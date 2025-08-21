Every season, there's at least one shoe trend that takes over my social media feed, and lately, I can't stop seeing crochet flats everywhere. They have that effortless, handcrafted look that feels like you stumbled upon them in a cute boutique during your vacation to the South of France. This undiscovered shoe style has teleported straight to the sidewalks of New York, and after giving just one pair a try, I instantly became obsessed and wanted to learn more. I walked miles in my crochet flats and was shocked by their durability and comfort, so naturally, I had to try them all and find out which styles are the most versatile and chic… for research purposes, of course. It certainly was not for my own entertainment.
I slipped into a few pairs to test them out in my own day-to-day routine and have been pleasantly surprised. With each style, I asked myself a few questions. Are they comfortable? Do they hold up beyond just being photogenic? Most importantly, would I actually reach for them again? Ahead, read my full breakdown of the crochet-flats trend, including what I loved and what surprised me.
If you've been a big fan of the mesh-flats trend, your next move should be investing in this crochet pair from Reformation. It came out in a similar design to the crochet flats that I've been seeing everywhere except the netted knit fabric resembles a crochet texture in the best way. At first glance, I feared slipping into these shoes after having tried so many uncomfortable pairs, but they were so soft and comfortable I didn't want to take them off. I styled them in a "Saturday in NYC" kind of way with a cute top and extra-baggy jeans.
Shop the crochet flats:
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat
If you're looking for shoes that have a statement-making, Barbie doll–pink vibe, you must start with this pair of crochet flats. This is a style that comes in eighteen colorways—18. These shoes have the look of crochet flats but are made out of high-quality leather, making them a smart purchase you won't regret. Style them with every fun dress you have left in your closet this summer, and you'll have no regrets.
Shop the crochet flats:
Larroudé
Verona Macrame Ballet Flat
These shoes inspired me to write this story and are a very similar style to the Magda Butrym shoes that I have had my eye on for months. If anyone is going to make good crochet flats, it's this brand. The texture and intricate details have an artisanal flair and are reminiscent of what it would be like to discover a pair of shoes like this during a destination trip at a hidden boutique. My next shoe crush is definitely going to be the brand's crochet take on party heels.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.