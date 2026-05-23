Evie Templeton is officially having a major style moment. After capturing audiences on the set of Netflix’s Wednesday as eccentric Agnes DeMille, the 17-year-old breakout star has emerged from the dark, quirky halls of Nevermore to the sun-drenched, high-fashion world of the French Riviera.
Just yesterday, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for a screening of her upcoming comedy-horror film, Victorian Psycho. The actress seamlessly blended classic elegance with a distinct edge—and playful accessories—solidifying her status as an exciting new talent to watch both on-screen and on the red carpet.
To pull off her stunning festival debut, Templeton collaborated with powerhouse celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray. Together, they created two looks that worked with the "Cannes daytime chic" dress code, featuring designs from Rodarte and Miu Miu that subtly paid homage to the film's gothic romance roots.
Latest Videos From
Below, the actress opens up about the inspiration behind her ethereal wardrobe, what she’s learned from co-star Jenna Ortega, and the "beautifully bonkers" experience of bringing a beloved psychological horror novel to life on screen.
How did you settle on these looks with your stylist, Rebecca Corbin Murray? Why are they perfect for Cannes?
It was such a wonderful, collaborative process—as it always is—with my stylist, Rebecca. Since it was a daytime premiere, the dress code was "Cannes daytime chic," and I wanted a look that was youthful and classic, but felt very much like me.
We went for two different looks to get the best of both worlds, settling on an incredible Rodarte white dress for the photocall, which felt like the perfect summer look, but with the collar, a nod to the Victorian era of the film. For the carpet itself, we decided on a Miu Miu number, with a little black bow and embellished jewels. It felt so cute and fresh! Miu Miu is a brand that I've always resonated with, and I love their aesthetic. To be in Cannes on behalf of [Victorian Psycho], wearing such incredible brands, has been a dream.
Tell me about your glam and your accessories, and how they completed the look.
For the Rodarte look, I wore a black choker to complete the look (another nod to the film!), which felt quite gothic and chic. And then of course, I couldn’t forget a pair of sunglasses! I went for a sleek black pair to keep it very classic. Black strappy heels felt like the best fit for both looks, and on the carpet, I wore some beautiful pearl drop earrings, complementing the embellishments on my dress.
I worked with the dream team of Bjorn Krischker and Sara Hill for my hair and makeup. We kept it very simple, dewy and youthful, with a little liner to make my eyes pop. We styled my hair with just a subtle wave. It felt like the perfect summer hair and makeup, and so an ideal fit for my first Cannes.
How faithful an adaptation is the movie compared to the Victorian Psycho book? What specifically do you think readers will love about bringing the novel to the screen?
I actually had read the book by Virginia Feito before I was cast in this project. I saw the pages come alive, so translating her fantastic writing into a film was an honor. I was surrounded by such a passionate cast and crew on set. I'm excited for audiences to experience the movie and be immersed in the beautifully bonkers world we built.
What have you learned about acting from Jenna Ortega on the set of Netflix's Wednesday? Do you have any memorable behind-the-scenes moments you can share about working with her?
I've learned so much working on Wednesday with so many inspiring creatives. Jenna is like a big sister to me, so getting to collaborate with her and build the relationship between our characters in the show was a joy!
One of the funniest memories I have is from the body swap episode. We were shooting a scene where I hand her a coffee cup, and she knocks it out of my hands. During one take, it flew up and landed on someone's head, which had us all laughing.
How would you describe your interest in fashion? Where do you get your fashion inspiration from? What are some brands you'd like to wear and/or work with in the future, and why?
Fashion has always intrigued me, and I'm learning more and more about it, discovering my personal style. I love how fashion can transform you on the screen and also for events like this. I felt so lucky to wear Rodarte and Miu Miu in Cannes, two dream brands! I love Miuccia Prada, I think she is incredible. So, wearing a Miu Miu dress for the carpet was a complete honor.
Rebecca also styles Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley, Lily James, etc. What are a couple of your favorite looks she's styled for these celebs in the past? What do you love about her approach to styling?
I couldn’t possibly choose! They are all incredible women and actresses I hugely admire who always make such cool, considered choices in what they wear. I love how collaborative Rebecca is—that we can really sit and chat through our ideas together, what we feel looks good, and the kind of direction we want to go in. She always thinks about the little things, too, a jacket here, a bag there, the perfect accessories to complete a look. She understands my personal style so well.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.