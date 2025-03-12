Sandal Weather Is Coming—You Bet I'm Buying This Designer-Looking Zara Pair

That's right, sandal weather is coming! I know this winter chill may feel like a never ending story but sunshine is on the horizon—and I'm not just saying that in the generic "summer will happen at some point" kind of way. I genuinely checked my weather app this morning and the mercury is set to hit high teens next week. Suddenly it doesn't seem so ridiculous for me to be sharing a pair of sandals with you in earnest. Especially not when the style in question are an extremely expensive-looking pair of Zara suede sandals which I'm convinced will sell out before the weekend, let alone before summer hits.

Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment
ZARA
Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment

My reasoning? Well, they've already sold out once. In fact, I only *just* got one of those glorious, heart-racing 'back in stock' notifications for these sandals in my inbox this morning. So I thought I'd you all a solid and share the love sharpish. And while it might seem mad for a pair of sandals to be on back order in the early days of March, it makes total sense when you consider a few things. Number one being that we've already reported suede flip-flops are set to be the most-worn style of summer 2025. Those in the know are clearly getting ahead on this trend so they can start wearing theirs with jeans in the coming weeks.

Number two, these specific Zara suede sandals are incredibly chic and designer-coded—coming in the perfect tone of light beige (it's giving Loro Piana), with a sculptural metal embellishment that wouldn't look out of place on an Old Celine catwalk. While their price tag sits under £40 they look like there could easily be another zero on the end of that. Sometimes the high street skimp on fabrications to be able to offer a cheaper product, and it's something I always check before recommending an affordable buy. These, however, have a 100% leather upper, insole and lining, so I feel confident they have a lot of wears in them, and the real leather should soften and mould to your feet to avoid the dreaded need for plasters.

Woman wears white cotton vest top and midi skirt with a pair of suede beige sandals.

(Image credit: Zara)

I haven't bought new sandals in a few years because I own a classic black A.Emery leather pair that go with literally everything and are so comfy that I haven't needed to. But I think a suede pair like this will really add something different to my spring/summer outfits. I can imagine this beige colour looking really expensive paired with everything from white linen to dark denim and even complimenting those summery pops of colour and print. I also like that they feel very relevant for 2025 (the year of suede!) but classic enough that I know I'll look forward to pulling them out for at least the next few summers as well.

If you're sold like me, keep scrolling to shop Zara's new suede sandals, and I've added links below to a few other really lovely suede pairs I've seen recently as well.

Shop Zara's Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment:

Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment
ZARA
Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment

Shop More Suede Sandals:

Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals

I'm also so impressed with this M&S pair. Their best sandals have a tendency to sell out before summer too!

Lenny Low Mules - Sandstone - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Lenny Low Mules

A beautiful shade of buttery beige.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

For fans of chocolate brown suede.

Kinto Suede Thong Sandals
A.Emery
Kinto Suede Thong Sandals

My favourite premium sandal brand have these suede flip-flops.

Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
THE ROW
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

Still on every fashion person's wish list for summer.

Tribute Suede Sliders
SAINT LAURENT
Tribute Suede Sliders

A timelessly elegant style.

Arizona Suede Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Suede Sandals

You can never get hold of suede Birkenstock Arizonas in summer, but they've just had a fresh restock in all colours.

Wide Fit Suede Fisherman Sandals
M&S Collection
Wide Fit Suede Fisherman Sandals

Fisherman styles are set to be popular again for 2025.

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Suede Sandals

I've tried these and they are sooo comfy.

Ayla Flat
Jimmy Choo
Ayla Flat

You'll definitely look polished wearing these.

Flat Split Suede Strap Sandals
ZARA
Flat Split Suede Strap Sandals

Another winning Zara pair.

