the front and back panels. Whilst the silhouette is structured, the suede fabric brings an ease that makes the bag feel less formal and more ready for everyday outings. One detail that adds to the premium feel is that the handles are secured from the inside of the bag, maintaining the paired-back look of the bag that feels reminiscent of a rarer The Row Margaux bag design.
With the popularity (and scarcity) of the Margaux bag, various designers have created their own interpretations from the COS Bowling Bag to the H&M tote, but with trending shades and a £66 price tag, I'd definitely move quickly if you're looking to add the ASOS Design tote to your collection.
Keep scrolling to shop the ASOS Design Suede Bowler Tote Bag and shop more bestselling bags.
Shop the ASOS Design Suede Bowler Tote Bag
Shop More Bestselling Bags
There's plenty of shades to choose from, but the brown suede is a personal favourite of mine.
A bowling bag I'd happily add to my collection.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
