Scandi Style Decoded: 5 New Trends Straight From Copenhagen Fashion Week

I attended my first Copenhagen Fashion Week in 2019 and I've thoroughly enjoyed watching the event's evolution. Over the past six years, two beloved Danish brands have decamped to Paris Fashion Week (Ganni and Cecilie Bahnsen) while one has shuttered entirely (Saks Potts). I was certainly sad to say goodbye to these brands, but their departures from the CPHFW schedule have allowed for fresh talent to take center stage, including newcomers like Forza Collective, The Garment, and Nicklas Skovgaard.

Copenhagen is the capital of cool and the fall/winter 2025 shows solidified this. This season, Scandi stalwarts such as Baum und Pferdgarten, Stine Goya, Gestuz, Rotate, and MKDT Studio outdid themselves with stellar collections melding wearability and inventiveness. Between the runways and the street style scene, the bar has been set extremely high for the rest of fashion month. Scroll down to learn about my top five favorite trends straight from the runways of everyone's favorite city.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week)

At Munthe, The Garment, and Gestuz, designers showed long scarves that sometimes swept the floor of the runway as the models walked by. The Garment and Gestuz opted for monochrome outfits, while Munthe presented a mustard-yellow scarf that contrasted against the denim-on-denim outfit.

White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap $350 $289 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week)

Groovy, baby. I spotted shag coats on the runway at Filippa K, Herskind, and Munthe. This '70s-inspired trend is giving Austin Powers vibes in the best way possible.

Topshop Faux Fur Collarless Long Coat in Honey $189 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week)

School is in session. Baum und Pferdgarten's F/W 25 collection included a jersey emblazoned with the number 99 to represent the year the brand was founded. Meanwhile, Munthe and Aiayu presented preppy, scholarly looks that would be right at home on a college campus.

Aritzia Masa Satin Bomber $225 $158 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week)

Forza Collective, Stine Goya, and The Garment are all on the same page when it comes to this trend. They all showed skirts layered over wide-leg trousers in matching colors.

The Frankie Shop Blake Pleated Miniskirt $255 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants $200 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week)

Suit up! Don't let men have all the fun. Gestuz styled a tie under a denim trench coat, Forza Collective paired one with a bomber jacket, and MKDT Studio tucked one under a crewneck sweater.

