The "Boring" Shoe Trend That Makes Every Outfit Look Extremely Elegant

This year there's a fresh shoe trend on the rise that offers all of the elegance of a classic high heel, without any of the discomfort. Loved by the celebrity style set and cropping up all over my social media feeds, of course, I'm talking about the black kitten heel trend.

Whilst the kitten heel might feel very fresh to us in 2024, the hero silhouette has been big news before. Once a go-to amongst fashion people in the 90s, by the late 2000s the elegant trend had fallen out of favour and taller heels were the ones to know. Now, after years in hibernation, the elegant—and comfortable, shoe trend is back on the agenda, and it's never looked better.

In a dark black hue with a sleek micro heel, black kitten heels are far from boring. With an elegant and sophisticated energy that's hard to match the trend styles naturally with a flowing dresses, but looks just as chic when worn with baggy jeans.

Cropping in high street and designer retailers, the elegant shoe trend is becoming one of the season's most prolific.

With outfit elevating credentials that rival high heels, read on to discover our edit of the best black kitten heels to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK KITTEN HEELS:

Arket Slingback Leather Pumps £189 SHOP NOW These elegant heels are destined to sell out quickly.

Loulou Studio Abside Leather Slingback Pumps £415 SHOP NOW Style with a white cotton dress or wear with straight-leg jeans.

Aeyde Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps £345 SHOP NOW The buckle shoe trend is taking off this season.

Toteme Glossed Textured-Leather Mules £460 SHOP NOW Slip-on mules are an easy way to dress up a casual outfit for spring.

& Other Stories Pointed Slingback Pumps £85 SHOP NOW All of the elegance of a classic heel without any of the discomfort.

Mango Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal £36 SHOP NOW Open-toe heels are proving to be one of the season's strongest trends.

Charles & Keith Patent Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps £63 SHOP NOW Style with tights whilst the weather remains chilly.

Manolo Blahnik Turgimod 50 Cutout Leather and Suede Slingback Pumps £745 SHOP NOW A black kitten heel will prove to be one of the most versiltile shoes you own.