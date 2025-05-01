Hold the Flip Flops—This Sandals Trend Set to Replace Them This Summer
Flip flops will never go out of style, but this trending alternative feels so fresh for summer 2025.
While clothing trends seem to move at breakneck speed, sandal trends tend to tread a more leisurely path. Every now and then, however, a fresh sandal style breaks through the noise, breathing new life into our summer wardrobes. And with the sun finally making a more consistent appearance, I’ve found myself eager to refresh my sandal collection. At the top of my wishlist? Rope sandals.
Casual yet full of character, rope sandals balance laid-back ease with a playful flair, due to the textured straps detailing that weaves around the foot, adding a subtle nautical twist, while cushioned footbed and utilitarian design keep them rooted in practicality.
Though available in a rainbow of shades, it’s the red versions that are getting a lot of love this season. Just enough to lift an outfit, without overpowering it, this impactful trend offers an easy way to weave contrast into your everyday rotation.
A spirited alternative to the black leather flip-flops that have dominated our feeds for the past few summers, rope sandals offer a welcome dose of charm and personality.
While they might feel like a fresh trend for summer 2025, they’ve been quietly building momentum for a little while now. Miu Miu pioneered the trend with their spring/summer 2024 runway show—unsurprisingly, a full year ahead of the curve.
Model wears rope sandals on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 runway.
Versatile and easy to style, rope sandals work just as well with floaty dresses and skirts as they do with cut-off shorts, relaxed denim or breezy linen trousers. Ready to get ahead of the trend? Scroll on to shop the rope sandals fashion people will be slipping into this summer.
SHOP ROPE SANDALS:
Style with with a billowy or skirt or pair with breezy linen trousers.
I always come back to St. Agni when I'm in the market for chic summer sandals.
Tie the straps up over your trousers to give your look a relaxed, boho energy.
While I love these in the red, they also come in simple cream and black.
Between the stud detailing and the rope design, these feel like a cult-buy in the making.
The subtle wash of pink adds a lightness that makes these perfect for high-summer styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
