5 Pretty Summer Pants All the Cool Dressers Are Wearing With Sandals

I've been a Who What Wear editor for more than a decade, and trust me—it's not typical to be talking about pant trends for summer as much as we have been this year. But alas, there are many cool pants to choose from this season, and people are opting to wear them over shorts and skirts. Something else about these pant trends is that they're especially pretty, and all pair well with sandals of every type.
If you're like me and live somewhere that gets very hot this time of year, you might think I'm crazy for recommending you put on a pair of pants, but these styles are delightfully breezy and lightweight, so I think you'll be just fine wearing them on even the most sweltering days—especially with foot-baring sandals. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the five prettiest summer pan trends of the season, and sandals to go along with them.
Taffeta
No matter where you go this summer, if you're wearing a pair of taffeta pants (one of the buzziest trends of the season), you're guaranteed to get compliments. Pair them with flip-flops for the most 2026 look.