The "Boring" Shoe Trend That Makes Every Outfit Look Extremely Elegant
This year there's a fresh shoe trend on the rise that offers all of the elegance of a classic high heel, without any of the discomfort. Loved by the celebrity style set and cropping up all over my social media feeds, of course, I'm talking about the black kitten heel trend.
Whilst the kitten heel might feel very fresh to us in 2024, the hero silhouette has been big news before. Once a go-to amongst fashion people in the 90s, by the late 2000s the elegant trend had fallen out of favour and taller heels were the ones to know. Now, after years in hibernation, the elegant—and comfortable, shoe trend is back on the agenda, and it's never looked better.
In a dark black hue with a sleek micro heel, black kitten heels are far from boring. With an elegant and sophisticated energy that's hard to match the trend styles naturally with a flowing dresses, but looks just as chic when worn with baggy jeans.
Cropping in high street and designer retailers, the elegant shoe trend is becoming one of the season's most prolific.
With outfit elevating credentials that rival high heels, read on to discover our edit of the best black kitten heels to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK KITTEN HEELS:
Style with a white cotton dress or wear with straight-leg jeans.
Slip-on mules are an easy way to dress up a casual outfit for spring.
All of the elegance of a classic heel without any of the discomfort.
Open-toe heels are proving to be one of the season's strongest trends.
Style with tights whilst the weather remains chilly.
A black kitten heel will prove to be one of the most versiltile shoes you own.
These feature exaggerated square toes and slanted heels for a sculptural effect.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
