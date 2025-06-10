Lily James Wore the Handbag Brand That's Secretly Giving The Row a Run for Its Money
Whenever the subject of quiet luxury handbags comes up, I always hear the same names mentioned: The Row, Khaite, and Loro Piana. But they're far from your only options if you're looking for a high-quality luxury bag sans logos. I've already written an in-depth report on Strathberry, for instance, and now it's time to turn the spotlight on another favorite of mine: Savette. Lily James carried the brand while on a press tour for her upcoming film, Relay, in New York City yesterday.
"The foundation of each Savette handbag is a timeless, sophisticated silhouette, rendered in exceptional Italian leather," the brand's website explains. "From the convertible strap to the signature hardware, every component is designed to be aesthetically refined and intuitively functional. Each bag is made by hand outside Florence with considered details and thoughtful design." Scroll down to see how Lily James styled the brand and shop my favorite bags for yourself.
On Lily James: Gentle Monster sunglasses; Savette Symmetry Pochette ($1390)
Shop Savette Bags
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
More Elegant Than a Shoulder Bag, More Casual Than a Clutch—the Bag Trend Only Chic People Know About
Now, you do too.
-
So Long, Shoulder Bags—Everyone I Know Is Opting for This Sophisticated '60s Style
According to celebs and the runways, that is.
-
These 28 Summer Accessories Will Work Wonders on Your Basic Jeans-and-Tee Outfit
Raffia totes, shell necklaces, and silk scarves ahead.
-
33 Cool and Classic Handbags Under $500 That Look Triple the Price
Luxe-looking bags for less.
-
Big Bags Are Back—These 10 Totes Prove You Don't Have to Sacrifice Style for Space
These options were handpicked by a group of very fashionable people.
-
Just In: WWW Readers Are Most Interested in These Handbags
A few brands took all the top spots.
-
I Live in NYC—This Is the It Bag Every Fashion Person Is Wearing
A new favorite.
-
Got Taste? Then This Rising It Bag Should Be Your Next Purchase
Don't wait until everyone is carrying one this summer.