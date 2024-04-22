Elizabeth Olsen Wore the Controversial Pant Trend That's the Opposite of Jeans

The pursuit of comfortable pants that are also cool can oftentimes be fruitless. With many pairs, you can have one but not the other. So when a pant trend that’s also comfortable comes to be, I pay attention—especially as I'm always on the hunt for an alternative to jeans. And clearly so does Elizabeth Olsen. That trend is pajama pants (especially blue striped ones), and she just wore a pair while running errands in L.A.

It’s worth noting that boxer shorts (especially white ones) were a trend last summer and are poised to return this year, alongside pajama pants. The key to making loose cotton drawstring pants not look like you simply left the house in your pajamas is to pair them with more structured pieces, and shoes that don’t resemble bedtime slippers. But back to Olsen, who opted for a pair of blue-and-white striped pajama-like pants, paired with sneakers. She looks chic and polished as opposed to sloppy.

Keep scrolling to see the chic, casual look for yourself, as well as a few influencers that love the trend. And of course, shop cool pajama-style pants for yourself.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Influencers Wearing the Trend

Shop Chic Pajama-Style Pants

