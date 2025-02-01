Scandi Style Decoded: 5 New Trends Straight From Copenhagen Fashion Week
I attended my first Copenhagen Fashion Week in 2019 and I've thoroughly enjoyed watching the event's evolution. Over the past six years, two beloved Danish brands have decamped to Paris Fashion Week (Ganni and Cecilie Bahnsen) while one has shuttered entirely (Saks Potts). I was certainly sad to say goodbye to these brands, but their departures from the CPHFW schedule have allowed for fresh talent to take center stage, including newcomers like Forza Collective, The Garment, and Nicklas Skovgaard.
Copenhagen is the capital of cool and the fall/winter 2025 shows solidified this. This season, Scandi stalwarts such as Baum und Pferdgarten, Stine Goya, Gestuz, Rotate, and MKDT Studio outdid themselves with stellar collections melding wearability and inventiveness. Between the runways and the street style scene, the bar has been set extremely high for the rest of fashion month. Scroll down to learn about my top five favorite trends straight from the runways of everyone's favorite city.
At Munthe, The Garment, and Gestuz, designers showed long scarves that sometimes swept the floor of the runway as the models walked by. The Garment and Gestuz opted for monochrome outfits, while Munthe presented a mustard-yellow scarf that contrasted against the denim-on-denim outfit.
Shop the Trend
Groovy, baby. I spotted shag coats on the runway at Filippa K, Herskind, and Munthe. This '70s-inspired trend is giving Austin Powers vibes in the best way possible.
Shop the Trend
School is in session. Baum und Pferdgarten's F/W 25 collection included a jersey emblazoned with the number 99 to represent the year the brand was founded. Meanwhile, Munthe and Aiayu presented preppy, scholarly looks that would be right at home on a college campus.
Shop the Trend
Forza Collective, Stine Goya, and The Garment are all on the same page when it comes to this trend. They all showed skirts layered over wide-leg trousers in matching colors.
Shop the Trend
Suit up! Don't let men have all the fun. Gestuz styled a tie under a denim trench coat, Forza Collective paired one with a bomber jacket, and MKDT Studio tucked one under a crewneck sweater.
Shop the Trend
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
