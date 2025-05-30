Before You Invest In Mesh Flats, Consider the Newer Version I Keep Seeing Fashion Girls in Lisbon and Miami Wearing
Copenhagen, New York, and Barcelona, too.
For the last few summers, it's felt like anyone not wearing flip-flops or Adidas Sambas had on mesh or fishnet flats—period. They've dominated the warm-weather shoe market, showing up in every city and vacation destination, styled with linen pants, poplin skirts, cutoff shorts, and more. But, as summer 2025's shoe trends start to take shape, it's becoming quite clear that neither mesh nor fishnet flats have survived the winter, or at least, their iron-tight grasp on our attention has loosened, leaving the door wide open for a new flat sandal and sneaker alternative to move in. In walked crochet flats.
The Merezhyvni flats, from Hvóya, a Ukrainian footwear brand based in Kyiv, really kicked off the crochet ballet flats shoe trend when they went completely viral. They feature a slightly wider toe bed and are hand-crocheted, with each pair taking 20 hours to craft. Tastemakers like Débora Rosa from Lisbon, Brittany Bathgate from London, and Blanca Miró Scrimieri from Barcelona wear them regularly, styling them casually with linen pants, jeans, poplin skirts, and sundresses. After selling out, the shoemaker that sells on Moda Operandi recently restocked, as well as launched a newer version called the Chaotic ballerinas. (Each pair is hand-knitted with a fine crochet hook for 14 hours.)
It hasn't taken long for the fresh flat-shoe trend to take off, with plenty of high and low brands coming out with their own, unique versions of crochet and knit flats. Magda Butrym and Alaïa are on the pricier end, while Zara, Mango, and Reformation have more affordable alternatives. In the middle, are brands like Staud, Alohas, and Toteme. The best part? No two pairs really look the same. From high vamps and Mary-Jane straps to vibrant colors and unique patterns, there's no shortage of options to choose from when shopping for crochet flats.
Scroll down to see how stylish women from around the world are wearing crochet ballet flats right now and shop their favorite pairs.
Crochet ballet flats on Instagram:
Shop 2025's crochet ballet flats shoe trend:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
If You Have Classic Style, I Already Know Your Summer Outfits Will Feature This It Print
It's as timeless as it is "now".
-
I'm 5'4" and Refuse to Wear Bermuda Shorts—5 Bottoms Trends I'm Shopping Instead
Petite person-approved.
-
Stylish Women in Marseille and Cadaqués Swap Out Their Cashmere Sweaters for This Breezier Alt Every Summer
Vintage J.Crew coded.
-
From Saint-Tropez to Sardinia: These 7 Elegant Swimwear Trends Will Be Everywhere
They're at high tide.
-
Fashion People Are Buying These 4 Flat-Shoe Trends at Nordstrom This Summer
Your guide to this season's must-have styles.
-
Fashion People in Their 20s and 50s Wear This Flat-Shoe Trend With Skirts to Look Chic
Hint: It's not loafers.
-
No Hate to the '60s and '80s, But EmRata Just Called the Decade Defining Cool Summer Style
Thanks to Kurt Geiger's latest campaign.
-
Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Suddenly Pairing Ballet Flats With This Anti-Denim Pant Trend?
You probably already own it.