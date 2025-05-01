Hold the Flip Flops—This Sandals Trend Set to Replace Them This Summer

Flip flops will never go out of style, but this trending alternative feels so fresh for summer 2025.

Influencer wears red rope sandals.
(Image credit: @francescasaffari,@barbarasantiago.r, Launchmetrics)
While clothing trends seem to move at breakneck speed, sandal trends tend to tread a more leisurely path. Every now and then, however, a fresh sandal style breaks through the noise, breathing new life into our summer wardrobes. And with the sun finally making a more consistent appearance, I’ve found myself eager to refresh my sandal collection. At the top of my wishlist? Rope sandals.

Influencer wears red rope sandals.

(Image credit: @barbarasantiago.r)

Casual yet full of character, rope sandals balance laid-back ease with a playful flair, due to the textured straps detailing that weaves around the foot, adding a subtle nautical twist, while cushioned footbed and utilitarian design keep them rooted in practicality.

Though available in a rainbow of shades, it’s the red versions that are getting a lot of love this season. Just enough to lift an outfit, without overpowering it, this impactful trend offers an easy way to weave contrast into your everyday rotation.

Influencer wears red rope sandals.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

A spirited alternative to the black leather flip-flops that have dominated our feeds for the past few summers, rope sandals offer a welcome dose of charm and personality.

Influencer wears rope sandals.

(Image credit: @monikh)

While they might feel like a fresh trend for summer 2025, they’ve been quietly building momentum for a little while now. Miu Miu pioneered the trend with their spring/summer 2024 runway show—unsurprisingly, a full year ahead of the curve.

Model wears rope sandals on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Model wears rope sandals on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 runway.

Versatile and easy to style, rope sandals work just as well with floaty dresses and skirts as they do with cut-off shorts, relaxed denim or breezy linen trousers. Ready to get ahead of the trend? Scroll on to shop the rope sandals fashion people will be slipping into this summer.

SHOP ROPE SANDALS:

Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals
Miu Miu
Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals

Be quick—these are well on their way to selling out.

Rope Detail Flat Sandals
Hush
Rope Detail Flat Sandals

Style with with a billowy or skirt or pair with breezy linen trousers.

Asos Design Fillipa Rope-Tie Flat Sandals in Red and Navy
Asos Design
Fillipa Rope-Tie Flat Sandals in Red and Navy

Shop these while they're on sale.

Woven Leather Sandals
St. Agni
Woven Leather Sandals

I always come back to St. Agni when I'm in the market for chic summer sandals.

Boat Sandal With Nautical Color Ropes
Bimba Y Lola
Boat Sandal With Nautical Colour Ropes

Tie the straps up over your trousers to give your look a relaxed, boho energy.

Genesis Packable Sport Sandals
Free People
Genesis Packable Sport Sandals

While I love these in the red, they also come in simple cream and black.

Tropical Rope Embellished Raffia Sandals
Aquazzura
Tropical Rope Embellished Raffia Sandals

Between the stud detailing and the rope design, these feel like a cult-buy in the making.

Waltee Leather Espadrille Sandals
Isabel Marant
Waltee Leather Espadrille Sandals

The subtle wash of pink adds a lightness that makes these perfect for high-summer styling.

