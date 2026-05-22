Yes, one could argue that there are a plethora of shoe styles that go with white dresses, but if you want to look especially in-the-know and up on the latest trends, take a cue from the shoes that Katie Holmes just wore with a white dress. While attending the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala this week, where she was an honoree, Holmes wore a long peplum-style white dress that was worthy of the special occasion. I was intrigued to see that she went with extremely trend-forward footwear—high-heel thong sandals in versatile tan suede—instead of, say, strappy metallic heels.
The shoes add a bit of ruggedness to white dresses of any style, which is incredibly cool and a bit unexpected. Her choice to pair stiletto-heel Herbert Levine (buzzy brand alert) flip-flops with eveningwear was inspired and about as fashion person coded as it gets.
Scroll on to see Holmes's white-dress outfit and shop the highly specific sandal trend for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.