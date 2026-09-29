Sorry, Stilettos—I'm Pretty Sure Fashion People Will Be Wearing These 7 Flat Shoes Instead

Stilettos aren't going anywhere, but this fall, fashion people are giving their feet a break. Let's talk about the styles everyone's after.

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Woman wearing flat shoe trend.
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)
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Every fall, I tell myself this is the season I'll finally commit to wearing heels casually, and every fall, I'm back in flats by the second week of October. As a "10k+ steps a day" girl, I find it hard to pull that off in high heels. This year, I'm not even pretending. Plus, after a month of scrolling through fashion week street style, the flats were so good that I barely noticed stilettos.

To be clear, I'm not tossing my high heels. They're still a staple, and they'll be ready for the next wedding, gala, or night out. I'm just pausing on buying new pairs so I can put my shoe budget toward the flats below. Keep scrolling for the seven styles I'm betting on this fall.

Jazz Shoes

Woman wearing jazz shoes.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

If ballet flats have started to feel a little too sweet, meet their cooler cousin. Jazz shoes have the same low profile but with a lace-up front and a slightly sturdier sole. They're also one of the rare trends you can comfortably walk in all day.

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Classic Ballet Flats

Woman wearing classic ballet flats.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Did we really think ballet flats were going anywhere? We've seen them in every color and with every embellishment imaginable, and now, fashion people are going back to the simple version. A black or nude pair with a rounded toe goes with trousers, denim, and dresses, which is exactly why I keep reaching for mine.

Mesh Flats

Woman wearing mesh flats.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Mesh flats were supposed to be a summer thing, but they're sticking around this year. People are wearing them with socks or picking darker shades like black and chocolate brown, so they make sense in cooler weather. It's an easy way to keep a summer favorite in rotation for a few more months.

Pony-Hair Flats

Woman wearing pony-hair flats.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

A little texture makes even a simple outfit look more polished, and pony hair is the texture of the season. Look for leopard print, rich brown, or classic black, and wear them anywhere you'd normally wear plain leather flats.

Cool-Girl Sneakers

Woman wearing slim sneakers.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Chunky sneakers had their moment. The pairs fashion people are wearing now are slim, low-profile, and a little retro. Think suede, a thin sole, and a colorway you won't see on everyone else. They're absolutely cool girl coded.

Soft Loafers

Woman wearing soft loafers.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Loafers show up every fall, but this year's version is softer. Instead of a chunky lug sole, fashion people are going for slim loafers with a thin sole or a lower vamp. You still get the polish of classic loafers in lighter shoes.

Almond-Toe Flats

Woman wearing almond-toe flats.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Why choose between a round toe and a pointed toe when almond-toe flats land right in between? The shape lengthens the look of your foot without the sharp edge of pointy flats. Wear them with ankle-length trousers, and they look just as sleek as heels.

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.