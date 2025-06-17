The Quietly Cool Handbags Taking Over Seoul (and Your Instagram Feed Next)

When I first touched down in Seoul for the S/S 24 shows, I thought I was prepared: the Pinterest boards, the TikTok rabbit holes, the overstuffed suitcase full of “cool-girl” staples and Olive Young buy list. What I wasn't ready for, though, was the sheer number of jaw-dropping handbags I saw. They weren't just any bags, but a very specific type: softly structured and perfectly slouched or crisp, long-shouldered, east-west silhouettes that felt like the grown-up cousin of the baguette bag. They all felt, elevated, sophisticated, and almost a bit flirty. Korean women weren’t carrying logos the size of dinner plates. Instead, it was all about shape, texture, and that elusive quality we all chase: effortlessness.

Here’s the thing to note about the Korean fashion ecosystem: Seoul doesn’t follow trends; it starts them. Before Western luxury houses were reviving 2000s-era shoulder bags or waxing poetic about quiet luxury, Korean brands were already there, designing bags with clean lines, muted palettes, and an architectural sensibility that felt incredibly now. The local fashion ecosystem prioritizes aesthetic integrity over flashy branding, and handbags are no exception.

Two names kept popping up everywhere I turned: MargeSherwood and Stand Oil. Whether I was in a Gangnam boutique or sipping coffee in Seongsu, someone nearby was carrying one or the other. At the time, they felt like insider secrets. Now? Not so much.

Both brands are making serious moves internationally, with dedicated U.S. campaigns, NYC pop-ups, and a growing list of It-girl fans such as Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin. MargeSherwood brings retro-tinged polish with nods to vintage Prada, while Stand Oil leans into sleek, Scandinavian minimalism with a twist of K-style flair. With price points that don’t induce financial panic in an era of rising designer costs and eye-watering tariffs, they’re tapping into that sweet spot of aspirational but attainable. It's basically the modern shopper’s holy grail.

If you’ve been eyeing a bag that whispers “fashion person” without screaming it from across the room, your search may be over. These Korean brands have officially entered the chat—and your closet might be next.

MargeSherwood is like the effortlessly cool girl in your friend group who always wears vintage Prada and somehow never looks overdressed. Founded in 2016 by designer duo Sungeun Um and Soonyoung Kim, the label has become a cult classic with Korean idols and overseas fashion influencers, in large part because of the brand's purses.

Think '90s silhouettes (hello, baguette bags!) in glossy, croc-embossed textures and deep jewel tones that feel both nostalgic and forward. Its Soft Baguette bag—yes, the one that's all over Korean fashion editorials—is a personal favorite: sleek, subtly curved, and versatile enough to go from work meetings to martinis. The current lineup is full of trending styles—structured mini bags, top handles, and those long, lean shoulder bags that tuck perfectly under a wool coat.

MargeSherwood loves to play with texture—crinkled leather, matte nubuck, the occasional high-gloss croc-embossed moment. They sit at a slightly higher price point than other Korean handbag brands, but once you try them for yourself, you'll notice the quality. I tried on the brand's bowling bag, the hobos, and the belted hobo, and honestly, choosing was a deeply personal crisis. They give total “I know fashion, but I’m not trying too hard” energy, which is exactly the vibe I’m chasing too.

Notable styles: Boston bag, Soft Baguette bag, and the Large Hobo bag

Price point: MargeSherwood's handbags typically range from $200 to $600, depending on the style, material, and retailer.

Shop MargeSherwood Bags

Stand Oil is one of those brands that quietly sneak into your wardrobe and suddenly become the only thing you reach for. I first discovered it on TikTok back in 2022—weeks before I went to Seoul, South Korea, for fashion week in September 2022. After making the trek to the trendy Seongsu-dong neighborhood to visit the brand's flagship store, I found out they were closed for remodeling. My hopes and dreams were crushed back then, but after hearing about the brand's expansion into the United States earlier this spring with its New York City pop-up, I knew it would be the perfect time to try it IRL. Let me say: I'm not disappointed.

Its designs are clean and sculptural and feel way more expensive than they are—which, let’s be honest, is the holy grail. What I love most is how Stand Oil balances minimalism with a kind of understated flair; its color palette is all muted earth tones, creamy ivories, and dusty sage greens, which pair perfectly with both a tailored blazer and a vintage tee. Its Chubby Bag is the brand's major standout—it’s got this cool, puffy structure that instantly pulls an outfit together. It's also leaning hard into trending silhouettes like baguette and crescent shapes, but everything still feels timeless, not try-hard. I walked out with five bags and zero regrets.

For anyone who's into that effortlessly polished, Scandinavian-meets-Seoul aesthetic, Stand Oil delivers major quiet luxury energy without draining your bank account. Honestly, if The Row had a Gen Z cousin with an eye for detail and a smaller price tag, it would be this brand.

Notable styles: Chubby bag, More Baguette bag, and the Square Low bag

Price range: Stand Oil offers a budget-friendlier range, with prices typically between $60 and $120.

Shop Stand Oil Bags