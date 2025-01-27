This Loafer Colour Is Elegant, Versatile and the Perfect Alternative to Black for Spring

Spring cannot come soon enough, right? It might just be me, but with the days slowly getting longer and the transitional season drawing nearer, I'm already starting to pull together my wardrobe for the upcoming season.

An easy place to start is with my footwear. Whilst it may still be too cold for linen trousers and short-sleeved tees without a jacket, most shoe styles have a much longer lifespan throughout the year and can be worn across (almost) all seasons. Loafers are no exception. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I live in loafers year-round. This usually means black pairs, which are undeniably timeless and chic. However, when the warmer months come around, black loafers become increasingly harder to style with the lighter colours I opt for.

This year, I've been inspired to try out a fresh loafer colour from now throughout spring and well into the summer season. From the super-pale, buttery yellows spotted all over the spring/summer 2025 runways to my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram opting for lighter off-white shades, I'm trying out cream loafers.

@modedamour wears cream loafers with tonal tailored trousers, a knitted jumper and trench coat.

Annemiek Kessels styles her cream loafers with tonal tailored trousers, a knitted jumper and a trench coat.

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Just as versatile as black, cream pairs well with neutrals, bolder shades and prints alike. It's also a lot less stark than white, allowing you to put together a more seamless look. And you certainly don't have to wait until spring or summer to wear them. In fact, paler shades such as cream, ecru and ivory look extremely chic in the colder months. I'll be styling my cream loafers with a matching long wool coat and ecru denim now, and with a poplin skirt and simple tee when spring comes around. The styling possibilities are truly endless.

@nlmarilyn wearing cream loafers with a tan midi skirt and a white button up shirt

Marilyn styles her cream loafers with a tan midi skirt and a white button-down shirt.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

So, whether you opt for suede or leather, cream is a classic and versatile shade that will go with everything and fit in seamlessly with the lighter palette encouraged by the sun. However, as with any other lighter-coloured item, keeping your cream loafers clean is vital to ensure they last in your wardrobe for as long as possible. I recommend a clear wax and polishing brush for leather and a water-protectant spray for suede.

@dawn.tan wears cream loafers with black leather trousers, a cream jumper and a black handbag.

Dawn Tan styles her cream loafers with black leather trousers, a cream jumper and a black handbag.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Scroll on to browse the cream loafers you can wear now and well into next season. Then, take a look at our edit of the best leather and suede care products needed to maintain and extend the lifespan of your loafers.

Shop the Best Cream Loafers:

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Jordaan Loafer in White Patent Leather

Gucci loafers are simply Iconic.

Wynnie Suede Loafer
Ralph Lauren
Wynnie Suede Loafer

I adore this suede iteration.

Camille Beige Leather Loafers
Mint Velvet
Camille Beige Leather Loafers in Neutral

This cooler-toned pair is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

The Row, Cary Loafer in Leather
The Row
Cary Loafer in Tofu Leather

A pair worth investing in.

Almond-Toe Stitch-Trim Loafers
Charles & Keith
Almond-Toe Stitch-Trim Loafers in Chalk

The almond-toe silhouette give these an elevated edge.

Topshop Carter Loafers

Topshop
Carter Loafers With Ruched Detail in Off White Crocodile Print

You'll get so much wear out of these. 

Leather Loafers
Tod's
Leather Loafers

Style with socks or go without.

Vlogo Signature Embellished Leather Loafers
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Vlogo Signature Embellished Leather Loafers

The contrast wooden sole makes these feel so elegant.

Women's Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Smooth Leather in Pearl
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Pearl Smooth Leather

The subtle gold logo is so chic.

Bone Standard Fit Forever Comfort® Premium Leather With Motionflex Ruched Slim Loafers
Next
Forever Comfort Premium Leather With Motionflex Ruched Slim Loafers in Bone

Ideal to wear with tailoring. 

Leather Loafers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Leather Loafers

Style with denim now and pair with skirts and dresses come spring.

Ruffled Leather Moccasins
JW Anderson
Ruffled Leather Moccasins

Elegant but still fun. 

Brushed Leather Monolith Loafers
Prada
Brushed Leather Monolith Loafers in Desert Beige

This chunkier style is so cool. 

Monroe Satin Loafers
Khaite
Monroe Satin Loafers

The soft satin makes these more comfortable than a stiff leather pair.

Shop Cream Loafer Care Products:

Leather Honey Suede & Nubuck Care Kit: Cleaner, Protector, Suede Brush & Eraser: Clean, Protect & Restore Shoes, Boots, Uggs, Furniture, Jackets, Bags and Apparel. Safe for Any Color
LEATHER Honey
Suede & Nubuck Care Kit

This care kit contains a cleaner as well as a water-protector spray for your suede loafers.

Gentlemen's Hardware Shoe Shine Box
Gentlemen's Hardware
Shoe Shine Box

A shoe shine kit is a must for leather styles.

Beeswax Leather Cleaner, Conditioner & Restorer 100ml - Cleans, Seals & Protects Leather - 100% Natural Ingredients - Handpoured in Wales Uk - Rich Natural Leather Conditioner
Rhoose Point Remedies
Beeswax Leather Cleaner, Conditioner & Restorer

Opt for a clear wax to work with all of your shoe colours.

Sulpo Shoe Polish Kit - 5-Piece Shoe Polish Cleaning Set - Leather Cleaning Brushes - 2 Brushes Soft Bristles - 2 Shoe Polish Brushes Soft Bristles - 1 Dirt Brush Hard Bristles - Shoe Care
SULPO
Shoe Polish Kit

This polishing kit comes with five brushes.

Dr Martens Clear Leather Care Kit
Dr Martens
Clear Leather Care Kit

Dr Martens knows all about maintaining quality leather.

Explore More:
