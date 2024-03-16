I Usually Wear Trousers, But This Fun Skirt Trend Is Tempting Me Away From Them

As winter makes its graceful exit and spring eagerly tiptoes in, I find myself looking for small ways to bring some of that new-season anticipation into my wardrobe. Whilst floral prints and pastel hues perennially dominate this season, this year, there's a glimmering contender vying for the spotlight: the silver skirt.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera)

This captivating piece has been making waves on the runways and gracing the ensembles of celebrities and fashion insiders alike, cementing its status as a hot-ticket item for the months ahead. Skirts are big this season, this we know—runway analysts at Tagwalk confirm that there were 18% more skirts in the S/S 24 collections than there were for S/S 23. Still, of all the skirt trends we’ve seen as a consequence, the silver skirt is, in my opinion, the most exciting.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Carven)

On the S/S 24 runways, the silver skirt’s prominence was clear, as designers seamlessly integrated this metallic marvel into their collections. Seen at Carolina Herrera, Carven and Coperni, the silver skirt emerged as a true standout that was styled in so many ways.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Coperni)

Carolina Herrera's interpretation exuded sophistication, marrying a sequin midi with something many of us would consider a wardrobe basic—a relaxed-fit cotton button-down in a contrasting black hue. At Carven, a gunmetal silver skirt was paired with a matching short-sleeved shirt to create a pulled-together co-ord option that would work for any evening occasion. Meanwhile, Coperni took a more whimsical approach, pairing its herringbone sequin midi with a mohair-textured knit, creating an interesting texture clash and presenting us with a more low-key silver-skirt styling option.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As if I needed any further persuasion, some of my favourite fashion icons have sealed the deal. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently graced the streets of Paris wearing a chic tulle skirt with ornate silver embellishments, whilst street style star Nathalie Fanj effortlessly rocked the trend with a white button-down and Mary Janes. And let's not forget Fer Millán Delaroiere's showstopping sequinned maxi, which left me pretty much breathless.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, silver skirts are trending hard right now, but I do think this piece has the power to stick around beyond spring 2024. Not only will it come in handy for wedding season, but before you know it, it’ll be time to start thinking about those all-important party outfits once again. With so much style inspiration, adding this trending skirt to my wardrobe is proving a tempting prospect.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've spent the better part of my afternoon incorporating silver skirt outfits into my spring fashion mood board and looking through all the best iterations, and it turns out the market is full of them. Keep scrolling to see all the options currently sitting in my virtual baskets until I decide which I’m committing to.

Shop My Favourite Silver Skirts:

Mango Metallic Midi Skirt £46 SHOP NOW One that looks much more expensive than it is.

BERNADETTE Bernard Asymmetric Sequined Taffeta Mini Skirt £455 SHOP NOW Miniskirts are still going strong this season.

LA LIGNE Sequined Tulle Midi Skirt £340 SHOP NOW I'm getting The Great Gatsby vibes.

COS Coated-Denim Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW I've been on the hunt for the perfect denim maxi skirt for my 5'6" figure—this just might be it.

Prada Lamé Midi Skirt £1650 SHOP NOW All I need is the matching top and I'm good to go.

Shop the matching Metallic Knit Crop Top (£790).

Arket Leather Mini Skirt £179 SHOP NOW Wear with sheer black tights for extra insulation.

BOTTEGA VENETA Intrecciato Metallic Crinkled-Leather Skirt £4210 SHOP NOW A silver skirt in Bottega Veneta's signature leather weave? Incredible.

Staud Oaklyn Metallic Faux Leather Midi Skirt £285 SHOP NOW The front slit does it for me.

Karen Millen Metallic Faux Leather Midi Skirt £79 £61 SHOP NOW Proof that all you need to make a silver skirt work is a black top.

& Other Stories Sequinned Midi-Length Pencil Skirt £95 SHOP NOW For those who like to pack on the glitz.

IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE Borthwick Sequined Tulle Mini Skirt £292 SHOP NOW I'm picturing this with a white button-down and slingbacks.