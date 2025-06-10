Lily James Wore the Handbag Brand That's Secretly Giving The Row a Run for Its Money

Whenever the subject of quiet luxury handbags comes up, I always hear the same names mentioned: The Row, Khaite, and Loro Piana. But they're far from your only options if you're looking for a high-quality luxury bag sans logos. I've already written an in-depth report on Strathberry, for instance, and now it's time to turn the spotlight on another favorite of mine: Savette. Lily James carried the brand while on a press tour for her upcoming film, Relay, in New York City yesterday.

"The foundation of each Savette handbag is a timeless, sophisticated silhouette, rendered in exceptional Italian leather," the brand's website explains. "From the convertible strap to the signature hardware, every component is designed to be aesthetically refined and intuitively functional. Each bag is made by hand outside Florence with considered details and thoughtful design." Scroll down to see how Lily James styled the brand and shop my favorite bags for yourself.

Lily James wears a Savette handbag with black trousers in NYC

On Lily James: Gentle Monster sunglasses; Savette Symmetry Pochette ($1390)

Shop Savette Bags

Savette Symmetry Pochette

Savette
Symmetry Pochette

Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote
SAVETTE
Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote

The Symmetry 19 Bag
Savette
The Symmetry 19 Bag

Symmetry Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
SAVETTE
Symmetry Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

The Slim Symmetry Pochette Bag
Savette
The Slim Symmetry Pochette Bag

