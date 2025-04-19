Each summer, a new designer sandal emerges as a hot-ticket item—one that has fashion people across the globe adding their names to wait lists and forming IRL queues to get their hands on a pair. Previous seasons have seen Chanel's iconic double velcro straps sell out across the board, with hopeful customers even purchasing tickets to get through Heathrow Airport security to snag a pair in the Terminal 5 boutique. Others have been dominated by Chloé's Woody slider sandals, which I also think will be popular this season. However, of all the designer pairs out there, all signs point to Miu Miu's sandals being the most sought after of 2025.

If we’ve spent any time together, you probably already know where I stand: Miu Miu makes the best pieces, period. I’m forever waxing lyrical about my favourite designer brand, and as temperatures rise and our wardrobes shift accordingly, it’s Miu Miu's standout sandal collection that’s inspiring me—and many other shoppers—right now.

Why Are Miu Miu Sandals So Popular?

Miu Miu itself is enjoying a huge surge in popularity right now; data-driven shopping platform Lyst has proclaimed Miu Miu the Hottest Brand in the World for several seasons now, determining this based on searches for and social engagement surrounding the brand. By proxy, its pieces are some of the most sought after at the moment, too, with bags and shoes, including sandals, proving to be of a particular interest to designer shoppers.

Sitting perfectly between daring and wearable, Miu Miu’s sandals offer something few brands manage to strike: the balance between pushing boundaries and remaining utterly wearable. The latest collection is no exception. It nods to faithful favourites that have served us season after season—yes, we’re still talking about fisherman sandals—while introducing fresh silhouettes that feel like instant icons in the making, creating a line-up that appeals to minimalists, maximalists and everyone in between.

It’s little wonder the label is a longstanding celebrity favourite. Case in point: Elle Fanning stepping out in a pair of Miu Miu rope sandals (yes, they're still available to shop). That look has lived rent-free in my mind ever since.

How Much Do Miu Miu Sandals Cost?

With prices ranging from £630 to £910, Miu Miu's sandals are true investment pieces—designed to be worn season after season.

Are Miu Miu Sandals Worth It?

Thanks to a wide range of timeless, anti-trend styles, Miu Miu's sandals are less prone to quickly dating, making them a reliable choice you'll return to for years to come. More statement pairs carry the kudos of having such a covetable designer name and that in itself can be enough to ensure a healthy resale value should you ever decide to part with them. As always, determining whether a purchase is "worth it" is completely subjective—the only way you'll know is when you see them for yourself.

Whether you're seeking something sleek and sculptural or cool and casual, Miu Miu has a sandal to anchor every summer outfit. And with warmer days just around the corner, now is the perfect time to invest.

Scroll on to shop our favourite Miu Miu sandals before they sell out.

Shop the Best Miu Miu Sandals

1. Fisherman Sandals

Style Notes: Miu Miu’s fisherman sandals strike the perfect balance between utilitarian and refined, thanks to a slim sole detail and softly ruched heel that lend a streamlined, elegant feel—steering clear of bulkiness. Rendered in rich brown and warm tan hues, these chic flats are as comfortable as they are covetable and they won’t stay in stock for long.

Miu Miu Ruches Nappa Leather Fisherman's Sandals £810 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Miu Miu Ruches Nappa Leather Fisherman's Sandals £810 SHOP NOW The thick strap detailing ensures a comfortable stride.

Miu Miu Fisherman Platform Sandals £580 SHOP NOW There's also a playful platform pair if that's more your vibe.

2. Slider Sandals

Style Notes: Arguably the sleekest slippers on the market, Miu Miu’s sliders channel a laid-back ease with just the right touch of polish—making them surprisingly versatile across a wide range of outfits. This season, it’s the canvas pairs complete with puffed-up Miu Miu branding that have captured my attention.

Miu Miu Canvas and Leather Slides £710 SHOP NOW These comfortable slip-on shoes will quickly become a summer staple.

Miu Miu Matelassé Nappa Leather Slides £750 SHOP NOW Featuring the brand's iconic Matelassé qulited finish, anyone in the know will recognise these a mile off.

Miu Miu Crochet Knit Slides £1010 SHOP NOW Embrace the best of summer with a cute crochet pair.

3. Clog Sandals

Style Notes: That's right, you have Miu Miu to thank for the clog revival this season, making them the need-to-know shoe style of the summer. My pick is the brand's refined suede pair—take cues from the runway and pair them with logo-adorned Miu Miu socks when temperatures dip.

Miu Miu Faded Suede Clogs £630 SHOP NOW Clogs might just be my favourite sandal trend of the summer.

Miu Miu Patent Leather Clogs £630 SHOP NOW The glossy black finish will add an elevated element to your summer styling.

Miu Miu Patent Leather Clogs £630 SHOP NOW Although bright, this shade of red is widely considered to be timeless and trend-proof.

4. Heeled Sandals

Style Notes: Heeled sandals have always held a top spot in my wardrobe, so it’s no surprise that Miu Miu’s latest iterations demanded a closer look. From the brand’s now-iconic strappy styles—firm celebrity favourites—to sleek, backless heels, these are the pairs setting the tone for summer dressing.

Miu Miu Patent Leather Sandals With Buckles £870 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's buckle sandals are a fashion person's favourites.

Miu Miu Matelassé Nappa Leather Slides £840 SHOP NOW I love wearing cream shoes to brighten up a darker summer look.

Miu Miu Patent Leather Sandals £900 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

5. Thong Sandals

Style Notes: The comfort! The ease! Thong sandals are my go-to throughout the summer months and Miu Miu’s playful spin on the enduring silhouette has only deepened my affinity for the brand. Effortless yet elevated, they capture everything I want in a warm-weather shoe.

Miu Miu Two-Tone Patent Leather Mary Jane Thong Sandals £820 SHOP NOW While I love these in a chocolate brown, they also come in a vibrant orange shade.

Miu Miu Leather Thong Sandals With Buckle £910 SHOP NOW Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long,