Sorry, Stilettos—I'm Pretty Sure Fashion People Will Be Wearing These 7 Flat Shoes Instead

Every fall, I tell myself this is the season I'll finally commit to wearing heels casually, and every fall, I'm back in flats by the second week of October. As a "10k+ steps a day" girl, I find it hard to pull that off in high heels. This year, I'm not even pretending. Plus, after a month of scrolling through fashion week street style, the flats were so good that I barely noticed stilettos.
To be clear, I'm not tossing my high heels. They're still a staple, and they'll be ready for the next wedding, gala, or night out. I'm just pausing on buying new pairs so I can put my shoe budget toward the flats below. Keep scrolling for the seven styles I'm betting on this fall.
Jazz Shoes
If ballet flats have started to feel a little too sweet, meet their cooler cousin. Jazz shoes have the same low profile but with a lace-up front and a slightly sturdier sole. They're also one of the rare trends you can comfortably walk in all day.
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Reformation
Buffy Oxford
J.Crew
Verona Lace-Up Flats
madewell
The Greta Oxford
Classic Ballet Flats
Did we really think ballet flats were going anywhere? We've seen them in every color and with every embellishment imaginable, and now, fashion people are going back to the simple version. A black or nude pair with a rounded toe goes with trousers, denim, and dresses, which is exactly why I keep reaching for mine.
sézane
Agathe Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flat
Tony Bianco
Comma Ballet Flat
Mesh Flats
Mesh flats were supposed to be a summer thing, but they're sticking around this year. People are wearing them with socks or picking darker shades like black and chocolate brown, so they make sense in cooler weather. It's an easy way to keep a summer favorite in rotation for a few more months.
Reformation
Britt Mesh Ballet Flat
MANGO
Soft Mesh Flat
Tony Bianco
Mazey Choc Mesh
Pony-Hair Flats
A little texture makes even a simple outfit look more polished, and pony hair is the texture of the season. Look for leopard print, rich brown, or classic black, and wear them anywhere you'd normally wear plain leather flats.
Khaite
Jane Calf Hair Flats
Margaux
The Demi
Dear Frances
Topo Flat
Cool-Girl Sneakers
Chunky sneakers had their moment. The pairs fashion people are wearing now are slim, low-profile, and a little retro. Think suede, a thin sole, and a colorway you won't see on everyone else. They're absolutely cool girl coded.
rag & bone
Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneaker
Larroudé
Stella Sneaker
adidas
Tokyo Sneaker
Soft Loafers
Loafers show up every fall, but this year's version is softer. Instead of a chunky lug sole, fashion people are going for slim loafers with a thin sole or a lower vamp. You still get the polish of classic loafers in lighter shoes.
G.H.Bass
Rumi Penny Loafer
sam edelman
Lana Tassel Loafer
ZARA
Soft Ruched Loafers
Almond-Toe Flats
Why choose between a round toe and a pointed toe when almond-toe flats land right in between? The shape lengthens the look of your foot without the sharp edge of pointy flats. Wear them with ankle-length trousers, and they look just as sleek as heels.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.