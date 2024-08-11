Sorry to My Black Shoes, But This Expensive-Looking Colour Is My New Favourite Neutral

As we near the beginning of autumn I've noticed a rich and earthy shade make its way into the shoe collections of those I look to for style inspiration. Pushing aside their simple black pairs, this season the fashion set is opting for sleek brown styles instead. In the form of elegant ballet flats, retro-inspired trainers and trending sandals, the brown shoe trend is sweeping new-in sections right now.

With a warm undertone, this elevated shade styles well with so many of the colours that dominate an autumn wardrobe. Wearing well with blue denim for a lighter finish than black, the shade also styles impossibly well with cream, rose, mustard and gold shades. It's probably no surprise that last year's big shift towards brown tones is set to rise again as the weather turns—this is a classic shade that has long been overlooked but since being rediscovered by the fashion set it's been a mainstay throughout the seasons, even during summer.

Keen to give my shoe collection a new-season refresh, I've gone on the hunt for the brown shoe trends that are worth a space in my wardrobe. Read on to discover the brown shoe trends to know about this season.

1. BROWN BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: Brown ballet flats are the in-the-know shoe trend that fashion people have been quietly gravitating towards this season. Looking lighter and fresher than their jet black equivalents, the brown ballet flats trend is set to continue well into the autumn months.

SHOP BROWN BALLET FLATS:

Reformation Mikayla Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW The square-toe detailing gives these a polished edge.

& Other Stories Square-Toe Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These also come in pink and black.

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mary Jane Flats £118 SHOP NOW The supple leather will mould to your foot for a comfortable stride.

2. BROWN SANDALS

Style Notes: Do your summer 2025-self a favour and pick up a pair of brown sandals right now. Not only is the trend set to dominate pavements from this year until next, this season's offerings are simply too good to miss.

SHOP BROWN SANDALS:

Zara Leather Slider Sandals £30 SHOP NOW These also come in blue, brown and red.

Aeyde Penny Leather Sandals £240 SHOP NOW I always come back to Aeyde for their elevated basics.

Mango Buckle Leather Sandals £46 SHOP NOW The buckle sandal trend is taking off this season.

3. BROWN LOAFERS

Style Notes: The brown loafer trend is already starting to simmer this season and I'm inspired to join the trend. From dark mahoganies to light latte shades, brown shades offers more styling versatility than its black or navy equivalents. Styling well with a warm colour palette of red, yellows and beige a brown loafer is a natural addition to most autumn looks.

SHOP BROWN LOAFERS:

Mango Leather Moccasin £90 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Gucci Horsebit Loafer £745 SHOP NOW Gucci's Horsebit loafers are an enduring fashion trend.

GH Bass Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers £150 SHOP NOW Fashion people always come back to GH Bass' Weejun loafers.

4. BROWN BOAT SHOES

Style Notes: The boat shoe trend has docked this summer and fashion people are all aboard. Selecting their pairs in dark brown shades, the brown boat shoe trend is summer's breakthrough shoe that's set to dominate most of autumn, too.

SHOP BROWN BOAT SHOES:

Timberland Classic Boat Shoe £130 SHOP NOW These are taking off within fashion circles.

Eastland Yarmouth Boat Shoes £98 SHOP NOW Style with socks or wear without.

Jones Bootmaker Leather Lace Up Flat Boat Shoes £95 SHOP NOW The suede shoe trend is taking off this season.

5. BROWN HEELS

Style Notes: As we move away from summer styling, brown heels are an easy way to ensure that your outfit looks chic and inline with the new season. Opt for a sleek pointed toe pair for an evening occasion or wear a trending mule style whilst the wear remains warm.

SHOP BROWN HEELS:

Reformation Wilder Slingback Heel £298 SHOP NOW The 50mm heels makes the low enough to style all day.

Zara High Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Mules are coming through as one of the biggest shoe trends of the season.

Zara Minimalist Strappy Sandals £30 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

6. BROWN TRAINERS

Style Notes: From Adidas' SL72s to Nike's warm brown Cortez trainers, the brown trainer trend is flourishing and there are no shortage of styles to shop.

SHOP BROWN TRAINERS:

Adidas SL72 Trainers £80 SHOP NOW Fashion people keep coming back to these trending trainers.

Nike Cortez Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW These also come in a mustard shade.