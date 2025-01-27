This Loafer Colour Is Elegant, Versatile and the Perfect Alternative to Black for Spring

Spring cannot come soon enough, right? It might just be me, but with the days slowly getting longer and the transitional season drawing nearer, I'm already starting to pull together my wardrobe for the upcoming season.

An easy place to start is with my footwear. Whilst it may still be too cold for linen trousers and short-sleeved tees without a jacket, most shoe styles have a much longer lifespan throughout the year and can be worn across (almost) all seasons. Loafers are no exception. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I live in loafers year-round. This usually means black pairs, which are undeniably timeless and chic. However, when the warmer months come around, black loafers become increasingly harder to style with the lighter colours I opt for.

This year, I've been inspired to try out a fresh loafer colour from now throughout spring and well into the summer season. From the super-pale, buttery yellows spotted all over the spring/summer 2025 runways to my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram opting for lighter off-white shades, I'm trying out cream loafers.

Annemiek Kessels styles her cream loafers with tonal tailored trousers, a knitted jumper and a trench coat. (Image credit: @ modedamour

Just as versatile as black, cream pairs well with neutrals, bolder shades and prints alike. It's also a lot less stark than white, allowing you to put together a more seamless look. And you certainly don't have to wait until spring or summer to wear them. In fact, paler shades such as cream, ecru and ivory look extremely chic in the colder months. I'll be styling my cream loafers with a matching long wool coat and ecru denim now, and with a poplin skirt and simple tee when spring comes around. The styling possibilities are truly endless.

Marilyn styles her cream loafers with a tan midi skirt and a white button-down shirt. (Image credit: @ nlmarilyn

So, whether you opt for suede or leather, cream is a classic and versatile shade that will go with everything and fit in seamlessly with the lighter palette encouraged by the sun. However, as with any other lighter-coloured item, keeping your cream loafers clean is vital to ensure they last in your wardrobe for as long as possible. I recommend a clear wax and polishing brush for leather and a water-protectant spray for suede.

Dawn Tan styles her cream loafers with black leather trousers, a cream jumper and a black handbag. (Image credit: @ dawn.tan

Scroll on to browse the cream loafers you can wear now and well into next season. Then, take a look at our edit of the best leather and suede care products needed to maintain and extend the lifespan of your loafers.

Shop the Best Cream Loafers:

Gucci Jordaan Loafer in White Patent Leather £810 SHOP NOW Gucci loafers are simply Iconic.

Ralph Lauren Wynnie Suede Loafer £189 SHOP NOW I adore this suede iteration.

Mint Velvet Camille Beige Leather Loafers in Neutral £99 SHOP NOW This cooler-toned pair is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

The Row Cary Loafer in Tofu Leather £1120 SHOP NOW A pair worth investing in.

Charles & Keith Almond-Toe Stitch-Trim Loafers in Chalk £65 SHOP NOW The almond-toe silhouette give these an elevated edge.

Topshop Carter Loafers With Ruched Detail in Off White Crocodile Print £36 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of these.

Tod's Leather Loafers £595 SHOP NOW Style with socks or go without.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Vlogo Signature Embellished Leather Loafers £830 SHOP NOW The contrast wooden sole makes these feel so elegant.

Saint Laurent Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Pearl Smooth Leather £685 SHOP NOW The subtle gold logo is so chic.

Next Forever Comfort Premium Leather With Motionflex Ruched Slim Loafers in Bone £60 SHOP NOW Ideal to wear with tailoring.

MANGO Leather Loafers £110 SHOP NOW Style with denim now and pair with skirts and dresses come spring.

JW Anderson Ruffled Leather Moccasins £500 SHOP NOW Elegant but still fun.

Prada Brushed Leather Monolith Loafers in Desert Beige £950 SHOP NOW This chunkier style is so cool.

Khaite Monroe Satin Loafers £780 SHOP NOW The soft satin makes these more comfortable than a stiff leather pair.

Shop Cream Loafer Care Products:

LEATHER Honey Suede & Nubuck Care Kit £24 SHOP NOW This care kit contains a cleaner as well as a water-protector spray for your suede loafers.

Gentlemen's Hardware Shoe Shine Box £45 SHOP NOW A shoe shine kit is a must for leather styles.

Rhoose Point Remedies Beeswax Leather Cleaner, Conditioner & Restorer £10 SHOP NOW Opt for a clear wax to work with all of your shoe colours.

SULPO Shoe Polish Kit £13 SHOP NOW This polishing kit comes with five brushes.

Dr Martens Clear Leather Care Kit £13 SHOP NOW Dr Martens knows all about maintaining quality leather.