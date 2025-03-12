Sandal Weather Is Coming—You Bet I'm Buying This Designer-Looking Zara Pair
That's right, sandal weather is coming! I know this winter chill may feel like a never ending story but sunshine is on the horizon—and I'm not just saying that in the generic "summer will happen at some point" kind of way. I genuinely checked my weather app this morning and the mercury is set to hit high teens next week. Suddenly it doesn't seem so ridiculous for me to be sharing a pair of sandals with you in earnest. Especially not when the style in question are an extremely expensive-looking pair of Zara suede sandals which I'm convinced will sell out before the weekend, let alone before summer hits.
My reasoning? Well, they've already sold out once. In fact, I only *just* got one of those glorious, heart-racing 'back in stock' notifications for these sandals in my inbox this morning. So I thought I'd you all a solid and share the love sharpish. And while it might seem mad for a pair of sandals to be on back order in the early days of March, it makes total sense when you consider a few things. Number one being that we've already reported suede flip-flops are set to be the most-worn style of summer 2025. Those in the know are clearly getting ahead on this trend so they can start wearing theirs with jeans in the coming weeks.
Number two, these specific Zara suede sandals are incredibly chic and designer-coded—coming in the perfect tone of light beige (it's giving Loro Piana), with a sculptural metal embellishment that wouldn't look out of place on an Old Celine catwalk. While their price tag sits under £40 they look like there could easily be another zero on the end of that. Sometimes the high street skimp on fabrications to be able to offer a cheaper product, and it's something I always check before recommending an affordable buy. These, however, have a 100% leather upper, insole and lining, so I feel confident they have a lot of wears in them, and the real leather should soften and mould to your feet to avoid the dreaded need for plasters.
I haven't bought new sandals in a few years because I own a classic black A.Emery leather pair that go with literally everything and are so comfy that I haven't needed to. But I think a suede pair like this will really add something different to my spring/summer outfits. I can imagine this beige colour looking really expensive paired with everything from white linen to dark denim and even complimenting those summery pops of colour and print. I also like that they feel very relevant for 2025 (the year of suede!) but classic enough that I know I'll look forward to pulling them out for at least the next few summers as well.
If you're sold like me, keep scrolling to shop Zara's new suede sandals, and I've added links below to a few other really lovely suede pairs I've seen recently as well.
Shop Zara's Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment:
Shop More Suede Sandals:
I'm also so impressed with this M&S pair. Their best sandals have a tendency to sell out before summer too!
Still on every fashion person's wish list for summer.
You can never get hold of suede Birkenstock Arizonas in summer, but they've just had a fresh restock in all colours.
Fisherman styles are set to be popular again for 2025.
Emily Dawes is an editor, stylist and writer with over 12 years in the industry. Known for impeccable taste, our readers trust her advice, especially in her top-selling column, expensive-looking high street buys. Working for Who What Wear UK since 2020, Emily has been a contributing editor, branded content editor and affiliate editor. Now, as senior shopping editor, she leads the e-commerce content strategy. After obtaining a BA in English and American Studies from Nottingham University, Emily interned at The Mail on Sunday’s YOU. As the magazine’s fashion editor, she managed the fashion team and travelled the globe to style and direct fashion editorials and celebrity cover shoots. As a freelancer, she styled Grazia cover shoots, developed brand marketing and content plans and worked with VIP clients including Elizabeth Day.
-
-
Simone Ashley Is in the Fast Lane
Since her breakout role in Bridgerton, our Spring Issue cover star has quickly risen to A-list status. Up next, she masters the rom-com leading lady.
By Liv Little
-
The Spring 2025 Shopping Guide: Where to Buy the Biggest Trends of the Season
Your short list of the season's key buys.
By Kristen Nichols
-
All I Want to Wear Is Leopard Print This Spring—These 30 Styles Are So Chic
It's back!
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Step Aside, Leopard Print—This Is Unquestionably 2025's It Print
Alaïa and Zara both agree.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Well-Dressed Celebs Have Basically Stopped Wearing These 3 Shoe Styles With Leggings
Find out which five styles they're into.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Friend Asked What Should Be on Her Spring Shopping List—I Sent These 34 Items
From powder pink to butter yellow.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
These $20 Old Navy Flats Are Just as Chic as the $900 Pair I Have Been Coveting Since Last Spring
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kendall Jenner's New Ugg Sandals Will Be the Next Style to Sell Out—Guaranteed
Your spring Uggs, found.
By Allyson Payer
-
These Are the 7 Stylish Shoe Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Spring
I see chic denim outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Zara Just Delivered 8 Spring Shoe Trends That Will Make Your Outfits Look 10 Times Chicer
From chic T-bar silhouettes to cherry-red shoes.
By Judith Jones