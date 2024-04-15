The "Boring" Shoe Trend That Makes Every Outfit Look Extremely Elegant

By Natalie Munro
published

This year there's a fresh shoe trend on the rise that offers all of the elegance of a classic high heel, without any of the discomfort. Loved by the celebrity style set and cropping up all over my social media feeds, of course, I'm talking about the black kitten heel trend.

Whilst the kitten heel might feel very fresh to us in 2024, the hero silhouette has been big news before. Once a go-to amongst fashion people in the 90s, by the late 2000s the elegant trend had fallen out of favour and taller heels were the ones to know. Now, after years in hibernation, the elegant—and comfortable, shoe trend is back on the agenda, and it's never looked better.

Influencer wears black kitten heels.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

In a dark black hue with a sleek micro heel, black kitten heels are far from boring. With an elegant and sophisticated energy that's hard to match the trend styles naturally with a flowing dresses, but looks just as chic when worn with baggy jeans.

Cropping in high street and designer retailers, the elegant shoe trend is becoming one of the season's most prolific.

black kitten heels

(Image credit: @emswells)

With outfit elevating credentials that rival high heels, read on to discover our edit of the best black kitten heels to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK KITTEN HEELS:

Slingback Leather Pumps
Arket
Slingback Leather Pumps

These elegant heels are destined to sell out quickly.

+ Net Sustain Abside Leather Slingback Pumps
Loulou Studio
Abside Leather Slingback Pumps

Style with a white cotton dress or wear with straight-leg jeans.

Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps
Aeyde
Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps

The buckle shoe trend is taking off this season.

+ Net Sustain Glossed Textured-Leather Mules
Toteme
Glossed Textured-Leather Mules

Slip-on mules are an easy way to dress up a casual outfit for spring.

Pointed Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Pointed Slingback Pumps

All of the elegance of a classic heel without any of the discomfort.

Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal - Women
Mango
Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal

Open-toe heels are proving to be one of the season's strongest trends.

heels
Charles & Keith
Patent Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps

Style with tights whilst the weather remains chilly.

Turgimod 50 Cutout Leather and Suede Slingback Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Turgimod 50 Cutout Leather and Suede Slingback Pumps

A black kitten heel will prove to be one of the most versiltile shoes you own.

Marfa Glossed-Leather Mules
Khaite
Marfa Glossed-Leather Mules

These feature exaggerated square toes and slanted heels for a sculptural effect.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

