Before You Invest In Mesh Flats, Consider the Newer Version I Keep Seeing Fashion Girls in Lisbon and Miami Wearing

Copenhagen, New York, and Barcelona, too.

Debora Rosa wearing white crochet ballet flats from Hvoya.
(Image credit: @deborabrosa)
By
published
in News

For the last few summers, it's felt like anyone not wearing flip-flops or Adidas Sambas had on mesh or fishnet flats—period. They've dominated the warm-weather shoe market, showing up in every city and vacation destination, styled with linen pants, poplin skirts, cutoff shorts, and more. But, as summer 2025's shoe trends start to take shape, it's becoming quite clear that neither mesh nor fishnet flats have survived the winter, or at least, their iron-tight grasp on our attention has loosened, leaving the door wide open for a new flat sandal and sneaker alternative to move in. In walked crochet flats.

The Merezhyvni flats, from Hvóya, a Ukrainian footwear brand based in Kyiv, really kicked off the crochet ballet flats shoe trend when they went completely viral. They feature a slightly wider toe bed and are hand-crocheted, with each pair taking 20 hours to craft. Tastemakers like Débora Rosa from Lisbon, Brittany Bathgate from London, and Blanca Miró Scrimieri from Barcelona wear them regularly, styling them casually with linen pants, jeans, poplin skirts, and sundresses. After selling out, the shoemaker that sells on Moda Operandi recently restocked, as well as launched a newer version called the Chaotic ballerinas. (Each pair is hand-knitted with a fine crochet hook for 14 hours.)

Brittany Bathgate's crochet flats.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

It hasn't taken long for the fresh flat-shoe trend to take off, with plenty of high and low brands coming out with their own, unique versions of crochet and knit flats. Magda Butrym and Alaïa are on the pricier end, while Zara, Mango, and Reformation have more affordable alternatives. In the middle, are brands like Staud, Alohas, and Toteme. The best part? No two pairs really look the same. From high vamps and Mary-Jane straps to vibrant colors and unique patterns, there's no shortage of options to choose from when shopping for crochet flats.

Scroll down to see how stylish women from around the world are wearing crochet ballet flats right now and shop their favorite pairs.

Crochet ballet flats on Instagram:

Debora Rosa wearing white crochet flats from Hvoya.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Jeanette Madsen wearing white crochet flats from Hvoya.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Cortne Bonilla wearing black crochet flats with trousers and a trench coat.

(Image credit: @cortnebonilla)

Jen Ceballos wearing a bathing suit and black Toteme crochet flats.

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

@majawyh wearing a black blazer, jeans, and black crochet flats.

(Image credit: @majawyh)

Shop 2025's crochet ballet flats shoe trend:

Crochet Ballet Flats
ZARA
Crochet Ballet Flats

These are pretty much guaranteed to sell out by the start of summer.

Merezhyvni Cotton Flats
Hvoya
Merezhyvni Cotton Flats

Moda Operandi just stocked the Merezhyvni flats in red, and I'm obsessed.

Figure Eight Crochet Flats
Free People
Figure Eight Crochet Flats

These also come in chocolate brown. Yum!

Knitted Ballet Flats
TOTEME
Knitted Ballet Flats

I love these bow-detail knitted flats from Toteme. They really hug your feet, almost like a bodycon dress, but shoes.

Kapxumo Women's Crochet Ballet Flats Breathable Follower Ballerina Shoes Round Toe Slip-On Sandals for Casual Work Vacation Beige
Kapxumo
Crochet Ballet Flats

Too cute.

Staud Alba Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Ballet Flats

Staud's been killing it with their flats lately.

Orange Crochet Ballerina
BIMBA Y LOLA
Crochet Ballerina

Orange you glad you bought these crochet Mary-Jane flats?

Square-Toe Crochet Ballet Flats
j.crew
Square-Toe Crochet Ballet Flats

I just got these and can't wait to wear them in Italy this summer.

Hvóya, Chaotic Ballerinas
Hvóya
Chaotic Ballerinas

A work of art.

MANGO, Soft Mesh Shoes
MANGO
Soft Mesh Shoes

These have a cool, sporty touch to them.

Crochet Ballet Flat
Magda Butrym
Crochet Ballet Flat

Luxe!

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

An easy choice.

Crochet Ballet Flats
ALAIA
Crochet Ballet Flats

We all know that when Alaïa makes a flat, it goes viral. These will be no exception.

Oakmoo Brown Mesh Ballet Flats for Women Woven Hollow Beach Ballerina Flats Comfortable Casual Slip on Mary Jane Flats
Oakmoo
Woven Ballet Flats

I'm so into this woven pair.

vivaia, Square-Toe V-Cut Mesh Flats (Margot 2.0)
vivaia
Square-Toe V-Cut Mesh Flats (Margot 2.0)

People swear by these. They have nearly 10,000 reviews and a 4.7 star rating, with comments that star with, "Thank God I found Vivaia shoes!"

Crochet Ballerinas Vanilla
Toteme
Crochet Ballerinas

If you love straw, woven bags, these flats are for you.

Woven Ballet Flats
ZARA
Woven Ballet Flats

Do it. Your feet want you too.

Alohas Rosemary Crochet Cream Espadrilles
Alohas
Rosemary Crochet Cream Espadrilles

I can't believe these are on sale right before summer starts.

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸