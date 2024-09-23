I Just Re-Created Rochelle Humes's Expensive-Looking Outfit With These Elegant High-Street Buys

As a fashion writer I spend a lot of my time dissecting celebrity looks and the influences behind them. Nothing peps me up like spotting an archival look at a red carpet, or seeing a runway item freshly interpreted at an event. Still, as enchanted as I am by the glamorous side of fashion, I'm equally interested in the personal style of the stars—particularly those with access to the latest and greatest buys.

Totally obsessed with celebrity style I have a few firm favourites that I check in on frequently to see what they're reaching for across the seasons, and singer and presenter Rochelle Humes is one that I keep coming back to.

Having cultivated an enviable wardrobe of classic items, Humes is often my template for new-season styling inspiration—and this week is no different. Stepping out in London, Humes wore a simple outfit but one that's drenched in sophistication. Skirting a simple tee or tank, Humes selected an elegant boat-neck top in a light cream shade to form the base of her look. Pairing this pretty top with a trending trouser, she then reached for a chocolate brown pair that fell loosely around her legs, creating a relaxed silhouette.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Elevating her style with a sleek handbag pairing, Humes tapped in to one of the biggest bag trends of the year. Styling a top handle bag in a deep merlot shade, Humes' asserted that the burgundy bag trend is only just getting started.

Whilst Humes' outfit is pared back on paper, it's precisely the simplicity of the look that makes it feel so expensive. With a focus on cut and expensive-looking shades, the her evening outfit demonstrates exactly why she's a style icon to so many (myself included).

Whilst I'm sure that several of Humes's items will come with a hefty price tag—her burgundy Hermès Birkin bag is a key indicator that she has expensive taste—the classicness of each item makes it easy to re-create the look at just about any price point. Inspired to do just that, I've found near-identical matches for her chic evening look. Read on to discover and shop Rochelle Humes's style below.

SHOP ROCHELLE HUMES'S BROWN TROUSER OUTFIT HERE:

Reformation Dusk Knit Top £58 SHOP NOW This also comes in seven other shades.

& Other Stories Wide Press-Crease Trousers £77 SHOP NOW In my opinion, brown trousers are an autumn essential.

JW Pei Elise Large Top Handle Bag £110 SHOP NOW This is large enough to store your daily essentials.

MANGO Cocodrile Kitten Shoe £46 SHOP NOW Mock croc detailing is set to be a major trend this autumn.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Deia Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings £150 SHOP NOW Chunky hoops will never go out of style.

SHOP BOAT NECK TOPS:

H&M Boat-Neck Top £10 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

Weekday Annie Boatneck Sleeveless Top £16 SHOP NOW Style with a miniskirt or pair with baggy jeans.

Mango Boat-Neck Top £16 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light cream shade.

SHOP BROWN TROUSERS:

Marks & Spencer Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW These come in five different lengths.

Mango Straight Trousers With Elastic Waist £50 SHOP NOW These comfortable trousers will become your most reached for pair.

COS Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers £85 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

SHOP BURGUNDY BAGS:

Arket Crescent Shoulder Bag £189 SHOP NOW Add a splash of colour to your look in a low-key way.

By Anthropologie Asymmetrical Buckle Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.