It's Official—This Is the Designer Sandal Every Fashion Person Has Their Eye on for Summer
From fisherman sandals to elegant clogs, read on to discover the best Miu Miu sandals that every fashion person and editor wants for summer 2025.
Each summer, a new designer sandal emerges as a hot-ticket item—one that has fashion people across the globe adding their names to wait lists and forming IRL queues to get their hands on a pair. Previous seasons have seen Chanel's iconic double velcro straps sell out across the board, with hopeful customers even purchasing tickets to get through Heathrow Airport security to snag a pair in the Terminal 5 boutique. Others have been dominated by Chloé's Woody slider sandals, which I also think will be popular this season. However, of all the designer pairs out there, all signs point to Miu Miu's sandals being the most sought after of 2025.
If we’ve spent any time together, you probably already know where I stand: Miu Miu makes the best pieces, period. I’m forever waxing lyrical about my favourite designer brand, and as temperatures rise and our wardrobes shift accordingly, it’s Miu Miu's standout sandal collection that’s inspiring me—and many other shoppers—right now.
Why Are Miu Miu Sandals So Popular?
Miu Miu itself is enjoying a huge surge in popularity right now; data-driven shopping platform Lyst has proclaimed Miu Miu the Hottest Brand in the World for several seasons now, determining this based on searches for and social engagement surrounding the brand. By proxy, its pieces are some of the most sought after at the moment, too, with bags and shoes, including sandals, proving to be of a particular interest to designer shoppers.
Sitting perfectly between daring and wearable, Miu Miu’s sandals offer something few brands manage to strike: the balance between pushing boundaries and remaining utterly wearable. The latest collection is no exception. It nods to faithful favourites that have served us season after season—yes, we’re still talking about fisherman sandals—while introducing fresh silhouettes that feel like instant icons in the making, creating a line-up that appeals to minimalists, maximalists and everyone in between.
It’s little wonder the label is a longstanding celebrity favourite. Case in point: Elle Fanning stepping out in a pair of Miu Miu rope sandals (yes, they're still available to shop). That look has lived rent-free in my mind ever since.
How Much Do Miu Miu Sandals Cost?
With prices ranging from £630 to £910, Miu Miu's sandals are true investment pieces—designed to be worn season after season.
Are Miu Miu Sandals Worth It?
Thanks to a wide range of timeless, anti-trend styles, Miu Miu's sandals are less prone to quickly dating, making them a reliable choice you'll return to for years to come. More statement pairs carry the kudos of having such a covetable designer name and that in itself can be enough to ensure a healthy resale value should you ever decide to part with them. As always, determining whether a purchase is "worth it" is completely subjective—the only way you'll know is when you see them for yourself.
Whether you're seeking something sleek and sculptural or cool and casual, Miu Miu has a sandal to anchor every summer outfit. And with warmer days just around the corner, now is the perfect time to invest.
Scroll on to shop our favourite Miu Miu sandals before they sell out.
Shop the Best Miu Miu Sandals
1. Fisherman Sandals
Style Notes: Miu Miu’s fisherman sandals strike the perfect balance between utilitarian and refined, thanks to a slim sole detail and softly ruched heel that lend a streamlined, elegant feel—steering clear of bulkiness. Rendered in rich brown and warm tan hues, these chic flats are as comfortable as they are covetable and they won’t stay in stock for long.
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
The thick strap detailing ensures a comfortable stride.
2. Slider Sandals
Style Notes: Arguably the sleekest slippers on the market, Miu Miu’s sliders channel a laid-back ease with just the right touch of polish—making them surprisingly versatile across a wide range of outfits. This season, it’s the canvas pairs complete with puffed-up Miu Miu branding that have captured my attention.
These comfortable slip-on shoes will quickly become a summer staple.
Featuring the brand's iconic Matelassé qulited finish, anyone in the know will recognise these a mile off.
3. Clog Sandals
Style Notes: That's right, you have Miu Miu to thank for the clog revival this season, making them the need-to-know shoe style of the summer. My pick is the brand's refined suede pair—take cues from the runway and pair them with logo-adorned Miu Miu socks when temperatures dip.
The glossy black finish will add an elevated element to your summer styling.
Although bright, this shade of red is widely considered to be timeless and trend-proof.
4. Heeled Sandals
Style Notes: Heeled sandals have always held a top spot in my wardrobe, so it’s no surprise that Miu Miu’s latest iterations demanded a closer look. From the brand’s now-iconic strappy styles—firm celebrity favourites—to sleek, backless heels, these are the pairs setting the tone for summer dressing.
Miu Miu's buckle sandals are a fashion person's favourites.
I love wearing cream shoes to brighten up a darker summer look.
5. Thong Sandals
Style Notes: The comfort! The ease! Thong sandals are my go-to throughout the summer months and Miu Miu’s playful spin on the enduring silhouette has only deepened my affinity for the brand. Effortless yet elevated, they capture everything I want in a warm-weather shoe.
While I love these in a chocolate brown, they also come in a vibrant orange shade.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
