I Just Re-Created Rochelle Humes's Expensive-Looking Outfit With These Elegant High-Street Buys
As a fashion writer I spend a lot of my time dissecting celebrity looks and the influences behind them. Nothing peps me up like spotting an archival look at a red carpet, or seeing a runway item freshly interpreted at an event. Still, as enchanted as I am by the glamorous side of fashion, I'm equally interested in the personal style of the stars—particularly those with access to the latest and greatest buys.
Totally obsessed with celebrity style I have a few firm favourites that I check in on frequently to see what they're reaching for across the seasons, and singer and presenter Rochelle Humes is one that I keep coming back to.
Having cultivated an enviable wardrobe of classic items, Humes is often my template for new-season styling inspiration—and this week is no different. Stepping out in London, Humes wore a simple outfit but one that's drenched in sophistication. Skirting a simple tee or tank, Humes selected an elegant boat-neck top in a light cream shade to form the base of her look. Pairing this pretty top with a trending trouser, she then reached for a chocolate brown pair that fell loosely around her legs, creating a relaxed silhouette.
Elevating her style with a sleek handbag pairing, Humes tapped in to one of the biggest bag trends of the year. Styling a top handle bag in a deep merlot shade, Humes' asserted that the burgundy bag trend is only just getting started.
Whilst Humes' outfit is pared back on paper, it's precisely the simplicity of the look that makes it feel so expensive. With a focus on cut and expensive-looking shades, the her evening outfit demonstrates exactly why she's a style icon to so many (myself included).
Whilst I'm sure that several of Humes's items will come with a hefty price tag—her burgundy Hermès Birkin bag is a key indicator that she has expensive taste—the classicness of each item makes it easy to re-create the look at just about any price point. Inspired to do just that, I've found near-identical matches for her chic evening look. Read on to discover and shop Rochelle Humes's style below.
SHOP ROCHELLE HUMES'S BROWN TROUSER OUTFIT HERE:
Chunky hoops will never go out of style.
SHOP BOAT NECK TOPS:
SHOP BROWN TROUSERS:
These comfortable trousers will become your most reached for pair.
SHOP BURGUNDY BAGS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
