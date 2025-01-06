I Predict This £66 Designer-Passing Bag Will Sell Out By This Weekend

With almost a decade of working in the fashion industry under my belt, I've developed a kind of sixth sense when it comes to the pieces that will sell out next. For years I've watched new-in items soar in popularity and spent hours refreshing in case of a restock, and now I'm able to predict the next best-selling items as soon as they appear in the new arrivals section. On my morning scroll of the new-in buys at some of our favourite retailers, my eye was caught by an expensive-looking tote bag that is destined to go out of stock as quickly as it arrived. Let me introduce you to the ASOS Design Suede Bowler Tote.

There are particular details I look out for when predicting the next sell-out piece. First, a refined design, in-line fashion's current love for paired-back minimalist pieces. Next, an anti-trend edge, void of bells and whistles that can quickly date is key in making it a worthwhile addition to any wardrobe. Finally, a colourway that feels current and highly wearable. With a sleek silhouette, refined brown and burgundy shade options and a classic design, this tote bag fits all the criteria.

The bag itself emulates a bowling bag with the curved shape featured on both the front and back panels. Whilst the silhouette is structured, the suede fabric brings an ease that makes the bag feel less formal and more ready for everyday outings. One detail that adds to the premium feel is that the handles are secured from the inside of the bag, maintaining the paired-back look of the bag that feels reminiscent of a rarer The Row Margaux bag design.

With the popularity (and scarcity) of the Margaux bag, various designers have created their own interpretations from the COS Bowling Bag to the H&M tote, but with trending shades and a £66 price tag, I'd definitely move quickly if you're looking to add the ASOS Design tote to your collection.

Keep scrolling to shop the ASOS Design Suede Bowler Tote Bag and shop more bestselling bags.

Shop the ASOS Design Suede Bowler Tote Bag

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Suede Bowler Tote Bag in Chocolate £66 SHOP NOW Deep brown always feels so premium.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Suede Bowler Tote Bag in Burgundy £66 SHOP NOW A trending shade.

Shop More Bestselling Bags

COS Studio Bowling Bag - Leather £225 SHOP NOW Yes, it's back in stock!

The Row Soft Margaux 17 Bag in Leather £5190 SHOP NOW The bag at the top of my wish list.

Arket Leather Tote £279 SHOP NOW Practical and sleek in equal measure.

H&M Tote Bag £38 SHOP NOW Destined to be your companion for office days or weekends alike.

DeMellier The Midi New York | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth £445 SHOP NOW There's plenty of shades to choose from, but the brown suede is a personal favourite of mine.

Prada Re-Nylon and Leather Medium Top-Handle Bag With Padlock £2000 SHOP NOW A bowling bag I'd happily add to my collection.

& Other Stories Large Leather Tote £125 SHOP NOW Don't overlook & Other Stories' handbag collection.

ZARA Split Suede Shoulder Bag £229 SHOP NOW There's a lot to love about this bag.