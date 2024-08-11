Sorry to My Black Shoes, But This Expensive-Looking Colour Is My New Favourite Neutral
As we near the beginning of autumn I've noticed a rich and earthy shade make its way into the shoe collections of those I look to for style inspiration. Pushing aside their simple black pairs, this season the fashion set is opting for sleek brown styles instead. In the form of elegant ballet flats, retro-inspired trainers and trending sandals, the brown shoe trend is sweeping new-in sections right now.
With a warm undertone, this elevated shade styles well with so many of the colours that dominate an autumn wardrobe. Wearing well with blue denim for a lighter finish than black, the shade also styles impossibly well with cream, rose, mustard and gold shades. It's probably no surprise that last year's big shift towards brown tones is set to rise again as the weather turns—this is a classic shade that has long been overlooked but since being rediscovered by the fashion set it's been a mainstay throughout the seasons, even during summer.
Keen to give my shoe collection a new-season refresh, I've gone on the hunt for the brown shoe trends that are worth a space in my wardrobe. Read on to discover the brown shoe trends to know about this season.
1. BROWN BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Brown ballet flats are the in-the-know shoe trend that fashion people have been quietly gravitating towards this season. Looking lighter and fresher than their jet black equivalents, the brown ballet flats trend is set to continue well into the autumn months.
SHOP BROWN BALLET FLATS:
The supple leather will mould to your foot for a comfortable stride.
2. BROWN SANDALS
Style Notes: Do your summer 2025-self a favour and pick up a pair of brown sandals right now. Not only is the trend set to dominate pavements from this year until next, this season's offerings are simply too good to miss.
SHOP BROWN SANDALS:
3. BROWN LOAFERS
Style Notes: The brown loafer trend is already starting to simmer this season and I'm inspired to join the trend. From dark mahoganies to light latte shades, brown shades offers more styling versatility than its black or navy equivalents. Styling well with a warm colour palette of red, yellows and beige a brown loafer is a natural addition to most autumn looks.
SHOP BROWN LOAFERS:
4. BROWN BOAT SHOES
Style Notes: The boat shoe trend has docked this summer and fashion people are all aboard. Selecting their pairs in dark brown shades, the brown boat shoe trend is summer's breakthrough shoe that's set to dominate most of autumn, too.
SHOP BROWN BOAT SHOES:
5. BROWN HEELS
Style Notes: As we move away from summer styling, brown heels are an easy way to ensure that your outfit looks chic and inline with the new season. Opt for a sleek pointed toe pair for an evening occasion or wear a trending mule style whilst the wear remains warm.
SHOP BROWN HEELS:
6. BROWN TRAINERS
Style Notes: From Adidas' SL72s to Nike's warm brown Cortez trainers, the brown trainer trend is flourishing and there are no shortage of styles to shop.
SHOP BROWN TRAINERS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
