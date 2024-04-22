Elizabeth Olsen Wore the Controversial Pant Trend That's the Opposite of Jeans
The pursuit of comfortable pants that are also cool can oftentimes be fruitless. With many pairs, you can have one but not the other. So when a pant trend that’s also comfortable comes to be, I pay attention—especially as I'm always on the hunt for an alternative to jeans. And clearly so does Elizabeth Olsen. That trend is pajama pants (especially blue striped ones), and she just wore a pair while running errands in L.A.
It’s worth noting that boxer shorts (especially white ones) were a trend last summer and are poised to return this year, alongside pajama pants. The key to making loose cotton drawstring pants not look like you simply left the house in your pajamas is to pair them with more structured pieces, and shoes that don’t resemble bedtime slippers. But back to Olsen, who opted for a pair of blue-and-white striped pajama-like pants, paired with sneakers. She looks chic and polished as opposed to sloppy.
Keep scrolling to see the chic, casual look for yourself, as well as a few influencers that love the trend. And of course, shop cool pajama-style pants for yourself.
Influencers Wearing the Trend
Shop Chic Pajama-Style Pants
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
