This Loafer Colour Is Elegant, Versatile and the Perfect Alternative to Black for Spring
Spring cannot come soon enough, right? It might just be me, but with the days slowly getting longer and the transitional season drawing nearer, I'm already starting to pull together my wardrobe for the upcoming season.
An easy place to start is with my footwear. Whilst it may still be too cold for linen trousers and short-sleeved tees without a jacket, most shoe styles have a much longer lifespan throughout the year and can be worn across (almost) all seasons. Loafers are no exception. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I live in loafers year-round. This usually means black pairs, which are undeniably timeless and chic. However, when the warmer months come around, black loafers become increasingly harder to style with the lighter colours I opt for.
This year, I've been inspired to try out a fresh loafer colour from now throughout spring and well into the summer season. From the super-pale, buttery yellows spotted all over the spring/summer 2025 runways to my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram opting for lighter off-white shades, I'm trying out cream loafers.
Just as versatile as black, cream pairs well with neutrals, bolder shades and prints alike. It's also a lot less stark than white, allowing you to put together a more seamless look. And you certainly don't have to wait until spring or summer to wear them. In fact, paler shades such as cream, ecru and ivory look extremely chic in the colder months. I'll be styling my cream loafers with a matching long wool coat and ecru denim now, and with a poplin skirt and simple tee when spring comes around. The styling possibilities are truly endless.
So, whether you opt for suede or leather, cream is a classic and versatile shade that will go with everything and fit in seamlessly with the lighter palette encouraged by the sun. However, as with any other lighter-coloured item, keeping your cream loafers clean is vital to ensure they last in your wardrobe for as long as possible. I recommend a clear wax and polishing brush for leather and a water-protectant spray for suede.
Scroll on to browse the cream loafers you can wear now and well into next season. Then, take a look at our edit of the best leather and suede care products needed to maintain and extend the lifespan of your loafers.
Shop the Best Cream Loafers:
Gucci loafers are simply Iconic.
This cooler-toned pair is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
The almond-toe silhouette give these an elevated edge.
You'll get so much wear out of these.
The contrast wooden sole makes these feel so elegant.
Ideal to wear with tailoring.
Shop Cream Loafer Care Products:
This care kit contains a cleaner as well as a water-protector spray for your suede loafers.
Opt for a clear wax to work with all of your shoe colours.
